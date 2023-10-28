Termed-out senator resigns from Nevada Legislature

Sen. Scott Hammond has resigned from the Legislature, just a little over a year before he was set to term out.

Sen. Scott Hammond listens during a meeting in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, speaks with fellow senators on Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Scott Hammond has resigned from the Nevada Legislature, just a little over a year before he was set to term out.

Hammond, a Republican who represents northwestern Las Vegas, said the resignation came after discussions with his wife and the prospect of job opportunities.

“There were job opportunities coming, and so I resigned because some of those may require that,” Hammond said.

Although he wouldn’t comment on the specifics, Hammond said Gov. Joe Lombardo had reached out to him.

Elizabeth Ray, a Lombardo spokesperson, issued the following statement on Friday without elaborating: “The Governor would like to thank Senator Hammond for his faithful service to our state.”

Hammond’s resignation, which became effective Thursday, comes after a 13-year career serving in the state Legislature.

Hammond served just one term in the Assembly from 2011-2012 before a more-than-decade-long stint in the state Senate. During his time in the Senate, Hammond served as the co-minority whip and co-majority whip.

The Republican encouraged those with the ability and time to participate in public service to do so.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Hammond has served the maximum 12-year term limit for state senators in Nevada, leaving Senate District 18 up for grabs. Three Republicans, including former Assemblyman Richard McArthur, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck and Josh Leavitt, have thrown their hats in the ring for the seat.

Lombardo endorsed Steinbeck for the seat in late September, calling the fire chief a “visionary leader.”

