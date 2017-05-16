ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Suspect in custody following White House lockdown

Reuters
May 16, 2017 - 1:42 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says a suspect is in custody following an incident that caused a lockdown at the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service reported Tuesday afternoon it was responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the north fence line of Pennsylvania Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

TOP NEWS
