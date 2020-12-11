Supreme Court rejects lawsuit to overturn presidential election

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

HOUSTON — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

More than half of House Republicans, including their top two leaders, backed the Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an extraordinary display of the party’s willingness to subvert the will of voters.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general and 126 members of Congress joined Texas and President Donald Trump in urging the Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes in four battleground states based on baseless claims of fraud.

On Friday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana signed onto a brief backing the longshot bid, demonstrating Trump’s remarkable political power even even as he spreads false claims that many Democrats and others fear risk deeply damaging democracy.

