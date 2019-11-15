75°F
Clark County lawyers rated 89 judges for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2019 Judicial Performance Evaluation. The RJ partnered with the Women's Research Institute of Nevada and the UNLV Cannon Survey Center to process the results. Here's what the scores mean:


Retention score: This represents the percentage of respondents who answered "yes" when asked whether the judge should be retained on the bench.


Summary score: Researchers funneled the average answer for each of the survey's performance-related questions into evenly-weighted categories, then determined each category's average. "No opinion" responses were excluded. This across-the-board score was calculated using the category averages, resulting in the final weighted average — a score between 1 and 5.

Henderson Municipal Court
Rodney Burr
Burr was appointed to the Henderson Municipal Court in 2016 after the death of Diana Hampton. He ran unopposed in 2017, and he is up for reelection in 2024.
39 retention responses for this judge
4.5
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
95 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.6
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree74 %
4.6
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
38 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree74 %
4.5
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
38 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.5
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral3 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.6
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree81 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree84 %
4.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree83 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree75 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
38 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree82 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree78 %
4.5
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree78 %
4.7
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree83 %
2013 survey
90 % Retention Recommendation
( then a Henderson justice of the peace )
North Las Vegas Justice Court
Kalani Hoo
A North Las Vegas justice of the peace since 2013, Hoo is up for reelection in 2024.
50 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
94 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
48 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral6 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
47 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral11 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
48 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree40 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.5
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
45 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.6
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
45 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.5
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
45 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral9 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree60 %
2013 survey
91 % Retention Recommendation
Henderson Justice Court
Sam Bateman
Former Henderson City Councilman Sam Bateman was elected to the Henderson Justice Court in 2016. He is up for reelection in 2022.
67 retention responses for this judge
4.5
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
93 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.5
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral1 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.5
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral3 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
63 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral3 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
63 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral3 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.5
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral2 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral3 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral2 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.5
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.5
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree64 %
Las Vegas Justice Court
Amy Chelini
Chelini was elected to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2016. She is up for reelection in 2022.
79 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
92 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.5
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
75 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral1 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.3
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral3 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
70 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral4 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.5
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral3 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.6
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral4 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.5
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral3 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree74 %
Las Vegas Municipal Court
Bert Brown
A Las Vegas municipal judge since 1999, Brown was most recently reelected in 2015. He is up for reelection in 2021.
51 retention responses for this judge
4.6
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
92 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.7
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
51 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral0 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.6
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.5
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral6 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.7
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.7
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree80 %
4.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree80 %
4.8
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree80 %
4.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
47 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral0 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree83 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral0 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree78 %
4.7
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral0 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree80 %
4.8
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree82 %
4.7
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
48 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree10 %
Strongly Agree83 %
4.7
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree76 %
2013 survey
89 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Bryce Duckworth
Elected in 2008 to Clark County Family Court, Duckworth previously practiced family law. Duckworth is up for reelection in 2020.
90 retention responses for this judge
4.5
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
92 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.6
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral1 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.5
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral2 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
87 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral1 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral3 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.6
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
87 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral0 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
82 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral1 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral3 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
81 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral5 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
84 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.7
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
87 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral0 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree79 %
4.7
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral0 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree79 %
4.5
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.6
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree71 %
2013 survey
93 % Retention Recommendation
Henderson Justice Court
Stephen George
First elected to the Henderson Justice Court in 2000, George is up for reelection in 2020.
62 retention responses for this judge
4.5
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
92 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.5
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral3 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral2 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.5
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral2 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.5
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral0 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral0 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree73 %
4.7
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral0 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree84 %
4.8
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral0 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree81 %
4.6
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.7
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree79 %
2013 survey
91 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Timothy Williams
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2006, Williams was retained by voters and last reelected in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
231 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
90 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.3
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral6 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.1
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.3
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
224 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral6 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
222 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
213 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral2 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
211 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
204 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
219 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral7 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
225 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral2 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.6
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral3 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
221 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.5
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
227 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree61 %
2013 survey
84 % Retention Recommendation
Nevada Supreme Court
Elissa Cadish
Elected to the state Supreme Court in 2018, Cadish previously served as a Clark County district judge for more than a decade. She is up for reelection in 2024.
