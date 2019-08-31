Steven Horsford talks Medicare for All, gun violence, Alienfest

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Rep. Steven Horsford talks gun violence, the 2020 census, ‘Medicare for All’ and Alienfest.

In a recent interview with the Review-Journal, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Las Vegas, provided an update on his priorities in Congress and weighed in on local and national issues dominating the headlines, including the “Medicare for All” debate, gun violence and the upcoming Alienstock festival in a rural area of his district.

Medicare for All

The path forward on health care is among the most contentious of topics for the 2020 crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls, but the discussion is likely to trickle down to congressional races. Horsford’s 4th Congressional District seat has changed hands several times in the past decade, and he’s already drawn eight challengers for the upcoming cycle — many of whom will look to push Medicare for All and socialist labels on the Democrat.

Republicans have already accused Horsford of flipping on the issue, saying he supported Medicare for All during his 2018 campaign rematch with former Rep. Cresent Hardy, a Republican.

Horsford denied ever having flipped on the issue.

“I never supported Medicare for All,” he said. “What I said was that I am for universal coverage, and that health care is a human right.”

He continued: “Medicare for All is one approach to getting universal health care, but today I believe we need to protect the health care people have now.”

Horsford said he favors strengthening the Affordable Care Act and is working to oppose Republican efforts to repeal it through a federal court case in Texas.

However, he opposes a provision of the Affordable Care Act that imposes a 40 percent excise tax on employer-sponsored health care often referred to as the “Cadillac tax.”

Horsford is in favor of a public option for Medicare, he said.

Gun violence

Horsford expressed a great deal of frustration over what he characterized as inaction from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the Democratically characterized common-sense gun reforms: universal background checks, bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, closing the gun show loophole.

“Comprehensive background checks are supported by 90 percent of Americans — including gun owners,” Horsford said. “There is no risk politically. The only risk is the failure to have the courage to act.”

Horsford said the president was open to a bipartisan gun violence solution as recently as a few weeks ago before a single phone call with the National Rifle Association led Trump to change course.

“We can not live through another mass shooting in this country,” Horsford said. “With what’s happened in El Paso, in Gilroy, in Dayton and here in Las Vegas, I feel an enormous obligation to do the will of the people.”

2020 census

Horsford chairs a new task force within the Congressional Black Caucus focused on ensuring the most accurate count possible in the 2020 census.

“Over 55,000 Nevadans could be undercounted,” Horsford said. “That would be a loss of $23 million in federal funding over 10 years that could go toward things like nutrition, education, housing and funding for small businesses.”

The congressman said his mission is threefold: ensure the Trump administration his held accountable for a complete and fair count, work with nonprofits and private entities to help the U.S. Census Bureau share its message, and provide resources for his fellow members of Congress to take home to their home districts.

He stressed that the census is an independent process that must get an accurate count of all individuals living in a home. Those counted who are undocumented, homeless or felons can’t legally be reported to other federal agencies, Horsford said.

Alienfest

Horsford didn’t have much to say on the viral phenomenon. He noted that local governments are taking precautions and asked visitors to arrive prepared, as Rachel and the surrounding areas do not have the infrastructure to accommodate huge crowds.

