79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Steven Horsford pushes Medicare, prescription drug reform

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 4:08 pm
 

Rep. Steven Horsford announced Saturday the House Ways and Means Committee will soon take up four bills he either wrote or co-sponsored that are aimed at improving Medicare benefits and lowering prescription drug costs, particularly for seniors.

“These high drug prices are forcing Nevadans to have to choose, literally, between filling a medication or paying their gas bill or being able to eat every single day,” Horsford said at news conference held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Health Center in Las Vegas.

Horsford’s legislation would cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors at $2,000 per year, enhance dental coverage for Medicare recipients and increase grant opportunities for hospitals to train low-income residents in nursing and related fields.

The committee, which Horsford serves on, will also vote on the larger Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which Horsford co-sponsored.

The prescription cap would save an average of $3,100 per year for seniors on Medicare, Horsford said, while the Lower Drug Costs Act would save the country $345 billion over the next 10 years.

Horsford said that three out of every 10 adults have admitted to not taking their recommended prescription drug cost dosage in the last year due to cost, while seniors spent an average of $1,000 for out-of-pocket dental expenses.

In 1960, the average family spent $90 per year on prescription drugs. That number is now $1,200, Horsford said.

The committee will consider the bills on Tuesday, with a full vote in the House expected within a few weeks. Some of the legislation has bipartisan support, Horsford said, and he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump will support them.

“Obviously, this is not a partisan issue,” Horsford said. “The issue of lowering prescription drugs affects Republicans, Independents, Democrats, nonpartisans. It doesn’t matter if you’re rural voters or here in the urban areas. Everyone is affected by the high cost of drugs, so every member of Congress … should work to lower the high cost of prescription drugs.”

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a cam ...
Bernie Sanders tells supporters he’s back at NYC rally
By Steve Peoples the Associated Press

NEW YORK — Storming past questions about his health, Bernie Sanders vowed that he’s “more ready than ever” to fight for a political revolution — with a little help from new friends — at a rally Saturday that drew thousands to a New York City park. The rally offered a pointed reminder to skeptics in both political parties that the 78-year-old democratic socialist is still very much a force in the 2020 presidential race.

President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House ...
Europe now willing to take IS prisoners in Syria, Trump says
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Claiming new progress against Islamic State extremists in Syria, President Donald Trump said Friday that some European nations are now willing to take responsibility for detained IS fighters who are from their countries.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces that the G7 will be held at Trump National D ...
White House admission on link of Ukraine aid, Biden probe brings fallout
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s initial remarks, made during a rare appearance by an administration official in the White House briefing room, spun open a new phase of the impeachment inquiry.