248 retention responses for this judge
4.5
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
89 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.6
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
223 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
227 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
224 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral7 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
224 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.5
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
219 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
220 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral6 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
214 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral8 %
Agree10 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
226 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
230 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree69 %
2013 survey
87 % Retention Recommendation
( then a Clark County district judge )
Clark County Family Court
David Gibson Jr.
A lifelong Henderson resident, Gibson was appointed in 2018 to Clark County Family Court after working for six years as a juvenile dependency hearing master. He is up for reelection in 2020.
73 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
88 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
70 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral11 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.1
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral9 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral6 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
62 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral3 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral6 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral3 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.4
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral3 %
Agree43 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree41 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral7 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree48 %
Clark County Family Court
Frank Sullivan
Sullivan was elected in 2008 to Clark County Family Court, presiding over child welfare cases. He previously worked for 12 years in Family Court in various roles. Sullivan is up for reelection in 2020.
62 retention responses for this judge
4.3
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
87 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.3
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral3 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.3
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
56 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.5
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree73 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree9 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral2 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral2 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree74 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree67 %
2013 survey
90 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Jerry Wiese
Wiese was elected to the Clark County District Court in 2010 and was reelected in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
255 retention responses for this judge
4.3
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
87 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
240 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral9 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
238 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral7 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
237 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.2
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
238 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
236 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
224 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
222 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
231 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral9 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.5
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
238 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral3 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
238 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
236 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
234 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree53 %
2013 survey
80 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Mark Denton
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 1998, Denton was retained by voters and last reelected in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
193 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
87 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
189 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
188 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral11 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral15 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
188 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
179 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
175 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
175 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
182 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
189 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
186 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral12 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.3
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral7 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree52 %
2013 survey
93 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Joseph Sciscento
Appointed to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2009, Sciscento is up for reelection in 2024.
96 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
86 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
91 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.1
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
90 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral9 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral12 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
87 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
80 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral12 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral3 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.3
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral7 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree63 %
2013 survey
89 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Municipal Court
Martin Hastings
First elected to the Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2007, Hastings was reelected in 2015. He is up for reelection in 2021.
56 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
86 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.3
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.3
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral9 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral4 %
Agree9 %
Strongly Agree75 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree75 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree9 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree71 %
4.6
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral4 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree76 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral4 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree74 %
4.6
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral4 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree78 %
4.6
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree71 %
2013 survey
89 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Melisa De La Garza
First elected in 2018 to Las Vegas Justice Court, De La Garza currently presides over one of the court's domestic battery calendars. She is up for reelection in 2024.
59 retention responses for this judge
4.3
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
86 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral2 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
56 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral4 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.3
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.3
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
56 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral4 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral4 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral4 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral4 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.5
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral4 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree65 %
Clark County District Court
David Jones
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2016, Jones was retained by voters in 2018. He is up for reelection in 2020.
142 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
85 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
139 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
137 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
136 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral9 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree39 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral8 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
118 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral7 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
121 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion12 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral8 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
119 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
130 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral9 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
136 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral10 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral4 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
133 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree49 %
Henderson Municipal Court
Douglas Hedger
First elected to the Henderson Municipal Court in 2003, Hedger was reelected in 2009 and 2015. He is up for reelection in 2022.
