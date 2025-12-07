The complete 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation results

|Judge
Question 1 - Familiar with case record and documents
Question 2 - Weighed all evidence and arguments fairly before rendering a decision
Question 3 - Accurately applied the law, rules of evidence, and or rules of procedure
Question 4 - Explanations of basis for decisions was clear
Question 5 - Behavior was free from the appearance of impropriety
Question 6 - Conduct was free from bias based on race/ethnicity
Question 7 - Conduct was free from bias based on gender
Question 8 - Conduct was free from bias based on religion
Question 9 - Conduct was free from bias based on the particular parties or attorneys
Question 10 - Consistently demonstrated courtesy and respect
Question 11 - Attentive to the matter at hand
Question 12 - Successful at keeping court business moving appropriately
Question 13 - Consistent behavior
Question 14 - Recommend retention
Last Name
First Name
Court
Description
|Image URL
|Administrative ability score
|Legal ability score
|Integrity score
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Strongly Disagree
|Disagree
|Neutral
|Agree
|Strongly Agree
|No Opinion
|N
|Yes
|No
|N
|Affirmed
|Affirmed In Part
|Affirmed With Corrected Sentence
|Writ Petition Denied
|Affirmed With Modified Sentence
|Reversed
|Reversed In Part
|Reversed With Corrected Sentence
|Writ Petition Denied In Part
|Writ Petition Granted
|Albertson
|Anna
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed Aug. 15, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068621/JUDGING/analbertson.jpg
|4.06
|3.8
|4.28
|2.3
|11
|9.2
|31.2
|46.3
|2.8
|218
|4.7
|14.4
|10.2
|28.4
|42.3
|4.2
|215
|6.5
|17.3
|11.7
|26.2
|38.3
|4.7
|214
|7.6
|13.7
|12.3
|27
|39.3
|5.2
|211
|3.7
|7.4
|11.6
|25
|52.3
|2.8
|216
|2
|2.5
|6
|26.4
|63.2
|10
|201
|2.9
|2.5
|6.9
|27
|60.8
|8.8
|204
|2.1
|0.5
|7.7
|27.3
|62.4
|13.9
|194
|5.3
|6.3
|14.5
|21.7
|52.2
|6.3
|207
|3.3
|7.9
|10.3
|25.7
|52.8
|3.7
|214
|3.7
|7.9
|9.8
|26.2
|52.3
|3.7
|214
|7.9
|9.3
|11.6
|29.3
|41.9
|2.3
|215
|4.8
|6.2
|11
|27.3
|50.7
|5.3
|209
|73
|27
|226
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albritton
|Alicia
|Henderson Municipal Court
|Appointed Sept. 26, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981803/JUDGING/alalbritton.jpg
|3.84
|3.65
|3.87
|10
|10
|10
|17.5
|52.5
|0
|40
|10
|15
|15
|20
|40
|0
|40
|15
|10
|10
|25
|40
|0
|40
|15
|10
|10
|25
|40
|0
|40
|15
|5
|7.5
|35
|37.5
|0
|40
|16.2
|5.4
|0
|29.7
|48.6
|8.1
|37
|13.5
|5.4
|5.4
|21.6
|54.1
|8.1
|37
|11.8
|2.9
|0
|20.6
|64.7
|17.6
|34
|20
|10
|7.5
|25
|37.5
|0
|40
|15
|7.5
|5
|30
|42.5
|0
|40
|10
|5
|17.5
|22.5
|45
|0
|40
|12.5
|10
|15
|22.5
|40
|0
|40
|7.5
|7.5
|15
|25
|45
|0
|40
|66.7
|33.3
|45
|Almase
|Heidi
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981809/JUDGING/healmase.jpg
