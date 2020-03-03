Super Tuesday: As Biden gets several wins, Sanders snares California

Sanders has also won Utah, Vermont and Colorado, while Joe Biden took Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia.

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti takes photos with people before a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after being endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event with performer John Legend, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives to vote in the Vermont Primary near his home in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., emerges from the booth with her ballot as she votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 2, 2020. Major changes to the way people vote has election advocates on edge as Californians cast ballots in the Democratic presidential contest and other primary races. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with customers at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The latest on the Democratic presidential primary and Super Tuesday:

Bernie Sanders seized victory in Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, California, while a resurgent Joe Biden scored wins in the upper Midwest and African American strongholds in the South, in a dramatic offensive.

The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.

The clash between Biden and Sanders, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats select their nominee before the party’s 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.

It was increasingly looking like a two-man race.

The former vice president and the three-term senator took aim at each other from dueling victory speeches separated by 2,500 miles Tuesday night.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.

And without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

Elizabeth Warren had yet to post any early wins and lost her home state of Massachusetts to Biden in a devastating defeat.

Biggest prizes on Super Tuesday

With votes still being counted across the country, The Associated Press has allocated 327 to Biden, 218 delegates to Sanders, 25 to Mike Bloomberg, 19 to Warren and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The numbers are expected to shift dramatically throughout the night as new states, none bigger than California, report their numbers and as some candidates hover around the 15% vote threshold they must hit to earn delegates.

Bloomberg to reassess campaign

Mike Bloomberg’s sole victory Tuesday was in the territory of American Samoa.

The billionaire former New York mayor will reassess his campaign on Wednesday, according to a person close to his operation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Bloomberg has spent $500 million of his own money on campaign advertising.

Voting hours extended in Nashville

A judge has ruled that Super Tuesday polls will stay open later in Nashville in the wake of deadly overnight tornadoes that delayed the start of voting in the city and rendered some of its polling places unusable.

The Tennessee Democratic Party said Tuesday that it succeeded in a lawsuit against the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county. Four Democratic presidential campaigns are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“This is a victory for all voters and this decision will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in this historic election,” said Mary Mancini, state Democratic Party chairwoman.

Some polling sites in Nashville’s Davidson County and Wilson County were moved, and sites across the two counties opened an hour late but initially were slated to close at the same time, Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. Gov. Bill Lee said the state has deployed generators to polling stations that have reported that they don’t have power.

Tech issues hurt California voters

Some California voters waited in long lines Tuesday because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or in the case of the nation’s most populous county, too many users trying to cast ballots at once through a new election system that had raised concerns about technical and security defects.

Election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database, said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office. He said there was no evidence of malicious activity and that the issues were resolved.

“This should not prevented any voters from casting a ballot, as counties have contingency procedures in place to check-in voters. If a voter left without casting a ballot, we encourage them to go back to the polls before 8 p.m.,” Mahood said.

The secretary of state’s website also was offline sporadically throughout the day. California is among 14 states holding presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, and voters in the nation’s most populous state also are weighing in on congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

In Los Angeles County, which has more than a quarter of the state’s 20 million registered voters and a new $300 million voting system, electronic pollbooks were operating slowly because so many voters were trying to use them at the same time, said Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the county Registrar-Recorder.

Delays were up to two hours in some locations.

First major security test

Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterm elections, with state and local election officials saying they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia had launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. officials said Monday they were on alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections.

In 2016, the Russians weaponized social media to sow discord among Americans, scanned state and local election systems for cyber vulnerabilities and deployed the targeted release of stolen campaign emails and documents.

U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned that foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.

Comey backs Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he had voted in his first Democratic primary and that he believes the country needs a candidate “who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there’s a reason Trump fears” Biden and “roots” for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump frequently targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleep Joe Biden” and recently mocking his debate performance. The president also tweets about Sanders, saying the Democrats are “staging a coup against Bernie!”

Comey has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May 2017 and has been a chief antagonist of the president’s since then.

High court debates presidential power on Super Tuesday

The Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to make it easier for the president to fire the head of the agency that enforces federal consumer financial laws, a decision that could ultimately impact a vast range of agencies.

The high court was hearing arguments in a case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency Congress created in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

The agency was the brainchild of Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, and arguments took place as voters in 14 states were selecting who they want to be the Democratic party’s nominee for president.

During arguments at the high court some justices were clearly bothered by a restriction that keeps the president from firing the CFPB’s head whenever he wants. Justice Brett Kavanaugh called that restriction “troubling.” But other justices seemed willing to let the restriction stand, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who described the restrictions as “modest.”

Under the Dodd-Frank Act that created the CFPB, its director is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term. The president can only remove a director for “inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.” That means that an incoming president usually can’t immediately fire the agency’s head appointed in the previous administration.

Defenders of the bureau’s structure say it is good in that it insulates the agency’s head from pressure by the president. But detractors say the restriction is unconstitutional and improperly limits the power of the president.