33 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
85 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
32 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral6 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral13 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree45 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral6 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
30 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral13 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral6 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
31 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral10 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree48 %
2013 survey
88 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Douglas Herndon
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2005, Herndon was retained by voters and last reelected in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
194 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
85 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.5
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
188 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral6 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.3
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
186 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral6 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
187 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral4 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.3
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
185 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral4 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
180 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
178 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
171 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral5 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
186 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.5
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
186 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
184 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
184 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral5 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree62 %
2013 survey
81 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Nancy Allf
Allf was elected to the Clark County District Court in 2010 and ran unopposed in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
206 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
85 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
203 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral4 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
203 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral7 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree52 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
203 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree41 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
202 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral12 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree44 %
4.3
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
202 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral9 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
194 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
191 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
185 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral6 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
198 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral9 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.5
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
202 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral3 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.4
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
201 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
201 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
201 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral9 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree51 %
2013 survey
77 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Cynthia Giuliani
Giuliani was elected to Clark County Family Court in 2008. She previously maintained her own law practice in Las Vegas. She is up for reelection in 2020.
67 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
84 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree41 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree39 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral9 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree36 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral6 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree37 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
62 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral9 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
60 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree52 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
63 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral8 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree41 %
4.4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral6 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree55 %
3.7
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral11 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree35 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
63 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral9 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree42 %
2013 survey
74 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Municipal Court
Cynthia Leung
First appointed to the Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2008, Chief Judge Cynthia Leung was retained by voters in 2009 and reelected in 2015. She is up for reelection in 2021.
38 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
84 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
38 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.3
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral8 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.1
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
34 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral6 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.3
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
34 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral12 %
Agree9 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree78 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral11 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree75 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
34 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree75 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.6
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
35 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral11 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree74 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral6 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.3
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral11 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree69 %
2013 survey
75 % Retention Recommendation
Nevada Supreme Court
Mark Gibbons
Chief Justice Mark Gibbons has served on the state Supreme Court since he was elected in 2002. He is up for reelection in 2020.
178 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
83 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.1
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
158 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral10 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
158 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral14 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
157 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral15 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree35 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
155 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral15 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree35 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
154 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral11 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
153 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral11 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
144 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral10 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
153 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral11 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.5
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
155 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree58 %
2013 survey
86 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Municipal Court
Cara Campbell
A longtime former prosecutor, Campbell was elected to the Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2017 after a highly contested race. She is up for reelection in 2024.
38 retention responses for this judge
4.4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
82 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.5
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
38 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.2
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.2
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral3 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral6 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4.3
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral3 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral3 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral3 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.6
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
35 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral3 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree72 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral0 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.4
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral0 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree70 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
36 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral0 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
37 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral0 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree70 %
Clark County District Court
Valerie Adair
Adair was first elected to the Clark County District Court in 2002 and was last reelected in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
161 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
81 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.1
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
159 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
158 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral9 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree36 %
3.8
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
157 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral12 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree36 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
158 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral12 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree33 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
156 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral9 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
149 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral9 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
144 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral9 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.9
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
156 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
153 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral8 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
156 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral9 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.9
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
156 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral11 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree39 %
2013 survey
78 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Eric Goodman
First elected to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2008, Goodman is up for reelection in 2020.
70 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
80 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral4 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
70 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral7 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree51 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
70 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral9 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral3 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral10 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral3 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree55 %
3.9
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral10 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral9 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral10 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree58 %
2013 survey
74 % Retention Recommendation
Nevada Supreme Court
Lidia Stiglich
Appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2016, Stiglich was retained by voters in 2018. She previously served as a Washoe County district judge. Stiglich is up for reelection in 2024.
181 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
80 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
154 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion12 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral4 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral8 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.2
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
150 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion15 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.3
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
152 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral10 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
146 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion16 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral8 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
149 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral7 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
139 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion19 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral7 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
151 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral7 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
156 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral8 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree59 %
Court of Appeals
Michael Gibbons
Gibbons was appointed to the inaugural Court of Appeals in 2014 after serving as a district judge for 20 years. He is up for relection in 2022.
