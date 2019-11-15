Clark County lawyers rated 89 judges for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2019 Judicial Performance Evaluation. The RJ partnered with the Women's Research Institute of Nevada and the UNLV Cannon Survey Center to process the results. Here's what the scores mean:

Retention score: This represents the percentage of respondents who answered "yes" when asked whether the judge should be retained on the bench.

Summary score: Researchers funneled the average answer for each of the survey's performance-related questions into evenly-weighted categories, then determined each category's average. "No opinion" responses were excluded. This across-the-board score was calculated using the category averages, resulting in the final weighted average — a score between 1 and 5.