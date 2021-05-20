State, local leaders to unveil eviction protections — WATCH LIVE
State, county and local leaders are expected to unveil a new program Thursday morning aimed at preventing evictions with moratoriums soon set to expire.
State, county and local leaders are expected to unveil a new program Thursday morning aimed at preventing evictions with moratoriums soon set to expire.
The officials have planned an 11:30 a.m. news conference inside Clark County Commission chambers “to discuss a plan to help lower-income families in Southern Nevada who have been served with an eviction notice,” according to the county.
A nationwide eviction ban is set to expire June 30, while a statewide moratorium will end at the end of this month. Earlier this month, a federal judge overturned the federal protection but that ruling was stayed after the Justice Department appealed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.