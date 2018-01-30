Politics and Government

State of the Union tickets reissued after misprint

The Associated Press
January 29, 2018 - 8:41 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2018 - 9:43 pm

WASHINGTON — Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address Tuesday had to be reissued after a misprint.

The tickets read, “Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom.”

Lawmakers had fun with the glitch: “Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom,” Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted with a picture of the invite.

Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to jab at the secretary of education: “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom”

The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. An official said a correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like