Politics and Government

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump immunity case

The Supreme Court in Washington, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Supreme Court in Washington, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group portrait in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Botto ...
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group portrait in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Supreme Court justices will take the bench Monday, July 1, 2024, to release their last few opinions of the term, including their most closely watched case: whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on June 27, 2024, in Washington. Supreme Court justic ...
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen on June 27, 2024, in Washington. Supreme Court justices will take the bench Monday, July 1, to release their last few opinions of the term, including their most closely watched case: whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
The Associated Press
July 1, 2024 - 5:32 am
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court justices will take the bench Monday to release their last few opinions of the term, including a closely watched case: Whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The court also will decide on whether state laws limiting how social media platforms regulate content posted by their users violate the Constitution. The immunity case was the last case argued, on April 25. The court typically begins issuing opinions at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The timing of the Trump immunity ruling could be as important as the ruling itself.

In one sense, it’s not unusual that it would be among the last decided. But the timing of the court’s resolution of Trump’s immunity may be as important as the eventual ruling.

By holding on to the case until early July, the justices have reduced, if not eliminated, the chance that Trump will have to stand trial before the November election, no matter what the court decides.

In other epic court cases involving the presidency, including the Watergate tapes case, the justices moved much faster. Fifty years ago, the court handed down its decision forcing President Richard Nixon to turn over recordings of Oval Office conversations just 16 days after hearing arguments.

Even this term, the court reached a decision in less than a month to rule unanimously for Trump that states cannot invoke the post-Civil War insurrection clause to kick him off the ballot over his refusal to accept Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory four years ago.

