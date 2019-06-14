State office finds no evidence Spearman broke campaign finance laws

The Secretary of State’s office has closed an investigation that it opened after an April story in the Reno Gazette Journal questioned North Las Vegas state Sen. Pat Spearman’s campaign spending, according to a letter sent from the office to Spearman.

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, asks a question during a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal State Sen. Pat Spearman speaks with a reporter as shown in a 2017 photo. Spearman said that President Donald Trump’s impeachment would be a plank in her platform as a candidate for Congress.

A Nevada secretary of state’s office investigation into state Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, found no evidence that the senator broke any state campaign finance laws regarding payments to her sister and an associated consulting firm.

The office opened an investigation into Spearman based on an April story in the Reno Gazette-Journal that questioned Spearman’s campaign spending, according to a letter sent from the office to Spearman on Thursday. The state also informed the senator that the investigation is closed.

Spearman could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

The newspaper’s story highlighted payments made to Spearman’s sister, Donna Spearman-Davis. It also raised questions about payments to a consulting firm with ties to Spearman-Davis.

The Gazette-Journal reported that Spearman-Davis and the firm, Crawford Management Group, received about 30 percent of the campaign money Spearman spent between 2012 and 2018, making them the two largest recipients of the funds.

The firm, which shared an address with Spearman-Davis, received more than $100,000 in campaign money, according to the newspaper. It also received $30,000 during Spearman’s unsuccessful 2018 congressional run, according to the story.

Spearman told the Gazette-Journal that her sister was not working for her before refusing to answer any more questions about Spearman-Davis’ campaign role.

With Spearman-Davis receiving more than $41,000 as a campaign staffer, a political action committee associated with her also received more than $4,000 in campaign contributions, the newspaper reported.

Half of the state campaign money paid to Spearman-Davis and the firm came during nonelection years, according to the Gazette-Journal report.

