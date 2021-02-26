State reports $10M in unclaimed property for UI filers

Zach Conine, the Nevada state treasurer, said Friday that the state has identified more than $10 million of unclaimed property for people who have filed for Unemployment Insurance.

State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool) @rookie__rae

The state can’t give it to the filers until they claim it.

“To clarify, this means we’ve got $10MM of unclaimed property for individuals who have filed for Unemployment Insurance,” Conine said in a tweet Friday. “This isn’t unclaimed unemployment insurance, these are separate unclaimed property dollars.”

Individuals should check claimitnevada.org to see if they are among those with unclaimed UI benefits. As a custodian, the state also has more than $950 million in other unclaimed property.

ICYMI, we've got more than $10MM of Unclaimed Property for individuals who have filed for Unemployment Insurance. We also have more than $950MM for other Nevadans! Since this tweet, we've returned $743,257.69.

