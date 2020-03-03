Super Tuesday: 3 Southern states go Joe Biden’s way

Sen. Bernie Sanders grabbed a win in home-state Vermont, while Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with customers at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after being endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event with performer John Legend, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives to vote in the Vermont Primary near his home in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., emerges from the booth with her ballot as she votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 2, 2020. Major changes to the way people vote has election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in the Democratic presidential contest and other primary races. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The latest on the Democratic presidential primary and Super Tuesday:

Joe Biden opened Super Tuesday with a trio of victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

Sen. Bernie Sanders grabbed a win in home-state Vermont, while Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia.

Polls were closing across many of the 14 Super Tuesday states. But voting was ongoing in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

The wins in heavily African American states complemented the former vice president’s victory in last weekend’s South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary arrived at the most pivotal night of voting as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden. A wild card was Bloomberg, who skipped the primary’s first four states but poured $500 million of his personal fortune into Super Tuesday and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.

Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then dramatically endorsed Biden on Monday. That helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in South Carolina.

A turnaround would be all the more surprising because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about monster fundraising and strong political organization. Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party’s elders were scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week he could run away with.

Voting hours extended in Nashville

A judge has ruled that Super Tuesday polls will stay open later in Nashville in the wake of deadly overnight tornadoes that delayed the start of voting in the city and rendered some of its polling places unusable.

The Tennessee Democratic Party said Tuesday that it succeeded in a lawsuit against the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county. Four Democratic presidential campaigns are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“This is a victory for all voters and this decision will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in this historic election,” said Mary Mancini, state Democratic Party chairwoman.

Some polling sites in Nashville’s Davidson County and Wilson County were moved, and sites across the two counties opened an hour late but initially were slated to close at the same time, Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. Gov. Bill Lee said the state has deployed generators to polling stations that have reported that they don’t have power.

Tech issues hurt California voters

Some California voters waited in long lines Tuesday because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or in the case of the nation’s most populous county, too many users trying to cast ballots at once through a new election system that had raised concerns about technical and security defects.

Election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database, said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office. He said there was no evidence of malicious activity and that the issues were resolved.

“This should not prevented any voters from casting a ballot, as counties have contingency procedures in place to check-in voters. If a voter left without casting a ballot, we encourage them to go back to the polls before 8 p.m.,” Mahood said.

The secretary of state’s website also was offline sporadically throughout the day. California is among 14 states holding presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, and voters in the nation’s most populous state also are weighing in on congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

In Los Angeles County, which has more than a quarter of the state’s 20 million registered voters and a new $300 million voting system, electronic pollbooks were operating slowly because so many voters were trying to use them at the same time, said Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the county Registrar-Recorder.

Delays were up to two hours in some locations.

Garcetti says Bloomberg will need to explain

One of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign co-chairs says billionaire Mike Bloomberg will owe voters an explanation if he doesn’t do well across 14 Super Tuesday primary states.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped just short of saying Bloomberg should drop out if he doesn’t overtake Biden to finish the night second nationally in delegates behind current leader Bernie Sanders.

“If your thesis is Joe Biden’s not viable and he suddenly becomes viable, I think you have to explain to people what’s your new working theory,” Garcetti told The Associated Press. “Or, God bless you, help us win the Senate, keep the House and defeat Donald Trump.”

First major security test

Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterm elections, with state and local election officials saying they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia had launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. officials said Monday they were on alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections.

In 2016, the Russians weaponized social media to sow discord among Americans, scanned state and local election systems for cyber vulnerabilities and deployed the targeted release of stolen campaign emails and documents.

U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned that foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.

Comey backs Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he had voted in his first Democratic primary and that he believes the country needs a candidate “who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there’s a reason Trump fears” Biden and “roots” for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump frequently targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleep Joe Biden” and recently mocking his debate performance. The president also tweets about Sanders, saying the Democrats are “staging a coup against Bernie!”

Comey has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May 2017 and has been a chief antagonist of the president’s since then.

High court debates presidential power on Super Tuesday

The Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to make it easier for the president to fire the head of the agency that enforces federal consumer financial laws, a decision that could ultimately impact a vast range of agencies.

The high court was hearing arguments in a case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency Congress created in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

The agency was the brainchild of Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, and arguments took place as voters in 14 states were selecting who they want to be the Democratic party’s nominee for president.

During arguments at the high court some justices were clearly bothered by a restriction that keeps the president from firing the CFPB’s head whenever he wants. Justice Brett Kavanaugh called that restriction “troubling.” But other justices seemed willing to let the restriction stand, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who described the restrictions as “modest.”

