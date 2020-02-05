44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

State of the Union will be Trump’s vision of optimism — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2020 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2020 - 5:50 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will tout an economic resurgence in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday before a joint session of Congress, delivered against the backdrop of impeachment and a Wednesday Senate vote that will likely acquit him of wrongdoing.

The president is also expected to touch on Republican unity as the nation heads toward the 2020 election and the Democratic fumbling of the Iowa caucuses that kick off the presidential season.

Trump used his Twitter account on Tuesday to call the Iowa caucuses an “unmitigated disaster,” although aides said the president would use his appearance during prime time to present a vision of optimism.

The speech comes one day before the Senate is expected to vote on House impeachment charges that abused his office to solicit a foreign government to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and subsequently tried to block a congressional investigation.

Tuesday’s speech will be the first since the House voted along mostly party lines to impeach Trump in December.

He will also speak from the well, standing right in front of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who ordered the House impeachment inquiry into allegedly high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president.

It’s not the first time an impeached president has delivered a State of the Union speech. Bill Clinton appeared before Congress to give his address to the nation before he was acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

White House aides said Trump would urge lawmakers from both major political parties to overcome division and work together on economic policies and issues like transportation.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response when Trump is finished speaking. Michigan is a presidential battleground state coveted by both parties.

Delivering the Democratic response in Spanish will be Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Sarah Kohles, right, helps Dorothy Schwedinger during the Democratic caucus at the UAW Hall in ...
Nevada Democrats may abandon caucus app
By / RJ

The Nevada Democratic Party may abandon an app similar to the one used in Iowa that failed, delaying caucus results in that state by nearly a full day.

 
Iowa Democrats release partial caucus results
By Steve Peoples, Thomas Beaumont and Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus on Tuesday.

 
Iowa caucus results will be released Tuesday, state Dem party vows
By Alexandra Jaffe and Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

In this Jan. 1, 2010 file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news ...
Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancer
The Associated Press

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.