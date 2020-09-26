State gets nearly $14M grant for short-term job training

A grant of nearly $14 million was awarded to the state to support job training programs in high-demand fields.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that a federal grant of more than $13.8 million was approved under the Education Stabilization Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The CARES Act money will go to short-term job training for fields such as manufacturing, health care, logistics, trade work and information technology.

The grant was submitted by the governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, or OWINN, last month, Sisolak said.

“Providing Nevadans with an opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors is a cornerstone of my agenda as Governor, and it’s more important now than ever before,” Sisolak said in the statement. “This grant affords us that opportunity through OWINN and partner agencies to do just that as we look to grow and diversify our economy. I applaud these agencies for working together, being proactive, and delivering on the promise to help Nevadans expand their skills after the hit to our economy that the pandemic has caused.”

