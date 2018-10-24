Suspected bombs mailed to Clinton, Obama, CNN, others

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday it had intercepted suspicious packages believed to be bombs addressed to the New York residence of former first lady Hillary Clinton and the Washington home of former President Barack Obama.

An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday in a rash of attacks aimed at prominent Democrats and a cable news network often criticized by political conservatives. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday it had intercepted suspicious packages believed to be bombs addressed to the New York residence of former first lady Hillary Clinton and the Washington home of former President Barack Obama.

Security staffers on Tuesday also found envelopes with bomb-like devices sent to CNN’s New York studios, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. A similar device was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes.

The White House quickly condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and perceived foes of the administration.President Donald Trump frequently lambastes CNN and Waters while Holder is considered a likely Democratic contender for president in 2020.

At a previously scheduled bill-signing Wednesday, Trump told a bipartisan gathering that “in these times, we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

The device sent to CNN was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent Trump critic who is an analyst for MSNBC and NBC News. The Time Warner Center building that houses CNN was evacuated and anchors broadcast the story from a sidewalk at Columbus Circle.

The package sent to Holder had an incorrect address so it was sent back to the return address on the envelope, a Florida district office for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., the former chairperson for the Democratic National Committee. The same return address was posted on the package sent to CNN.

CNN President Jeff Zucker issued a statement in which he took Trump to task for “continued attacks on the media. The president, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter.”

All the confirmed bombs appeared to come from the same person or persons, said John Miller, the New York Police Department’s head of intelligence and counterterrorism, who briefed reporters in New York.

Neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

“We will not rest until we stop these hazardous devices from being mailed and bring the individual or individuals to justice,” said Bryan Paarmann, the FBI’s top counterterrorism official in New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.