74 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
80 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.8
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
62 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral13 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree36 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral13 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree37 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
64 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral12 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree37 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral13 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion15 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral12 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree41 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral12 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
56 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion18 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral13 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree40 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree41 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral12 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree46 %
Clark County District Court
Tierra Jones
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2017, Jones was retained by voters in 2018. She is up for reelection in 2020.
190 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
80 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
184 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
185 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree50 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
184 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral6 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
182 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
180 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
171 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
168 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
164 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral8 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
176 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral6 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
181 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral8 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
182 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree51 %
Clark County Family Court
William Voy
Appointed in 1998 to Clark County Family Court, Voy previously spent 10 years in private practice in Las Vegas. Voy is up for reelection in 2020.
56 retention responses for this judge
3.6
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
80 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
3.6
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree15 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree46 %
3.6
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree35 %
3.6
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree33 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
50 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree44 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
48 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral2 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.8
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
50 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral12 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.9
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
50 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree41 %
3.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
47 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree24 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral6 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree30 %
4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
49 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree43 %
2013 survey
72 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Harmony Letizia
Letizia was elected to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2016. Prior to her election, she served as a chief deputy public defender in Clark County. She is up for reelection in 2022.
78 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
79 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
76 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral11 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral11 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree17 %
Neutral5 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.1
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral12 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral10 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
70 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral7 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral8 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.1
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree59 %
Clark County Family Court
Rebecca Burton
Elected to Clark County Family Court in 2014, Burton previously worked as a family law attorney in private practice for more than 21 years. Burton is up for reelection in 2020.
82 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
79 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree63 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
81 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
81 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.1
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
82 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
78 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
75 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral5 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral5 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
79 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
81 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.6
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
80 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral3 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree66 %
3.9
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
79 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral10 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
80 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral5 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree51 %
Clark County Family Court
Robert Teuton
Appointed in 2008 to Clark County Family Court, Teuton previously worked in various roles in the Juvenile Court division since 1988. He is up for reelection in 2020.
58 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
79 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral2 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral3 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree47 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
55 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral3 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree44 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
54 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral5 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
51 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral2 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.8
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
53 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree19 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree39 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
52 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral7 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree43 %
2013 survey
81 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Linda Marquis
Elected to Clark County Family Court in 2014, Marquis is up for reelection in 2020.
100 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
78 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
98 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
98 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral13 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree49 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
98 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral10 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
98 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral4 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
95 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral10 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral9 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
81 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral14 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree44 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
93 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral12 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
95 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral4 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
94 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
93 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral10 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
92 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral11 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree49 %
Clark County Family Court
Arthur Ritchie Jr.
Ritchie was appointed to Clark County Family Court in 1999. He is up for relection in 2020.
98 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
77 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
96 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral2 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
94 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral5 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
93 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.1
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
94 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral4 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
92 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
85 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral5 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
84 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
80 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion12 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral9 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
91 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
92 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral15 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
91 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
92 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
91 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral11 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree46 %
2013 survey
85 % Retention Recommendation
Henderson Justice Court
David Gibson Sr.
First elected to the Henderson Justice Court in 2008, Gibson is up for reelection in 2020.
47 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
77 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.9
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
45 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral2 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree51 %
3.7
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree16 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral5 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
44 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree18 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral5 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree45 %
3.7
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
43 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral7 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
43 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral12 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral14 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
39 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree46 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral10 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.1
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
42 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral14 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
41 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral10 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree54 %
2013 survey
85 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Joe Hardy Jr.
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2015, Hardy was retained by voters in 2016. He is up for reelection in 2020.
223 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
77 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.1
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
217 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
217 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral8 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree17 %
Neutral11 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree37 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral10 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree36 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
212 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
193 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree0 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
197 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
196 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
208 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
215 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree55 %
3.9
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
213 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral14 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree37 %
4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
214 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral6 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree44 %
Las Vegas Justice Court
Melissa Saragosa
Appointed to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2006, Saragosa developed and presided over the state's first domestic violence court. She is up for reelection in 2022.
