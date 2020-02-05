State of the Union will be Trump’s vision of optimism — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech Tuesday, facing House lawmakers who voted to impeach him and a Senate prepared to acquit him of charges on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will tout an economic resurgence in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday before a joint session of Congress, delivered against the backdrop of impeachment and a Wednesday Senate vote that will likely acquit him of wrongdoing.

The president is also expected to touch on Republican unity as the nation heads toward the 2020 election and the Democratic fumbling of the Iowa caucuses that kick off the presidential season.

Trump used his Twitter account on Tuesday to call the Iowa caucuses an “unmitigated disaster,” although aides said the president would use his appearance during prime time to present a vision of optimism.

The speech comes one day before the Senate is expected to vote on House impeachment charges that abused his office to solicit a foreign government to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and subsequently tried to block a congressional investigation.

Tuesday’s speech will be the first since the House voted along mostly party lines to impeach Trump in December.

He will also speak from the well, standing right in front of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who ordered the House impeachment inquiry into allegedly high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president.

It’s not the first time an impeached president has delivered a State of the Union speech. Bill Clinton appeared before Congress to give his address to the nation before he was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

White House aides said Trump would urge lawmakers from both major political parties to overcome division and work together on economic policies and issues like transportation.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response when Trump is finished speaking. Michigan is a presidential battleground state coveted by both parties.

Delivering the Democratic response in Spanish will be Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas.