|4.22
|3.9
|4.32
|1.1
|3.3
|12.2
|32.2
|51.1
|0
|90
|0
|12.2
|11.1
|36.7
|40
|0
|90
|2.2
|17.8
|16.7
|27.8
|35.6
|0
|90
|3.4
|11.4
|13.6
|35.2
|36.4
|0
|88
|1.1
|2.3
|13.8
|32.2
|50.6
|2.3
|87
|0
|1.2
|11.6
|34.9
|52.3
|3.5
|86
|0
|4.7
|11.8
|36.5
|47.1
|4.7
|85
|0
|1.2
|12
|36.1
|50.6
|7.2
|83
|0
|4.6
|13.8
|29.9
|51.7
|2.3
|87
|0
|2.2
|7.9
|36
|53.9
|0
|89
|0
|4.5
|10.1
|34.8
|50.6
|0
|89
|4.5
|11.2
|9
|33.7
|41.6
|0
|89
|1.1
|6.7
|11.2
|33.7
|47.2
|0
|89
|80
|20
|95
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey
|Sunny
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981826/JUDGING/subailey.jpg
|4.12
|3.82
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|8.5
|25.4
|57.7
|1.4
|71
|7
|11.3
|12.7
|26.8
|42.3
|1.4
|71
|11.3
|11.3
|12.7
|23.9
|40.8
|1.4
|71
|7
|9.9
|12.7
|28.2
|42.3
|1.4
|71
|7.1
|10
|10
|20
|52.9
|2.9
|70
|4.3
|4.3
|10
|20
|61.4
|2.9
|70
|5.7
|4.3
|8.6
|20
|61.4
|2.9
|70
|1.4
|1.4
|15.9
|20.3
|60.9
|4.3
|69
|7.2
|8.7
|10.1
|18.8
|55.1
|2.9
|69
|9.9
|9.9
|9.9
|22.5
|47.9
|1.4
|71
|4.2
|2.8
|9.9
|25.4
|57.7
|1.4
|71
|2.9
|8.6
|12.9
|28.6
|47.1
|2.9
|70
|5.7
|5.7
|15.7
|21.4
|51.4
|2.9
|70
|76.3
|23.7
|76
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ballou
|Erika
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Suspended by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline on Sept. 22, 2025. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068621/JUDGING/erballou.jpg
|2.95
|2.78
|2.91
|18.3
|18.3
|19.2
|26.2
|17.9
|1.7
|229
|22.3
|24.5
|17
|19.2
|17
|1.7
|229
|26.2
|24.9
|17.9
|15.3
|15.7
|1.7
|229
|25.1
|21.1
|16.7
|21.1
|15.9
|2.6
|227
|33
|22.9
|13.2
|16.3
|14.5
|2.6
|227
|26.4
|17.6
|19
|19.4
|17.6
|7.9
|216
|18.1
|14.4
|20.8
|26.4
|20.4
|7.9
|216
|14.1
|7.1
|24.7
|29.3
|24.7
|17.7
|198
|29
|19.6
|21.4
|14.7
|15.2
|4
|224
|30.3
|21.5
|19.7
|15.4
|13.2
|2.2
|228
|21.7
|12.4
|22.1
|23.5
|20.4
|3.1
|226
|19.6
|14.7
|21.9
|26.8
|17
|4
|224
|22.9
|19.8
|16.7
|21.1
|19.4
|2.2
|227
|32.8
|67.2
|244
|119
|0
|0
|8
|0
|16
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Barisich
|Veronica
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981829/JUDGING/vebarisich.jpg
|3.73
|3.43
|3.82
|11
|7.6
|18.6
|33.1
|29.7
|20.3
|118
|16.8
|7.6
|20.2
|26.1
|29.4
|20.2
|119
|18.3
|7.5
|18.3
|29.2
|26.7
|18.3
|120
|14.4
|11
|18.6
|28
|28
|20.3
|118
|13.7
|2.6
|17.1
|30.8
|35.9
|21.4
|117
|6.2
|1.8
|22.1
|31
|38.9
|25.7
|113
|5.2
|4.3
|20
|32.2
|38.3
|22.6
|115
|4.7
|1.9
|21.5
|32.7
|39.3
|30.8
|107
|15.3
|5.1
|16.1
|30.5
|33.1
|19.5
|118
|8.3
|4.1
|14.9
|39.7
|33.1
|17.4
|121
|8.3
|5
|16.7
|38.3
|31.7
|17.5
|120
|10.1
|5.9
|19.3
|36.1
|28.6
|17.6
|119
|10
|6.7
|18.3
|35.8
|29.2
|17.5
|120
|73.1
|26.9
|145
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Baucum
|Suzan
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563108/JUDGING/subaucum.jpg
|3.56
|3.22
|3.52
|12.9
|15.3
|11.8
|27.1
|32.9
|1.2
|85
|20
|16.5
|14.1
|21.2
