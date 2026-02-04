67°F
Politics and Government

Supreme Court refuses to block new California congressional districts that favor Democrats

A worker clears snow at the U.S. Supreme Court after a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
A worker clears snow at the U.S. Supreme Court after a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Associated Press
February 4, 2026 - 11:09 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed California to use a new voter-approved congressional map that is favorable to Democrats in this year’s elections, rejecting a last-ditch plea from state Republicans and the Trump administration.

The justices had previously allowed Texas’ Republican-friendly map to be used in 2026, despite a lower court ruling that it likely discriminates on the basis of race.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in December that it appeared both states had adopted new maps for political advantage, which the high court has previously ruled cannot be a basis for a federal lawsuit.

Republicans, joined by the administration, claimed the California map improperly relied on race, as well. But a lower court disagreed by a 2-1 vote.

The justices’ unsigned order keeps in place districts that are designed to flip up to five seats now held by Republicans, part of a tit-for-tat nationwide redistricting battle spurred by President Donald Trump, with control of Congress on the line in midterm elections.

Last year, at Trump’s behest, Texas Republicans redid the state’s congressional districts with an eye on gaining five seats.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is eyeing a 2028 presidential run vowed to respond in kind, though he had to win over voters, not just lawmakers, to do so.

Filing for congressional primaries in California begins Feb. 9.