Under the Dodd-Frank Act that created the CFPB, its director is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term. The president can only remove a director for “inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.” That means that an incoming president usually can’t immediately fire the agency’s head appointed in the previous administration.

Defenders of the bureau’s structure say it is good in that it insulates the agency’s head from pressure by the president. But detractors say the restriction is unconstitutional and improperly limits the power of the president.

Bloomberg admits convention fight might be only hope

Mike Bloomberg is acknowledging that his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and suggested he may not win any states on Super Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a field office in Miami, the businessman said, “I don’t know whether you’re gonna win any” when he was asked which of the 14 states voting Tuesday he believed he could win.

Bloomberg added, “You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates.” He suggested that no one will get a majority of delegates and “then you go to a convention, and we’ll see what happens.”

Bloomberg was then asked if he wanted a contested convention and he said, “I don’t think that I can win any other way.”

The billionaire is appearing on the ballot for the first time in the presidential race on Tuesday.

Big day for black voters

Martha Whiting-Goddard believes there’s power in voting — she’s seen it firsthand.

Her great-grandfather, the Rev. John Henry “Jack” Yates, was one of a handful of freed slaves who founded Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in 1866, Houston’s oldest African American Baptist church. The church has historically helped shape the city’s political discourse, ushering powerful African American political leaders through its doors such as Booker T. Washington and women’s suffrage movement organizers.

Parishioners here are planning to band together again Tuesday to shape the course of American history. They are heading to the polls to decide which Democrat should take on President Donald Trump in the fall in what many black voters say is the most important election of their lifetimes.

The Super Tuesday contest in Texas and a swath of other states with substantial black populations are the biggest opportunity yet for minority voters from coast to coast to weigh in on the tumultuous Democratic primary. And for people like Whiting-Goddard, it’s a reminder of their power.

“For black people, we have someone in power that’s kind of put us back in time and so we need to look to the future,” the 70-year-old said. “Voting was the one right that we recognized long ago that we had that was important.”

Black voters have already helped transform the Democratic race. Nearly two thirds of non-white voters in South Carolina backed Joe Biden on Saturday, according to AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of more than 1,400 voters in the state’s Democratic primary. They revived what had been a lagging campaign into one that has quickly emerged as the leading moderate alternative to progressive Bernie Sanders.

Biden is looking to Houston to help keep the momentum going.

“The decision Democrats make tomorrow and the next few weeks will determine what we stand for, what we believe, and where we’re going to go,” he said Monday at the historically black Texas Southern University.

But activists caution against assuming that black voters in Texas or elsewhere will follow South Carolina’s lead.

Cliff Albright, the co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, said he believes African American voters nationally are split into three groups: Those who are concerned about electability, voters who want progressive policies and individuals who are agnostic and prepared to vote regardless of who advances to November.

Robocall being used in 5 states

A super PAC supporting Joe Biden’s presidential bid is running a robocall in some Super Tuesday states featuring positive words about Biden from former President Barack Obama.

Amanda Loveday of Unite the Country PAC says the call is running through Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The call features audio from a speech in which Obama calls Biden “a statesman, leader who sees clearly the challenges facing America in a changing world.”

Obama not endorsing

Obama has said he would not endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary, and Loveday says the group used the audio the same as would be done in a traditional campaign ad. She says the group did not need permission to use the audio, nor did it seek permission￼.

Several candidates in the race have run television ads featuring positive sentiments from Obama, although he has endorsed no one.

Fourteen states vote in Tuesday’s primary. Loveday said the call also ran in South Carolina before its primary last Saturday and could be used in other states that vote in the future.

Klobuchar’s exit helps Sanders

Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave front-runner Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday.

Sanders, who easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016, has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday. Her departure followed the weekend exit of fellow moderate Pete Buttegieg.

Sanders also had a fortuitously timed last-minute rally in St. Paul on Monday night, which was scheduled days before Klobuchar quit the race. He also had backing from two progressive stars with national followings — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Klobuchar and Buttegieg endorsed Joe Biden as moderates moved to blunt Sanders’ rise. Biden was fresh off a big win in South Carolina on Saturday but had little campaign organization in Minnesota and hadn’t spent significantly in the state. But Mike Bloomberg, also crowding the moderate lane, spent heavily on TV ads for weeks in the state as part of a Super Tuesday strategy that bypassed the earliest-voting states. Elizabeth Warren was Sanders’ rival among Minnesota progressives.

Minnesota had 75 national convention delegates up for grabs.