|28.2
|1.2
|85
|22.4
|18.8
|7.1
|22.4
|29.4
|1.2
|85
|15.3
|24.7
|7.1
|22.4
|30.6
|1.2
|85
|16.5
|14.1
|14.1
|21.2
|34.1
|1.2
|85
|13.3
|6
|18.1
|25.3
|37.3
|3.6
|83
|12.2
|6.1
|17.1
|25.6
|39
|4.9
|82
|13.8
|3.8
|16.2
|23.8
|42.5
|7.5
|80
|24.7
|11.8
|11.8
|21.2
|30.6
|1.2
|85
|15.3
|17.6
|12.9
|21.2
|32.9
|1.2
|85
|15.3
|9.4
|15.3
|25.9
|34.1
|1.2
|85
|14.1
|7.1
|17.6
|23.5
|37.6
|1.2
|85
|12.9
|4.7
|17.6
|25.9
|38.8
|1.2
|85
|53.9
|46.1
|102
|Bell
|Linda
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/libell.jpg
|4.05
|3.86
|4.09
|4.5
|9.8
|10.7
|26.8
|48.2
|5.4
|112
|6.1
|12.3
|12.3
|22.8
|46.5
|3.5
|114
|8
|15.9
|9.7
|23
|43.4
|4.4
|113
|7.1
|11.6
|12.5
|25.9
|42.9
|5.4
|112
|7.1
|6.2
|12.4
|25.7
|48.7
|4.4
|113
|4.6
|3.7
|14.7
|21.1
|56
|8.3
|109
|4.6
|2.8
|17.4
|20.2
|55
|8.3
|109
|4.7
|1.9
|15
|22.4
|56.1
|9.3
|107
|9
|8.1
|13.5
|20.7
|48.6
|5.4
|111
|5.5
|4.5
|11.8
|25.5
|52.7
|6.4
|110
|5.5
|7.3
|12.7
|28.2
|46.4
|6.4
|110
|4.6
|4.6
|13.9
|28.7
|48.1
|8.3
|108
|6.3
|7.2
|14.4
|22.5
|49.5
|5.4
|111
|76.7
|23.3
|129
|Bernstein
|Nancy
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/nabernstein.jpg
|3.52
|3.24
|3.71
|13.6
|23.7
|16.9
|18.6
|27.1
|1.7
|59
|15.3
|22
|11.9
|20.3
|30.5
|1.7
|59
|18.6
|25.4
|10.2
|16.9
|28.8
|1.7
|59
|13.6
|22
|13.6
|22
|28.8
|1.7
|59
|11.9
|10.2
|16.9
|22
|39
|1.7
|59
|8.9
|5.4
|17.9
|30.4
|37.5
|7.1
|56
|8.8
|5.3
|19.3
|29.8
|36.8
|5.3
|57
|9.6
|3.8
|21.2
|25
|40.4
|15.4
|52
|12.3
|12.3
|19.3
|26.3
|29.8
|5.3
|57
|11.9
|8.5
|11.9
|25.4
|42.4
|1.7
|59
|11.9
|6.8
|18.6
|22
|40.7
|1.7
|59
|11.9
|16.9
|20.3
|22
|28.8
|1.7
|59
|13.6
|13.6
|13.6
|28.8
|30.5
|1.7
|59
|62.3
|37.7
|69
|Bluth
|Jacqueline
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed March 3, 2019. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/jabluth.jpg
|4.39
|4.22
|4.38
|3
|0.9
|8.2
|27
|60.9
|1.3
|233
|2.6
|5.6
|9
|26.2
|56.7
|0.9
|233
|3.5
|8.7
|11.3
|26
|50.6
|1.3
|231
|2.6
|5.2
|9.1
|30.4
|52.6
|1.3
|230
|3.5
|3
|8.7
|25.7
|59.1
|1.7
|230
|2.3
|0.9
|9.6
|24.8
|62.4
|6.9
|218
|1.8
|1.4
|9.1
|24.7
|63
|5.9
|219
|2.4
|0.5
|8.2
|26
|63
|11.5
|208
|5.8
|6.7
|7.1
|23.1
|57.3
|3.6
|225
|2.2
|3.1
|7.9
|27.1
|59.8
|1.7
|229
|1.7
|1.7
|8.7
|25.7
|62.2
|1.3
|230
|2.6
|2.6
|8.3
|28.5
|57.9
|2.2
|228
|3.1
|2.6
|9.2
|26.2
|59
|1.7
|229
|88
|12
|250
|133
|1
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Bonaventure
|Joe
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2004. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563109/JUDGING/jobonaventure.jpg
|3.31
|3.32
|3.56
|10.3
|10.3
|23.4
|30.8
|25.2
|2.8
|107
|14
|14
|22.4
|29
|20.6
|2.8
|107
|14
|9.3
|27.1
|27.1
|22.4
|2.8
|107
|14
|11.2
|24.3
|29.9
|20.6
|2.8
|107
|13.1
|14
|19.6
|26.2
|27.1
|2.8
|107
|9.8
|10.8
|19.6
|23.5
|36.3
|7.8
|102
|11.8
|6.9
|23.5
|21.6
|36.3
|7.8
|102
|10.4
|6.2
|25
|24
|34.4
|14.6
|96
|18.3
|9.6
|22.1
|22.1
|27.9
|5.8
|104
|26.2
|16.8
|18.7
|19.6
|18.7
|2.8
|107
|16.8
