Tesla could get $360M in Nevada tax abatements over next 20 years

Teakgro Ventra assembles a drive unit at the Tesla Gigafactory, east of Reno, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. A Governor's Office of Economic Development audit on the Tesla Gigafactory will show if it's keeping up with tax abatement promises. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Tesla could receive $330 million in tax abatements over the next 20 years as part of its proposed $3.6 billion factory expansion, according to documents released Monday.

The electric carmaker’s tax abatement application, which was released just three days before a state board is set to consider the tax incentives, proposes a deal under which Tesla would be exempt from paying payroll and property taxes for the next 10 years, and would pay reduced sales taxes for the next two decades.

Negotiations for new tax abatements follow Tesla’s announcement earlier this year that it plans to invest an estimated $3.6 billion to expand its Northern Nevada operations, including a new electric semi-truck manufacturing facility.

The application will be considered on Thursday by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development board, which consists of Gov. Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and six people from the private sector.

Details of the abatement package were previously obscured by a nondisclosure agreement between the state and Tesla, a process meant to keep negotiations private and out of the eye of competing states, according to GOED spokesman Gregory Bortolin.

But it’s not the first time Tesla has received a tax abatement from the state. Then-Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill in 2014 that approved nearly $1.3 billion in tax incentives over 20 years. Those abatements have benefited Tesla more than $140 million, according to a state report released last year.

