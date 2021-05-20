State, local leaders to unveil eviction protections — WATCH LIVE

State, county and local leaders are expected to unveil a new program Thursday morning aimed at preventing evictions with moratoriums soon set to expire.

Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The officials have planned an 11:30 a.m. news conference inside Clark County Commission chambers “to discuss a plan to help lower-income families in Southern Nevada who have been served with an eviction notice,” according to the county.

A nationwide eviction ban is set to expire June 30, while a statewide moratorium will end at the end of this month. Earlier this month, a federal judge overturned the federal protection but that ruling was stayed after the Justice Department appealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