|12.1
|23.4
|23.4
|24.3
|2.8
|107
|15.9
|9.3
|20.6
|22.4
|31.8
|2.8
|107
|15.4
|5.8
|23.1
|26
|29.8
|4.8
|104
|55.2
|44.8
|116
|Bradford
|Kristal
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/krbradford.jpg
|3.07
|2.63
|3.3
|23.3
|23.3
|15
|20
|18.3
|8.3
|60
|27.4
|17.7
|16.1
|24.2
|14.5
|4.8
|62
|38.7
|14.5
|17.7
|17.7
|11.3
|4.8
|62
|36.1
|16.4
|14.8
|18
|14.8
|4.9
|61
|22.6
|14.5
|16.1
|17.7
|29
|4.8
|62
|23
|9.8
|14.8
|21.3
|31.1
|6.6
|61
|18.3
|5
|18.3
|23.3
|35
|8.3
|60
|18.5
|1.9
|22.2
|22.2
|35.2
|18.5
|54
|24.1
|15.5
|17.2
|15.5
|27.6
|12.1
|58
|21
|4.8
|17.7
|29
|27.4
|4.8
|62
|19.7
|13.1
|16.4
|24.6
|26.2
|4.9
|61
|26.2
|21.3
|14.8
|21.3
|16.4
|6.6
|61
|23
|3.3
|19.7
|29.5
|24.6
|4.9
|61
|48.7
|51.3
|76
|Brown
|Bert
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Appointed June 8, 1999. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563133/JUDGING/bebrown.jpg
|4.46
|4.33
|4.4
|2
|2
|6.1
|30.6
|59.2
|2
|49
|4
|4
|10
|22
|60
|2
|50
|4
|4
|8
|20
|64
|2
|50
|4
|2
|8
|28
|58
|2
|50
|4.1
|0
|4.1
|32.7
|59.2
|2
|49
|4.3
|0
|8.5
|21.3
|66
|6.4
|47
|2.2
|0
|8.7
|21.7
|67.4
|6.5
|46
|2.3
|0
|9.1
|22.7
|65.9
|11.4
|44
|4.1
|4.1
|10.2
|24.5
|57.1
|2
|49
|2.1
|0
|12.5
|20.8
|64.6
|2.1
|48
|2.1
|0
|10.4
|29.2
|58.3
|2.1
|48
|2.1
|0
|8.3
|27.1
|62.5
|2.1
|48
|2.1
|0
|6.4
|27.7
|63.8
|2.1
|47
|93.3
|6.7
|60
|Bulla
|Bonnie
|Nevada Court of Appeals
|Appointed Feb. 13, 2019. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563146/JUDGING/bobulla.jpg
|4.23
|3.86
|4.18
|3.8
|3.8
|6.4
|35.9
|50
|10.3
|78
|5.1
|12.7
|11.4
|27.8
|43
|7.6
|79
|3.8
|17.5
|15
|26.2
|37.5
|6.2
|80
|2.6
|14.1
|15.4
|23.1
|44.9
|6.4
|78
|5.3
|5.3
|6.7
|29.3
|53.3
|10.7
|75
|4.2
|1.4
|11.1
|25
|58.3
|16.7
|72
|5.6
|4.2
|8.3
|25
|56.9
|16.7
|72
|4.2
|0
|12.5
|25
|58.3
|16.7
|72
|8
|9.3
|12
|25.3
|45.3
|12
|75
|5.2
|5.2
|9.1
|27.3
|53.2
|9.1
|77
|3.9
|2.6
|7.9
|32.9
|52.6
|10.5
|76
|4.1
|2.7
|12.3
|24.7
|56.2
|15.1
|73
|5.3
|4
|10.7
|30.7
|49.3
|12
|75
|82.4
|17.6
|91
|Burr
|Rodney
|Henderson Municipal Court
|Appointed April 19, 2016. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563010/JUDGING/roburr.jpg
|4.36
|4.08
|4.34
|5.8
|5.8
|7.7
|28.8
|51.9
|1.9
|52
|7.7
|7.7
|5.8
|28.8
|50
|1.9
|52
|5.9
|11.8
|3.9
|27.5
|51
|2
|51
|3.8
|7.7
|7.7
|28.8
|51.9
|1.9
|52
|3.9
|3.9
|5.9
|29.4
|56.9
|2
|51
|4.1
|2
|8.2
|26.5
|59.2
|8.2
|49
|2
|2
|12.2
|20.4
|63.3
|8.2
|49
|2.1
|4.2
|10.4
|16.7
|66.7
|10.4
|48
|3.9
|3.9
|15.7
|23.5
|52.9
|3.9
|51
|1.9
|1.9
|7.7
|21.2
|67.3
|1.9
|52
|1.9
|5.8
|9.6
|26.9
|55.8
|1.9
|52
|1.9
|1.9
|11.5
|25
|59.6
|1.9
|52
|2
|2
|5.9
|27.5
|62.7
|2
|51
|86.9
|13.1
|61
|Butler
|Dee
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981809/JUDGING/debutler.jpg
|4.09
|3.61
|4.01
|1.6
|8.2
|18
|27.9
|44.3
|3.3
|61
|8.2
|13.1
|14.8
|24.6
|39.3
|3.3
|61
|11.5
|19.7
|11.5
|27.9
|29.5
|3.3
|61
|4.9
|19.7
|16.4
|23
|36.1
|3.3
|61
|9.8
|8.2
|13.1
|21.3
|47.5
|1.6
|61
|12.1
|6.9
|8.6
