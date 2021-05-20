81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

State, local leaders to unveil eviction protections — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 11:20 am
 
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law S ...
Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State, county and local leaders are expected to unveil a new program Thursday morning aimed at preventing evictions with moratoriums soon set to expire.

The officials have planned an 11:30 a.m. news conference inside Clark County Commission chambers “to discuss a plan to help lower-income families in Southern Nevada who have been served with an eviction notice,” according to the county.

A nationwide eviction ban is set to expire June 30, while a statewide moratorium will end at the end of this month. Earlier this month, a federal judge overturned the federal protection but that ruling was stayed after the Justice Department appealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Henderson’s property tax rate is increasing
Henderson’s property tax rate is increasing
2
New Nevada COVID cases, deaths remain high as trend lines decline
New Nevada COVID cases, deaths remain high as trend lines decline
3
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
4
Lawmakers add $500M to education budget
Lawmakers add $500M to education budget
5
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the razo ...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Legislative Building revising mask regulations
RJ

Unvaccinated personnel in the building are still required to wear a mask in any public area of the building but can remove the mask when in an office with the door closed.