82 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
77 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
78 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree53 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
76 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral5 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree52 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
76 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral8 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree51 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral8 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral12 %
Agree11 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral9 %
Agree8 %
Strongly Agree65 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree5 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral11 %
Agree7 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral7 %
Agree9 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral11 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral9 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral8 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree57 %
2013 survey
69 % Retention Recommendation
Nevada Supreme Court
Ron Parraguirre
Elected to the state Supreme Court in 2004, Parraguirre previously served as a Las Vegas municipal judge and Clark County district judge. He is up for reelection in 2022.
152 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
77 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.8
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
135 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral13 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree27 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
136 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral11 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree31 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral14 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree30 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
136 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral13 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree30 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
134 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral9 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree37 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
128 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion14 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral11 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
129 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
125 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion16 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree41 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
129 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion12 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral13 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree35 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
133 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree47 %
2013 survey
80 % Retention Recommendation
North Las Vegas Justice Court
Chris Lee
First elected to the North Las Vegas Justice Court in 2008, Lee is up for reelection in 2020.
62 retention responses for this judge
4.2
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
76 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.3
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral10 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
60 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree17 %
Neutral2 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral3 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.1
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
60 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral2 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral5 %
Agree12 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral5 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree64 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral10 %
Agree10 %
Strongly Agree68 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral3 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral5 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
58 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral5 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
57 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral2 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree67 %
2013 survey
71 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Denise Gentile
Gentile was elected to Clark County Family Court in 2014, defeating incumbent William Gonzalez. She is up for reelection in 2020.
74 retention responses for this judge
3.8
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
76 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.8
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree46 %
Strongly Agree28 %
3.6
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral15 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree27 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree45 %
Strongly Agree26 %
3.6
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral8 %
Agree41 %
Strongly Agree27 %
3.9
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree38 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral4 %
Agree46 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral11 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree35 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
63 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral7 %
Agree44 %
Strongly Agree31 %
3.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral15 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree29 %
4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree38 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral4 %
Agree45 %
Strongly Agree39 %
3.7
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral10 %
Agree40 %
Strongly Agree31 %
3.9
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
72 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral13 %
Agree43 %
Strongly Agree32 %
Clark County District Court
Kerry Earley
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2012, Earley was retained by voters in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
157 retention responses for this judge
3.8
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
76 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.9
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
154 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral9 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
153 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral10 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree41 %
3.6
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
151 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree21 %
Neutral8 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree32 %
3.6
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
153 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree22 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree35 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
148 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
138 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral7 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
135 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral6 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
137 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
144 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral9 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
151 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
146 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral11 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree47 %
3.7
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
149 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral12 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree34 %
3.9
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
151 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral10 %
Agree36 %
Strongly Agree37 %
2013 survey
71 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Linda Bell
First elected to the Clark County District Court in 2008, Bell ran unopposed in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
206 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
76 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
206 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral5 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree46 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
202 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral6 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree41 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
201 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
202 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree40 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
200 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
191 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
191 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
188 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree52 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
197 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral6 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
198 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
198 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral8 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
195 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
197 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral4 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree44 %
2013 survey
81 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Charles Hoskin
Appointed in 2009 to Clark County Family Court, Hoskins previously worked as an attorney in private practice. He has been the presiding judge over Family Court since 2014 and is up for re-election in 2020.
92 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
75 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.1
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral4 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree50 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree39 %
3.8
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
89 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral11 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree42 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral9 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.9
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
88 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree47 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral7 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree49 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
84 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
77 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral11 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.8
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral11 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree40 %
4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
87 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral11 %
Agree33 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral8 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree48 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral8 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree44 %
2013 survey
90 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Elana Graham
First elected to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2018, Graham is up for reelection in 2024.
