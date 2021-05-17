62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Supreme Court to take up major abortion case

By Mark Sherman The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 - 6:53 am
 
In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP ...
In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court seemingly ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.

The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirmed it 19 years later.

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
2
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day
3
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
4
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
5
Backers befuddled as bid to reopen CCSD school health centers stalls
Backers befuddled as bid to reopen CCSD school health centers stalls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST