Stimulus checks could land in some bank accounts this weekend

With President Joe Biden’s signature Thursday on the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the IRS will begin sending payments to eligible taxpayers as early as this weekend, officials said.

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during an enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., pose after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during an enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The third round of stimulus checks will hit some bank accounts as early as this weekend.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed his signature COVID-19 relief bill into law a day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion package.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts earlier than expected.

“People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend,” said Psaki.

The House signed off on the “American Rescue Plan” on Wednesday – by a vote of 220 to 211 – after the U.S. Senate passed it on Saturday, ensuring that millions of U.S. households will receive another direct check from the federal government. No Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

An analysis conducted last week by the Tax Foundation found that an estimated 89 percent of taxpayers will qualify for the third round of stimulus checks.

Biden had planned to sign the bill into law on Friday, but the enrolled bill arrived at the White House earlier than expected.

“We want to move as fast as possible,” White House chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted Thursday morning. “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders!”

With the bill signed, the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending payments to eligible taxpayers. Here’s what you need to know:

How much is the stimulus check worth? Who qualifies?

The bill calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning up to $75,000. Married couples filing jointly with an adjusted gross income of under $150,000 can receive $2,800.

For example, a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike the previous two rounds of COVID-19 stimulus relief aid, families will now receive additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.

Households will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent claimed on their federal return. In the previous two rounds of COVID-19 stimulus relief, parents could get payment only for dependents who were ages 16 or younger.

This might include high school students 17 or older, college students, elderly adults and disabled adults.

When will I see my check?

Biden signed the bill on Thursday, and stimulus payments could be issued within days of his signature.

In the previous stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, the IRS issued the second round of checks within a few days after the legislation was signed in late December.

Biden said in remarks on Saturday at the White House that Americans will receive stimulus checks this month after the Senate passed his $1.9 trillion COVID package.

“This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help, many of whom are lying in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, ‘Will I lose my job, if I haven’t already? Will I lose my insurance? Will I lose my home?’ ” Biden said Saturday.

How will I get my check?

Taxpayers who have direct deposit set up with the IRS are likely to see the checks first because the U.S. government already has their bank information on file. The money would be directly deposited to their accounts. Others may receive a paper check or prepaid debit cards via mail.

The money will be issued to the taxpayer, not the dependent.

Similar to the previous two stimulus checks, taxpayers can track the status of their payments with the IRS Get My Payment online portal — irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Biden’s name will not appear on this round of stimulus checks.

“We are doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the President’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks. The checks will be signed by a career official at the Bureau of Fiscal Service,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