|22.4
|50
|8.6
|58
|3.4
|5.1
|11.9
|27.1
|52.5
|6.8
|59
|0
|1.8
|15.8
|26.3
|56.1
|10.5
|57
|6.8
|10.2
|11.9
|22
|49.2
|5.1
|59
|1.7
|3.3
|8.3
|31.7
|55
|1.7
|60
|1.6
|3.2
|16.1
|25.8
|53.2
|1.6
|62
|8.2
|9.8
|18
|27.9
|36.1
|3.3
|61
|5.1
|6.8
|16.9
|27.1
|44.1
|5.1
|59
|71.4
|28.6
|63
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cadish
|Elissa
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2018. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562985/JUDGING/elcadish.jpg
|4.34
|4.06
|4.29
|4.1
|3.3
|4.1
|26
|62.6
|6.5
|123
|4.8
|8.7
|11.9
|19
|55.6
|3.2
|126
|5.6
|13.6
|9.6
|19.2
|52
|4
|125
|4.8
|11.2
|10.4
|21.6
|52
|4
|125
|4.8
|8
|8
|20
|59.2
|4
|125
|3.3
|0.8
|11.4
|21.1
|63.4
|5.7
|123
|2.5
|3.4
|9.2
|22.7
|62.2
|8.4
|119
|2.5
|2.5
|10.7
|19.8
|64.5
|7.4
|121
|7.3
|6.5
|11.3
|16.1
|58.9
|4.8
|124
|1.6
|4.8
|10.5
|20.2
|62.9
|4.8
|124
|3.2
|4
|8.8
|20
|64
|3.2
|125
|3.3
|0.8
|9.2
|26.7
|60
|8.3
|120
|3.2
|5.6
|9.7
|21.8
|59.7
|4
|124
|80.4
|19.6
|138
|Campbell
|Cara
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Appointed Jun 13, 2017. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563133/JUDGING/cacampbell.jpg
|4.59
|4.37
|4.55
|0
|1.8
|12.3
|26.3
|59.6
|0
|57
|0
|5.3
|12.3
|21.1
|61.4
|0
|57
|1.8
|7
|7
|22.8
|61.4
|0
|57
|1.8
|1.8
|8.8
|31.6
|56.1
|0
|57
|0
|5.3
|3.5
|28.1
|63.2
|0
|57
|1.8
|1.8
|3.6
|18.2
|74.5
|3.6
|55
|1.8
|1.8
|5.5
|21.8
|69.1
|3.6
|55
|1.9
|1.9
|5.7
|18.9
|71.7
|7.5
|53
|3.6
|0
|3.6
|23.2
|69.6
|1.8
|56
|1.8
|1.8
|1.8
|19.3
|75.4
|0
|57
|1.8
|0
|10.5
|14
|73.7
|0
|57
|0
|1.8
|3.5
|26.3
|68.4
|0
|57
|1.8
|0
|3.5
|21.1
|73.7
|0
|57
|92.5
|7.5
|67
|Chelini
|Amy
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2016. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563108/JUDGING/amchelini.jpg
|4.6
|4.47
|4.6
|0.8
|4
|4
|21.6
|69.6
|3.2
|125
|0
|4
|9.5
|16.7
|69.8
|3.2
|126
|0.8
|8.7
|4
|19.8
|66.7
|3.2
|126
|2.4
|3.2
|9.5
|15.1
|69.8
|3.2
|126
|0.8
|1.6
|7.3
|18.7
|71.5
|4.9
|123
|0.8
|0.8
|5.9
|16
|76.5
|9.2
|119
|0.8
|0
|6.8
|16.1
|76.3
|10.2
|118
|0
|0.9
|7
|17.4
|74.8
|13
|115
|1.6
|4.1
|5.7
|19.5
|69.1
|5.7
|123
|0.8
|1.6
|5.6
|19.2
|72.8
|4
|125
|0.8
|1.6
|5.6
|19.2
|72.8
|4
|125
|0
|3.2
|4
|20
|72.8
|4
|125
|0
|2.4
|6.5
|18.5
|72.6
|4
|124
|95.2
|4.8
|145
|Clark Newberry
|Tara
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1764959531/JUDGING/tclarknewberry.jpg
|3.94
|3.76
|3.88
|6.2
|4.4
|7.6
|33.8
|48
|0.9
|225
|11.1
|12
|10.2
|22.2
|44.4
|0.9
|225
|13.7
|9.3
|11.5
|21.2
|44.2
|0.4
|226
|10.2
|12
|10.2
|25.3
|42.2
|0.4
|225
|12.1
|11.2
|8.9
|21.9
|46
|0.9
|224
|9.1
|6.2
|7.7
|25
|51.9
|7.7
|208
|11
|6.7
|9.6
|23
|49.8
|7.7
|209
|7.5
|1.5
|10.9
|26.9
|53.2
|11.4
|201
|15
|12.7
|8.6
|19.1
|44.5
|2.3
|220
|14.7
|10.7
|9.3
|22.2
|43.1
|0.4
|225
|5.8
|3.6
|13.4
|28.6
|48.7
|0.4
|224
|6.8
|7.3
|14.1
|28.6
|43.2
|1.8
|220
|9
|11.3
|8.1
|26.7
|44.8
|0.9
|221
|68.3
|31.7
|243
|43
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cooley
