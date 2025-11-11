75°F
Politics and Government

Supreme Court extends its order blocking full SNAP payments, with shutdown potentially near an end

A cashier scans groceries, including produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutriti ...
A cashier scans groceries, including produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
A SNAP EBT information sign is displayed outside of a convenience store in Baltimore, Monday, N ...
A SNAP EBT information sign is displayed outside of a convenience store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By Geoff Mulvihill and Margery Beck The Associated Press
November 11, 2025 - 3:18 pm
 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, amid signals that the government shutdown could soon end and food aid payments resume.

The order keeps in place at least for a few more days a chaotic situation. People who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed their families in some states have received their full monthly allocations, while others have received nothing.

The Senate has approved a bill to end the shutdown and the House of Representatives could vote on it as early as Wednesday. Reopening the government would restart the program that helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, but it’s not clear how quickly full payments would resume.

The justices chose what is effectively the path of least resistance, anticipating the shutdown will end soon while avoiding any substantive legal ruling about whether lower court orders to keep full payments flowing during the shutdown are correct.

