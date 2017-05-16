Suspect in custody following White House lockdown

The White House in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2017. (Zach Gibson/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says a suspect is in custody following an incident that caused a lockdown at the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service reported Tuesday afternoon it was responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the north fence line of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.