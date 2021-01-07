Staffers flee Trump admin in wake of Capitol riot

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from the Trump administration on Thursday, the latest staffer to quit after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., participates in a mock swearing-in as his wife Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao holds a Bible, in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigned from the Trump administration on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Chao talks about technological advances in transportation and the government's role while in the North Hall for CES 2020 Day 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney mingles with other attendees in the in the East Room of the the White House in Washington, before President Donald Trump arrives to speak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump's Twitter site is seen, Thursday, Jan.7, 2020. Twitter had suspended Trump's account. (Twitter)

President Donald Trump's Facebook site is seen, Thursday, Jan.7, 2020. Facebook said it would block Trump's account through the inauguration and Twitter had suspended Trump's account. (Facebook)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced her resignation — which followed a raft of staffers bailing out of the White House — after President Donald Trump released a statement in the wee hours of Thursday morning pledging to observe an “orderly transition” of power on Jan. 20.

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted that she found Trump supporters’ storming of the Capitol “traumatic and entirely avoidable” and offered, “it has deeply troubled me in a way I cannot set aside.”

It was another blow to a president who remained out of public view and barred from social media to fire back at his critics just as he would be expected to be vocal. Meanwhile, members of Congress of both parties considered invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment to cut short Trump’s remaining 13 days in office.

“It’s certainly a conversation that needs to be had,” said Republican consultant and CNN contributor Alice Stewart of the 25th Amendment, “given the mass exodus” of trusted advisers.

Looking at the international stage, Stewart told the Review-Journal, “It’s of great concern to have a president who orchestrated an insurrection and an act of domestic terrorism, but it’s even more concerning at the appearance of vulnerability this creates among our foreign adversaries” who could see an opportunity for mischief.

“Other countries that look to America as a unified show of force are looking at America as a divided country of instability. That creates opportunity for our adversaries.”

Fire in a crowded theater

Brad Blakeman, a former attorney in President George W. Bush’s administration, likened Trump’s speech to supporters Wednesday to yelling “fire” in a crowded theater, but Blakeman argued the wise course is to wait out the 13 days until Trump’s tenure ends.

“Look what we did yesterday. We were attacked in our Capitol and a few hours later, we were back in business,” Blakeman said. The business of certifying the electoral vote was “delayed but not denied.”

Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney resigned as special envoy to Ireland Wednesday night. Stephanie Grisham, the former press secretary and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews also resigned.

After Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf tweeted that he found it “unacceptable” that Trump supporters tried to use violence to achieve political ends, the White House withdrew Wolf’s nomination to become permanent secretary.

Former aides participated in their own stampede away from the 45th president. Former Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement to the Associated Press in which he railed that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook and Instagram would suspend Trump’s account “indefinitely and at least through the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter removed three Trump tweets Wednesday and suspended Trump’s account with the warning that future violations could result in permanent suspension.

Behind closed doors, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and posthumously to Olympic athlete Babe Zaharias, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later disclosed.

Press guidance for Thursday offered, “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