|Jeremy
|Henderson Municipal Court
|Appointed Nov. 16., 2021. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068443/JUDGING/jecooley.jpg
|4.09
|3.89
|4.13
|0
|7.7
|7.7
|41
|43.6
|2.6
|39
|10.3
|10.3
|5.1
|33.3
|41
|2.6
|39
|10.3
|7.7
|7.7
|28.2
|46.2
|2.6
|39
|10.3
|2.6
|15.4
|30.8
|41
|2.6
|39
|7.7
|5.1
|10.3
|28.2
|48.7
|2.6
|39
|0
|2.7
|10.8
|29.7
|56.8
|8.1
|37
|0
|7.9
|13.2
|23.7
|55.3
|5.3
|38
|2.9
|8.6
|14.3
|22.9
|51.4
|11.4
|35
|13.2
|5.3
|7.9
|28.9
|44.7
|5.3
|38
|5.1
|7.7
|7.7
|25.6
|53.8
|2.6
|39
|2.6
|2.6
|10.3
|41
|43.6
|2.6
|39
|7.7
|5.1
|15.4
|30.8
|41
|2.6
|39
|10.3
|5.1
|10.3
|25.6
|48.7
|2.6
|39
|74.5
|25.5
|47
|Cooper
|Jonathan
|North Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/jocooper.jpg
|4.49
|4.37
|4.53
|3.3
|0
|8.2
|34.4
|54.1
|8.2
|61
|3.3
|3.3
|3.3
|32.8
|57.4
|8.2
|61
|3.3
|3.3
|3.3
|34.4
|55.7
|8.2
|61
|3.3
|1.6
|6.6
|32.8
|55.7
|8.2
|61
|3.3
|0
|3.3
|27.9
|65.6
|6.6
|61
|3.3
|0
|1.6
|23
|72.1
|8.2
|61
|3.3
|0
|1.7
|23.3
|71.7
|10
|60
|3.4
|0
|1.7
|27.1
|67.8
|11.9
|59
|3.2
|1.6
|3.2
|33.9
|58.1
|6.5
|62
|3.2
|0
|1.6
|19.4
|75.8
|6.5
|62
|3.2
|0
|3.2
|28.6
|65.1
|4.8
|63
|3.2
|1.6
|1.6
|31.7
|61.9
|4.8
|63
|3.2
|0
|3.2
|33.3
|60.3
|4.8
|63
|97.4
|2.6
|77
|Craig
|Christy
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981804/JUDGING/chcraig.jpg
|3.97
|3.71
|4
|3
|6.5
|14.9
|33.9
|41.7
|2.4
|168
|5.4
|14.4
|15.6
|28.7
|35.9
|3
|167
|5.5
|17.6
|17
|27.3
|32.7
|3.6
|165
|5.5
|9.1
|17.7
|33.5
|34.1
|4.9
|164
|5.4
|11.4
|12.7
|31.3
|39.2
|2.4
|166
|4.9
|5.5
|8.6
|30.1
|50.9
|4.9
|163
|6.1
|3
|12.2
|29.3
|49.4
|4.3
|164
|3.9
|2
|9.8
|30.1
|54.2
|11.1
|153
|10.4
|11
|12.2
|28
|38.4
|4.3
|164
|6.6
|12
|18.1
|28.3
|34.9
|2.4
|166
|2.4
|6.1
|13.3
|37
|41.2
|3
|165
|3.7
|6.1
|14.1
|27
|49.1
|4.3
|163
|6.2
|8.1
|16.8
|28.6
|40.4
|5.6
|161
|66.5
|33.5
|182
|44
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz
|Cynthia
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2012. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563108/JUDGING/cycruz.jpg
|3.79
|3.62
|3.9
|9.1
|14.3
|11.7
|20.8
|44.2
|1.3
|77
|11.7
|14.3
|13
|16.9
|44.2
|1.3
|77
|15.6
|13
|9.1
|19.5
|42.9
|1.3
|77
|14.3
|13
|13
|20.8
|39
|1.3
|77
|10.5
|10.5
|13.2
|21.1
|44.7
|2.6
|76
|6.8
|8.2
|11
|20.5
|53.4
|6.8
|73
|6.8
|8.2
|12.3
|19.2
|53.4
|6.8
|73
|4.3
|7.1
|15.7
|18.6
|54.3
|11.4
|70
|11
|16.4
|11
|17.8
|43.8
|4.1
|73
|7.8
|18.2
|10.4
|16.9
|46.8
|1.3
|77
|7.8
|13
|13
|18.2
|48.1
|1.3
|77
|11.7
|11.7
|15.6
|18.2
|42.9
|1.3
|77
|5.3
|13.2
|14.5
|23.7
|43.4
|1.3
|76
|58.9
|41.1
|90
|Cutter
|Nadin
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1764988337/JUDGING/ncutter.jpg
|3.56
|3.29
|3.71
|13.6
|13.6
|8
|33
|31.8
|1.1
|88
|17
|19.3
|10.2
|27.3
|26.1
|1.1
|88
|16.9
|21.3
|14.6
|20.2
|27
|0
|89
|13.8
|18.4
|10.3
|32.2
|25.3
|2.3
|87
|13.8
|16.1
|9.2
|25.3
|35.6
|2.3
|87
|10.7
|4.8
|10.7
|23.8
|50
|6
|84
|15.5
|9.5
|10.7
|26.2
|38.1
|6
