Stephen A. Smith for president? ESPN host ‘leaving all doors open’

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” the First Take host said during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Here we go again!

Speculation that Stephen A. Smith might run for president in the 2028 election has been circulating for a few weeks now.

However, when the First Take host, 57, was first asked about the possibility of him holding office, he was totally against it.

Smith told USA Today Sports that he “doesn’t give a damn” about being president, but that he would be interested in being a part of the news coverage.

“I know the one thing that I want more so than the presidency is … to be on a debate stage debating those presidential candidates,” the longtime ESPN personality revealed. “I want to be on a debate stage going up against a bunch of politicians that’s going to try to sell to America that they have your best interest at heart.”

Fast forward to April 7, and it appears that Smith has flip-flopped on the idea.

“Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open.”

Speaking in an interview, also on April 7, Smith elaborated on his change of heart. “Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” he said during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill,” Smith noted. “I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it.”

While nothing formal has been announced, Smith certainly has people talking on social media.

“Don’t let your ego cause delusion. You are where you need to be!” one user commented on X. “If you stay honest, you’ll have a base,” another reasoned.