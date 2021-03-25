51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

State, federal eviction moratoriums set to end next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2021 - 3:27 am
 
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law S ...
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State and federal eviction moratoriums — which have helped thousands of Nevadans stay in their homes — are set to expire in less than a week unless protections are extended.

That means Nevada landlords could soon start the eviction process to remove tenants.

Gov. Steve Sisolak reinstated the state’s eviction moratorium in December, with protections set to end Wednesday. Similar to the CDC’s order, Nevada’s moratorium requires eligible renters to opt in by signing a declaration form and giving it to their landlord.

Nearly 2,300 groups, including nine Nevada organizations, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden last week urging him to extend the CDC’s moratorium, and to bolster enforcement of the order and close loopholes.

The Biden administration may extend the national moratorium, with the CDC submitting a proposal last week to the Office of Management and Budget for regulatory review. The proposal, categorized as a notice, is titled, “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19.”

One local nonprofit, HELP of Southern Nevada, said they expect to see a surge in emails and calls about next steps once the moratorium is lifted.

The organization was among one of 14 agencies that provided rental assistance as part of Clark County’s CARES Housing Assistance Program. Abby Quinn, chief communications officer for HELP of Southern Nevada, said the nonprofit was able to help more than 1,000 families through the process.

More money for CHAP is also coming, county officials said last week during a virtual town hall.

Still, HELP of Southern Nevada receives emails from Las Vegas Valley residents who need rental assistance, many of them worried about the moratorium lapsing.

“There’s a huge need right now for rental assistance and a lot of the people we talk to, some of their rents that they owe are still from 2020, so you’re still talking about a lot of back rent,” Quinn said. “It’s not really someone just needing one or two months of rent, so we are concerned and we’re getting prepared.”

The nonprofit is getting its outreach and crisis teams ready if the moratorium isn’t extended, Quinn said.

“That’s when we’ll see a lot more people on the streets and coming in because they’re living in their cars and so we do anticipate an influx, again, of people once that moratorium is up,” she added.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How much is President Biden worth?
How much is President Biden worth?
2
Nevada COVID-19 cases, deaths up for day, but still trending lower
Nevada COVID-19 cases, deaths up for day, but still trending lower
3
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
4
DETR to require additional steps for some unemployment claimants
DETR to require additional steps for some unemployment claimants
5
Michele Fiore now says she loaned $40K to her PAC. But why?
Michele Fiore now says she loaned $40K to her PAC. But why?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden once described himself as “the poorest man in Congress.” (Shutterstock)
How much is President Biden worth?
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

With decades of political experience behind him, Joe Biden was elected the 46th president on Nov. 7, 2020. Take a look at how he made it from senator to vice president to president — and how he’s earned his wealth along the way.

Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Equal rights in Nevada may be headed for 2022 ballot
By / RJ

The resolution, first passed in 2019, could see a constitutional amendment on the ballot to guarantee equal rights regardless of gender, race, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

Read More