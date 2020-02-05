36°F
Politics and Government

State of the Union focused on Trump’s vision of optimism

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2020 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2020 - 9:21 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump touted an economic resurgence in his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday and before an upcoming Senate vote to acquit him on impeachment charges of abuse of office and obstruction.

“Three years ago we launched the great American comeback,” Trump said to applause. “Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results.”

Trump said in a televised address that he was confident in his vision to build a prosperous and inclusive society “where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success.”

“This is a blue-collar boom,” he said.

The speech was a nod to his re-election bid, echoing economic touts of success he has used in campaign rallies.

It also came on a day that voting results trickled in from the Iowa caucuses following delays that Trump said earlier was the result of Democratic fumbling in the opening presidential contest to select his opponent.

On his Twitter account, Trump called the Iowa caucuses an “unmitigated disaster.” But he refrained from repeating that criticism of Democrats in his speech to Congress.

Instead, the president used his 78-minute speech to present a vision of optimism and make the case for a second term in office.

Message to terrorists

He also spoke of America’s military might to preserve interests overseas, and his willingness to use it.

Trump praised the U.S. military for the flawless strike last month on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, considered an architect of bomb attacks on American military personnel in the Middle East.

“Our message to the terrorists is clear: You will never escape American justice. If you attack our citizens, you forfeit your life,” Trump said.

The speech comes a day before the Senate is expected to vote on House impeachment charges, and Trumped sidestepped the topic that has prompted him to rant and rave on Twitter at Democrats.

Trump is charged with abuse of office to solicit Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while the administration withheld $400 million in military aid. He subsequently tried to block a congressional investigation.

The president claims no wrongdoing. Some Republican senators have called his conduct inappropriate, but said it failed to reach the level where he should be removed from office.

Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Senate, largely along party lines.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen said the impeachment and Senate trial gave a “solemn and serious” air to the State of the Union address, but offered an opportunity for the president to deliver a message of unity.

Trump’s appearance under the Capitol Dome is the first since the House voted along mostly party lines to impeach him in December.

He spoke from the well and was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who ordered the impeachment inquiry into high crimes and misdemeanors.

Trump handed Pelosi a copy of his speech but avoided any communication. After the president ended his address, Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech.

It’s not the first time an impeached president delivered a State of the Union speech. Bill Clinton appeared before Congress to give his address to the nation before he was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

Bid for bipartisanship

Trump urged lawmakers from both major political parties to overcome division and work together on economic policies and issues like transportation.

Rep. Susie Lee and Rep. Steven Horsford, both Nevada Democrats, noted that lawmakers worked together in a bipartisan manner with the administration to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement that Trump signed last month.

Lee, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said she would continue to “reach across the aisle” and work with Republicans on issues where members of both parties can find common ground.

But Trump claimed credit for the USMC trade deal, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that he said cost Americans jobs.

Trump also said he has negotiated the first part of a trade deal with China, as well as lowered unemployment rates through increased economic activity and job creation.

On health care, Trump said he would always “protect patients with pre-existing conditions” and provide affordable, innovative care. He accused Democrats in Congress of trying to socialize the current health system.

“We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” Trump said.

Democratic response

Democrats took issue with the president saying Trump policies have failed hard-working families with an all-out assault on health care.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to the State of the Union address.

Michigan is a presidential battleground state coveted by both parties. Whitmer said she worked with Republicans to expand health care insurance coverage for 680,000 people in Michigan before the GOP in Congress crippled the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s pretty simple,” Whitmer said. “Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away.”

Whitmer also highlighted work by Democratic governors from across the country. Among those she noted were Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper who Whitmer said “are working to give hardworking teachers a raise.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, delivered the Democratic response in Spanish.

Escobar cited the president’s language in describing immigrants as that similar to rhetoric used by the gunman who targeted Latinos at a Walmart in El Paso last year, killing 22 people.

She said Trump immigration programs are “policies none of us ever imagined would happen in America in our lifetime.”

The president, though, said those policies have made Americans safer by removing and restricting criminals from entering the United States from other countries.

Trump said the country “should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens!”

The president also brought up the border wall, a symbol of his immigration policies embraced by conservatives and GOP voters.

“My administration has undertaken an unprecedented effort to secure the southern border of the United States,” Trump said.

The president invited guests to highlight his priorities and policies, including Ivan Simonovis, a former sheriff from Venezuela who escaped to the United States after being held captive for 15 years.

Also in attendance was Kelli and son Gage Hake from Oklahoma. Her husband, Christopher Hake, was an Army staff sergeant who was killed in Iraq by a bomb supplied by Iranian Gen. Soleimani.

And Charles McGee of Cleveland, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, just celebrated his 100th birthday and received a standing ovation when Trump said he signed a bill promoting the World War II veteran to brigadier general.

Trump also gave a shout-out to Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio commentator recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. First lady Melania Trump draped the Presidential Medal of Freedom around Limbaugh’s neck.

Nevada lawmakers also invited guests. Lee and Horsford brought Mary Richard, 75, of Henderson, and Ruby Duncan, 87, of Las Vegas, who are fighting to purchase prescription drugs and afford health care on fixed incomes.

“We need help,” Duncan said.

Cortez Masto and Rosen brought Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, 50, and Marine Corps and veteran Gil Hernandez, 72, of Elko. Both were concerned about suicide prevention among law enforcement officers and veterans.

Hernandez, critically wounded in the Vietnam war, said many times veterans who are down and out just need someone to tell them “we’re still alive, we can go on if we want to.”

A seat was left vacant in the gallery by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., as a remembrance to the victims of Oct. 1, 2017, tragedy in Las Vegas, which claimed 58 lives and wounded hundreds of other people in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Titus, who has sponsored several gun control bills, said she hoped Trump would “get a glimpse of this empty set and recognize the deadly consequences of inaction.”

“The House has already passed bills to expand background checks,” Titus said. “I am ready to work with anyone who cares about saving lives.”

Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith was a guest in the gallery of Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