73 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
75 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.2
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral3 %
Agree17 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral3 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral0 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree60 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
65 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral3 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral2 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree62 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral3 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree69 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral4 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree66 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral4 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree67 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral3 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral5 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral6 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.2
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
66 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral6 %
Agree18 %
Strongly Agree61 %
Nevada Supreme Court
Kristina Pickering
Elected to the state Supreme Court in 2008, Pickering will serve as chief justice in 2020, when she will face reelection.
218 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
75 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
195 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion7 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree20 %
Strongly Agree60 %
4.1
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
199 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree54 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
199 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral6 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
197 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral9 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
192 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral8 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
181 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral9 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
185 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion11 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree1 %
Neutral10 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
177 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion15 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral10 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
191 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.2
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
193 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral6 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree54 %
2013 survey
69 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Ann Zimmerman
A Las Vegas justice of the peace since 2000, Zimmerman is up for reelection in 2024.
74 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
74 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
73 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral4 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree49 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree18 %
Neutral10 %
Agree15 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral11 %
Agree14 %
Strongly Agree46 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral3 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree54 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral9 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral7 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree58 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
67 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral9 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral9 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree57 %
3.9
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral7 %
Agree13 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral6 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.2
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
68 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral3 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree58 %
2013 survey
76 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Kenneth Cory
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2004, Cory was retained by voters and last reelected in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
187 retention responses for this judge
4
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
74 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral11 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree42 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
185 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
182 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral11 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
183 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral11 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
168 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion6 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
172 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral8 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
166 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion9 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral9 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
179 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.4
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
181 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral6 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree61 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
180 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral13 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree51 %
3.9
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
178 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral15 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree37 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
179 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral12 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree47 %
2013 survey
76 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Justice Court
Melanie Andress-Tobiasson
Andress-Tobiasson was appointed to Las Vegas Justice Court in 2009. She previously worked as a deputy in the Clark County district attorney's office. She is up for reelection in 2024.
106 retention responses for this judge
3.7
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
74 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
103 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral7 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
103 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral8 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.7
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
103 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral12 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree39 %
3.7
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
102 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral12 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree40 %
3.7
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
100 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree12 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
99 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral7 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
99 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral13 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
92 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree52 %
3.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
100 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree16 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral9 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.8
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
99 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree10 %
Neutral8 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
100 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral10 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree44 %
3.7
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
99 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral13 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree35 %
3.7
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
98 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree15 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral11 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree39 %
2013 survey
85 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County Family Court
Bill Henderson
Before his 2008 election to Clark County Family Court, Henderson worked as an attorney in private practice for 20 years, specializing in family law and civil litigation. He is up for reelection in 2020.
86 retention responses for this judge
3.7
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
73 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
3.7
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
86 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral15 %
Agree40 %
Strongly Agree27 %
3.6
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
85 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral13 %
Agree40 %
Strongly Agree24 %
3.5
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
85 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree19 %
Neutral15 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree25 %
3.5
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
84 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral9 %
Agree40 %
Strongly Agree25 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
82 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral12 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree39 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
71 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion13 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral2 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.9
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
74 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral5 %
Agree34 %
Strongly Agree33 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
69 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion17 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral5 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree36 %
3.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
79 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree16 %
Neutral15 %
Agree30 %
Strongly Agree28 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.9
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
82 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree15 %
Neutral12 %
Agree35 %
Strongly Agree35 %
3.6
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree10 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral12 %
Agree41 %
Strongly Agree25 %
3.8
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
83 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral12 %
Agree42 %
Strongly Agree29 %
2013 survey
71 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Elizabeth Gonzalez
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2004, Gonzalez was retained by voters and last reelected in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
271 retention responses for this judge
4.1
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
73 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
265 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral5 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree60 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
262 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral7 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree48 %
3.9
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
263 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
264 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
265 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral14 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree50 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
249 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree56 %
4.3
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
252 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral7 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree55 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
242 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral10 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree53 %
3.7
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
259 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral10 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.7
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
263 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral10 %
Agree23 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.2
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
263 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral9 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree53 %
4.3
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
259 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree2 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree53 %
3.9
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
261 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral13 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree47 %
2013 survey
81 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Kathleen Delaney
Delaney was first elected to the Clark County District Court in 2008 and was reelected in 2014. She is up for reelection in 2020.