|84
|8.6
|4.9
|13.6
|22.2
|50.6
|9.9
|81
|15.3
|15.3
|9.4
|23.5
|36.5
|4.7
|85
|12.6
|14.9
|10.3
|25.3
|36.8
|2.3
|87
|9
|9
|10.1
|33.7
|38.2
|0
|89
|18
|14.6
|11.2
|25.8
|30.3
|0
|89
|15.9
|11.4
|12.5
|27.3
|33
|1.1
|88
|50.6
|49.5
|91
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De La Garza
|Melisa
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2018. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563107/JUDGING/medelagarza.jpg
|4.17
|4.09
|4.26
|6.5
|3.9
|6.5
|32.5
|50.6
|0
|77
|6.5
|3.9
|9.1
|33.8
|46.8
|0
|77
|6.5
|3.9
|10.4
|35.1
|44.2
|0
|77
|6.5
|3.9
|9.1
|33.8
|46.8
|0
|77
|5.3
|2.7
|6.7
|34.7
|50.7
|2.7
|75
|4.1
|4.1
|2.7
|33.8
|55.4
|4.1
|74
|4.1
|1.4
|8.1
|32.4
|54.1
|4.1
|74
|4.4
|1.5
|4.4
|32.4
|57.4
|13.2
|68
|5.3
|4
|10.7
|33.3
|46.7
|2.7
|75
|5.3
|3.9
|7.9
|34.2
|48.7
|1.3
|76
|6.6
|1.3
|6.6
|36.8
|48.7
|1.3
|76
|5.3
|1.3
|5.3
|41.3
|46.7
|2.7
|75
|6.8
|1.4
|4.1
|41.9
|45.9
|2.7
|74
|87
|13
|92
|Delaney
|Kathleen
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/kadelaney.jpg
|3.66
|3.62
|4.03
|7.4
|10.2
|11.5
|31.6
|39.3
|2
|244
|11.9
|8.6
|10.7
|31.1
|37.7
|2
|244
|14.8
|11.5
|11.1
|31.1
|31.6
|2
|244
|10.8
|16.6
|11.2
|26.1
|35.3
|2.1
|241
|8.5
|4.7
|13.6
|26.7
|46.6
|3
|236
|4.9
|4
|12.4
|24.9
|53.8
|8.4
|225
|5.8
|4
|13
|23.8
|53.4
|9
|223
|4.7
|1.9
|13.6
|24.9
|54.9
|14.1
|213
|12.5
|8.2
|12.9
|23.7
|42.7
|5.2
|232
|6.6
|8.3
|12.9
|28.6
|43.6
|1.2
|241
|11.2
|6.7
|11.7
|25.4
|45
|2.1
|240
|28.9
|13.8
|13.4
|18.7
|25.2
|1.2
|246
|10
|10
|13.4
|27.6
|38.9
|1.7
|239
|71.2
|28.8
|257
|297
|3
|0
|15
|0
|61
|16
|0
|2
|10
|DeMonte
|Noreen
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763069140/JUDGING/nodemonte.jpg
|4.22
|3.93
|4.1
|4.6
|2.3
|9.2
|31
|52.9
|1.1
|87
|6.9
|6.9
|10.3
|35.6
|40.2
|1.1
|87
|6.9
|12.6
|9.2
|26.4
|44.8
|1.1
|87
|7
|9.3
|9.3
|31.4
|43
|2.3
|86
|5.7
|4.6
|14.9
|29.9
|44.8
|1.1
|87
|4.8
|2.4
|10.8
|30.1
|51.8
|6
|83
|3.6
|2.4
|13.3
|31.3
|49.4
|6
|83
|3.9
|2.6
|10.4
|28.6
|54.5
|14.3
|77
|7.1
|7.1
|17.9
|21.4
|46.4
|4.8
|84
|4.6
|5.7
|5.7
|35.6
|48.3
|1.1
|87
|4.6
|0
|10.3
|37.9
|47.1
|1.1
|87
|4.6
|3.4
|9.2
|29.9
|52.9
|1.1
|87
|4.6
|2.3
|10.3
|33.3
|49.4
|1.1
|87
|79.4
|20.6
|102
|Denton
|Mark
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed Aug. 28, 1998. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/madenton.jpg
|3.95
|3.65
|4.22
|10.6
|7.9
|8.5
|36
|37
|0
|189
|11.1
|13.8
|7.9
|31.7
|35.4
|0
|189
|10.6
|10.6
|14.3
|30.7
|33.9
|0
|189
|11.2
|13.3
|10.6
|32.4
|32.4
|0
|188
|7.1
|3.3
|7.1
|29.3
|53.3
|1.6
|184
|4.1
|0
|7.1
|29
|59.8
|10.1
|169
|3.5
|0
|7.6
|27.6
|61.2
|9.4
|170
|3.7
|1.2
|6.7
|28
|60.4
|12.8
|164
|7.8
|9.5
|6.1
|23.5
|53.1
|3.9
|179
|3.8
|2.2
|9.2
|31.4
|53.5
|1.1
|185
|7
|10.7
|8.6
|34.2
|39.6
|0
|187
|8.6
|10.8
|9.7
|33.9
|37.1
|0.5
|186
|7.6
|5.9
|7
|34.6
|44.9
|0
|185
|74.2
|25.8
|198
|198
|3
|0
|28
|0
|68
|27
|0
|0
|19
|DiGiacomo
|Sandy
