Supreme Court outlaws consideration of race as a factor in college admissions

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

