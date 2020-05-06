Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg in hospital with gallstone infection

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures to students before she speaks at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent nonsurgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.