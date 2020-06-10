88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

State readies $800M in budget cuts

By Bill Dentzer Review-Journal Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead Review-Journal Capital Bureau
June 9, 2020 - 6:49 pm
 

CARSON CITY – Nevada will enact the first of an expected $812 million in state budget cuts this week, a 4 percent rollback in nearly all areas of state spending driven by the COVID-19 pandemic that includes a $265 million reduction in the outlay for K-12 schools.

Additional cuts include $67 million pared from agency budgets and $22 million from canceled one-time projects, including large outlays for new vehicles and computer systems enhancement. Another $27 million in outlays will be covered by federal COVID-19 funding to the state via the CARES Act.

The state forecasts a nearly $562 million drop-off in revenues, a more than 12 percent decline, including a $182 million drop in revenue from sales tax and nearly $161 million in gaming taxes. Another $37 million vanished from the state’s live entertainment tax.

The figures are listed in a summary of spending reductions presented to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, which is set to finalize the agency cuts at its meeting Friday.

“The State is making difficult budgetary decisions at this time that are necessary to end Fiscal Year 2020 with a balanced budget following the unexpected impact of a world-wide pandemic,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon. “While Nevada is on the road to recovery and gradually reopening our economy, we are working diligently with our state agencies to identify the reductions necessary for fiscal responsibility while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents.”

Other proposed cuts include canceling a $25 million capital improvement outlay for UNLV’s medical school.

The $265 million reduction in public school funding, the result of lower school support tax collections, represents a nearly 8 percent cut in funding to the state’s K-12 system.

The $67 million in agency cuts includes $3 million in the governor’s office, $7.9 million from the Department of Education, $2.8 million from Public Safety, $14 million from the Nevada System of Higher Education, a $12.7 million in cost of living raises for the two education agencies, $1.8 million from Conservation and Natural Resources, $1 million from Taxation, and a $19 million rollback in Health and Human Services, the state’s largest agency. There are no cuts for proposed for the legislative and judicial branches or for the Department of Corrections.

On the revenue side, the state anticipates a $76 million combined drop off in the commerce tax and modified business tax, $22 million less in cigarette taxes, $14 million less in taxes on short-term car rentals, and nearly $13 million less in business license fees.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
3
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
4
Las Vegas mayor ‘cautiously pleased’ as casinos reopen
Las Vegas mayor ‘cautiously pleased’ as casinos reopen
5
Nevada DMV offices to reopen on June 15
Nevada DMV offices to reopen on June 15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, Mo ...
Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
By Jill Colvin and Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalized after being shoved by police and falling.

Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Pa ...
Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic
The Associated Press

Voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours on Tuesday to cast ballots in Georgia, demonstrating a fierce desire to participate in the democratic process while raising questions about the emerging battleground state’s ability to manage elections in November when the White House is at stake.

Read More