64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Politics and Government

Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 - 8:11 am
 
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt o ...
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt of Congress, arrives at federal court for a sentencing hearing, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt o ...
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt of Congress, arrives at federal court for a sentencing hearing, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. Attorney David Schoen is left. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Media gathers around an inflatable rat styled after former President Donald Trump while waiting ...
Media gathers around an inflatable rat styled after former President Donald Trump while waiting for the arrival of Steve Bannon, longtime ally of the former president, convicted of contempt of Congress, for a sentencing hearing in-person, at the Federal Courthouse, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt o ...
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt of Congress, arrives at federal court for a sentencing hearing, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Steve Bannon, walking center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of co ...
Steve Bannon, walking center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, convicted of contempt of Congress, arrives at federal court for a sentencing hearing, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months.

The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
2
Telles has thousands in assets, but taxpayers pay for two attorneys
Telles has thousands in assets, but taxpayers pay for two attorneys
3
Henderson police union official suspended; suspect in hit-and-run
Henderson police union official suspended; suspect in hit-and-run
4
Attorney challenging appointed judge in Department 11
Attorney challenging appointed judge in Department 11
5
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in ...
Las Vegas allocates another $2M to Badlands legal fight
By / RJ

The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday allocated up to $2 million to three law firms defending it in litigation with the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course, bringing total spending on legal fees surrounding the project to about $7 million.