‘Tax the Rich’ bus tour hits Las Vegas

The Tax the Rich bus tour rolled through Las Vegas on Tuesday, with a few local leaders including State Sen. Yvanna Cancela speaking in opposition to recent tax code changes.

A green-and-black bus bearing the words “tax the rich” on its side rolled through Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of a national tour that organizers say is spreading awareness of the “GOP tax scam.”

“The GOP tax scam is not paying off for working people, but it is paying off for corporations and the highest earners in this country, who are already receiving massive tax breaks as it is,”said C.J. Warnke, spokesman for Tax March, the organizer of the 30-state, six-week bus tour.

The tour’s brief Nevada stop featured local leaders and advocates including state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, who said working people in the state have not seen a quality of life increase as the economy has improved.

“About one-quarter of all Nevadans have seen a tax increase as a result of the Trump tax cuts – the number is about 520,000,” Cancela said. “At the same time nationally, we’re seeing about 116,000 families – o.o1 percent of all Americans – control 90 percent of the wealth in this country. Those types of statistics should be alarming to everyday people who are doing everything they can to get by but are not seeing the same opportunities as those in seven-to-nine figures in wealth.”

Cancela said cuts in federal revenues from the tax overhaul have placed more pressure on the states, which are expected to fill in the gaps in areas like health care.

The tour will move on to Denver before winding through the center of the country over the next three weeks.

