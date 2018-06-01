Summit is back on: Trump welcomes NKorean to White House

A top aide to Kim Jong Un visited the Oval Office on Friday, ready to hand off a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump amid talks between the two sides aimed at reviving an on-again, off-again nuclear summit.

Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Donald Trump walks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo follow at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of Kim Jong Un's closest aides, second from right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from left, sit across from one another before the start of a meeting, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Friday that the June 12 summit in Singapore — where he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time — is back on.

Trump abruptly canceled the meeting last week after a North Korean official called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and threatened a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown.”

Trump’s announcement followed an Oval Office meeting with Pyongyang’s second most powerful official, Kim Yong Chul, that spanned more than an hour. The purpose of the meeting ostensibly was to present Trump with a letter from the North Korean leader amid talks aimed at reviving the meeting, which will be the first face-to-face engagement between an American president and a North Korean leader.

Afterward Trump told reporters the letter was “very nice,” but then acknowledge that he had not read it.

Kim Yong Chol arrived at White House Friday afternoon, where he was greeted by chief of staff John Kelly. Kelly then whisked Kim into the building, where he was poised to meet with Trump. He is the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years, a highly symbolic sign of easing tensions after fears of war escalated amid North Korean nuclear and missile tests last year.

The contents of the letter were not immediately known.

Kim’s arrival in Washington came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he was confident negotiations with Pyongyang were “moving in the right direction.”

“Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship, and it would be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste, Pompeo said in New York after meeting with Kim.

The two countries, eying the first summit between the U.S. and the North after six decades of hostility, have also been holding negotiations in Singapore and the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

Early Thursday, Trump told reporters “we are doing very well” with North Korea. He added there may even need to be a second or third summit meeting to reach a deal on North Korean denuclearization but still hedged, saying “maybe we’ll have none.”

Kim Yong Chol left his hotel in New York City early Friday for the trip to Washington in a convoy of SUVs. Pompeo, the former CIA chief who has traveled to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un twice in the past two months, said he believed the country’s leaders are “contemplating a path forward where they can make a strategic shift, one that their country has not been prepared to make before.”

He tweeted from New York: “Good progress today during our meetings” with Kim and his team. Yet he also said at his news conference that difficult work remains including hurdles that may appear to be insurmountable as negotiations progress on the U.S. demand for North Korea’s complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

“We will push forward to test the proposition that we can achieve that outcome,” he said.

Pompeo spoke after meeting with Kim Yong Chol for a little more than two hours at the residence of the deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The talks had been expected to be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the early afternoon, and had not been expected to conclude until 1:30 p.m. Instead, the two men wrapped up at 11:25 a.m.

Pompeo said they finished everything they needed to address in the morning session. Immediately afterward, he tweeted that he had had substantive talks on the priorities for the potential summit. Pompeo was accompanied by Andrew Kim, the head of a CIA unit assigned to work on North Korea, and Mark Lambert, the head of the State Department’s Korea desk.

Despite the upbeat messaging in the United States, Kim Jong Un, in a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister on Thursday, complained about the U.S. trying to spread its influence in the region, a comment that may complicate the summit plans. “As we move to adjust to the political situation in the face of U.S. hegemonism, I am willing to exchange detailed and in-depth opinions with your leadership and hope to do so moving forward,” Kim told Sergey Lavrov.

North Korea’s flurry of diplomatic activity following an increase in nuclear weapons and missile tests in 2017 suggests that Kim is eager for sanctions relief to build his economy and for the international legitimacy a summit with Trump would provide. But there are lingering doubts on whether he will ever fully relinquish his nuclear arsenal, which he may see as his only guarantee of survival in a region surrounded by enemies.

Trump views a summit as a legacy-defining opportunity to make a nuclear deal, but he has left the world guessing since canceling the meeting last week in an open letter to Kim that complained of the North’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.” North Korea’s conciliatory response to that letter appears to have put the summit back on track.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. That was the last time the two sides, which are technically at war, attempted to arrange a leadership summit. It was an effort that ultimately failed as Clinton’s time in office ran out, and relations turned sour again after George W. Bush took office in early 2001 with a tough policy on the North.

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee, was allowed into the United States despite being on a U.S. sanctions list, and North Korean officials are not normally allowed to travel outside the New York area.

The North Korean mission at the United Nations did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday, and phone calls were not answered.

Lee reported from New York. Associated Press writers Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller in Washington and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.