The complete 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation results

Clark County lawyers rated 101 judges for the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation.

UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment conducted the survey, which the Review-Journal has sponsored 14 times since 1992. Here's what the scores mean:

Retention score: This represents the percentage of respondents who answered "yes" when asked whether the judge should be retained on the bench.

Other scores: Attorneys had the ability to rate judges on a five-point scale for the categories of legal ability, administrative ability and integrity. Surveyors defined administrative ability as professionalism and ability to maintain order in court, legal ability as the ability to accurately apply the law, and integrity as impartiality. The poll grouped specific questions under each category.

