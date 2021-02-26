State reports $10M in unclaimed property for UI filers
Zach Conine, the Nevada state treasurer, said Friday that the state has identified more than $10 million of unclaimed property for people who have filed for Unemployment Insurance.
Zach Conine, the Nevada state treasurer, said Friday that the state has identified more than $10 million of unclaimed property for people who have filed for Unemployment Insurance.
The state can’t give it to the filers until they claim it.
“To clarify, this means we’ve got $10MM of unclaimed property for individuals who have filed for Unemployment Insurance,” Conine said in a tweet Friday. “This isn’t unclaimed unemployment insurance, these are separate unclaimed property dollars.”
Individuals should check claimitnevada.org to see if they are among those with unclaimed UI benefits. As a custodian, the state also has more than $950 million in other unclaimed property.
ICYMI, we've got more than $10MM of Unclaimed Property for individuals who have filed for Unemployment Insurance. We also have more than $950MM for other Nevadans!
Since this tweet, we've returned $743,257.69.
Let's keep it going! https://t.co/QFT1qpZtfX
— Zach Conine (@ZConine) February 26, 2021
Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.