233 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
73 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4.1
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
229 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral10 %
Agree37 %
Strongly Agree43 %
3.9
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
229 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral10 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree42 %
3.6
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
228 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral11 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree39 %
3.8
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
228 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion0 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree14 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4.2
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
225 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral9 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral7 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree59 %
4.4
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
216 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion5 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral7 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.5
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
208 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree1 %
Disagree0 %
Neutral8 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.1
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
225 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral8 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree52 %
4.3
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
222 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral6 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree57 %
4.3
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
225 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral11 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree55 %
3.4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
225 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion1 %
Strongly Disagree14 %
Disagree18 %
Neutral13 %
Agree21 %
Strongly Agree34 %
4.1
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
222 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree3 %
Disagree6 %
Neutral12 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree47 %
2013 survey
65 % Retention Recommendation
Clark County District Court
Michael Villani
Appointed to the Clark County District Court in 2007, Villani was retained by voters in 2014. He is up for reelection in 2020.
189 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
71 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
177 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral6 %
Agree39 %
Strongly Agree38 %
3.7
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
175 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree9 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral11 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree34 %
3.5
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
175 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree13 %
Disagree17 %
Neutral8 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree33 %
3.6
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
175 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree13 %
Neutral12 %
Agree27 %
Strongly Agree34 %
3.9
The judge's behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety.
177 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree7 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral11 %
Agree26 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the race or ethnicity of the parties involved.
161 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion10 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree3 %
Neutral10 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree49 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the gender of the parties involved.
163 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion8 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree4 %
Neutral8 %
Agree24 %
Strongly Agree51 %
4.2
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the religion of the parties involved.
157 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion12 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree2 %
Neutral11 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree49 %
3.8
The judge's conduct in the matter was free from bias on the basis of the particular parties or attorneys involved.
172 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree8 %
Disagree12 %
Neutral8 %
Agree25 %
Strongly Agree42 %
4.1
The judge consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect.
174 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral10 %
Agree28 %
Strongly Agree46 %
4.1
The judge seemed attentive to the matter at hand.
174 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree4 %
Disagree7 %
Neutral8 %
Agree32 %
Strongly Agree45 %
4
The judge was successful at keeping court business moving appropriately.
171 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion3 %
Strongly Disagree6 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral11 %
Agree29 %
Strongly Agree43 %
4
The judge’s behavior was consistent.
171 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion4 %
Strongly Disagree5 %
Disagree9 %
Neutral8 %
Agree31 %
Strongly Agree42 %
2013 survey
77 % Retention Recommendation
Las Vegas Municipal Court
Cedric Kerns
A Las Vegas municipal judge since1997, Kerns was last reelected in 2017. During his more than two decades on the bench, he created a youth offender court. He is up for reelection in 2023.
64 retention responses for this judge
3.9
Summary Score
(5-point scale)
70 %
Retention
Recommendation
2019 Survey Questions Click on signs to see full results
Show all results
4
The judge was familiar with the case record and documents.
62 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree11 %
Disagree8 %
Neutral2 %
Agree22 %
Strongly Agree56 %
3.8
It was evident that the judge weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision.
62 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree19 %
Disagree5 %
Neutral6 %
Agree19 %
Strongly Agree49 %
3.8
The judge accurately applied the law, the rules of procedure, and/or the rules of evidence.
61 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree15 %
Disagree11 %
Neutral6 %
Agree16 %
Strongly Agree50 %
3.9
The judge’s explanation of the basis for their decision was clear.
59 responses
Breakdown of Question Summary Score
No Opinion2 %
Strongly Disagree15 %