|Henderson Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068444/JUDGING/sadigiacomo.jpg
|3.99
|3.89
|3.97
|10.5
|5.3
|14
|15.8
|54.4
|0
|57
|12.3
|7
|12.3
|17.5
|50.9
|0
|57
|10.5
|7
|12.3
|22.8
|47.4
|0
|57
|14.3
|1.8
|14.3
|19.6
|50
|0
|56
|14.3
|1.8
|12.5
|21.4
|50
|0
|56
|10.9
|1.8
|16.4
|18.2
|52.7
|1.8
|55
|10.9
|5.5
|10.9
|20
|52.7
|1.8
|55
|11.3
|0
|15.1
|17
|56.6
|5.7
|53
|10.9
|9.1
|12.7
|20
|47.3
|1.8
|55
|12.3
|5.3
|14
|19.3
|49.1
|0
|57
|10.5
|1.8
|15.8
|22.8
|49.1
|0
|57
|8.8
|3.5
|17.5
|19.3
|50.9
|0
|57
|7
|3.5
|14
|22.8
|52.6
|0
|57
|77.3
|22.7
|66
|Duckworth
|Bryce
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563120/JUDGING/brduckworth.jpg
|4.72
|4.59
|4.64
|0
|2
|2
|18.2
|77.8
|1
|99
|0
|2
|5.1
|21.2
|71.7
|1
|99
|0
|4
|6.1
|20.2
|69.7
|1
|99
|1
|2
|4.1
|23.5
|69.4
|2
|98
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|18.8
|77.1
|4.2
|96
|0
|1.1
|4.3
|18.1
|76.6
|6.4
|94
|0
|5.3
|2.1
|20.2
|72.3
|6.4
|94
|0
|2.2
|4.5
|18
|75.3
|11.2
|89
|0
|3.2
|6.3
|18.9
|71.6
|5.3
|95
|0
|1
|2.1
|15.6
|81.2
|4.2
|96
|0
|1
|2.1
|16.5
|80.4
|3.1
|97
|0
|1
|2
|22.4
|74.5
|2
|98
|0
|4.1
|3.1
|17.5
|75.3
|3.1
|97
|97.1
|2.9
|103
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Eller
|Crystal
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981804/JUDGING/creller.jpg
|4.03
|3.7
|4.16
|2.8
|9.8
|12.6
|38.1
|36.7
|1.9
|215
|3.7
|14.4
|12.6
|33
|36.3
|1.9
|215
|6.6
|17.5
|15.6
|29.7
|30.7
|3.3
|212
|4.7
|16.6
|19.4
|27.5
|31.8
|2.8
|211
|2.9
|6.7
|12.4
|34.4
|43.5
|3.8
|209
|2.5
|2.5
|11.4
|33.7
|50
|6.9
|202
|3
|3
|11.5
|32
|50.5
|7.5
|200
|2.6
|2.1
|12.1
|31.1
|52.1
|13.2
|190
|4.4
|6.9
|12.7
|32.4
|43.6
|5.4
|204
|2.9
|6.3
|9.2
|32.4
|49.3
|3.9
|207
|2.4
|7.7
|13
|34.1
|42.8
|2.9
|208
|3.8
|8.1
|16.2
|34.3
|37.6
|2.4
|210
|3.9
|9.2
|11.2
|33.5
|42.2
|3.4
|206
|76
|24
|229
|43
|4
|0
|2
|0
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Forsberg
|Rhonda
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed April 15, 2019. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981826/JUDGING/rhforsberg.jpg
|4.12
|4.14
|4.28
|3.2
|6.3
|6.3
|31.7
|52.4
|1.6
|63
|3.2
|6.5
|8.1
|37.1
|45.2
|1.6
|62
|3.2
|7.9
|9.5
|28.6
|50.8
|1.6
|63
|3.2
|9.5
|6.3
|33.3
|47.6
|1.6
|63
|4.8
|4.8
|9.5
|22.2
|58.7
|1.6
|63
|3.2
|4.8
|6.5
|24.2
|61.3
|1.6
|62
|4.8
|1.6
|9.5
|22.2
|61.9
|1.6
|63
|3.3
|0
|16.4
|21.3
|59
|4.9
|61
|6.3
|4.8
|12.7
|23.8
|52.4
|1.6
|63
|9.4
|9.4
|6.2
|26.6
|48.4
|1.6
|64
|1.6
|1.6
|11.1
|25.4
|60.3
|1.6
|63
|6.5
|6.5
|12.9
|21
|53.2
|3.2
|62
|3.2
|6.5
|17.7
|16.1
|56.5
|3.2
|62
|76.5
|23.5
|68
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gall
|Maria
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981817/JUDGING/magall.jpg
|4.4
|4.21
|4.46
|1.8
|3.2
|5.5
|29
|60.4
|2.3
|217
|3.7
|6
|6.9
|25.5
|57.9
|2.8
|216
|6
|6.5
|9.7
|26.9
|50.9
|2.8
|216
|3.3
|6.1
|8.9
|25.7
|56.1
|2.8
|214
|3.8
|1.9
|7.1
|22.2
|65.1
|3.3
|212
|1.5
|1
|7.5
|22.9
|67.2
|9
|201
|1.5
|2
|7.5
|21.6
|67.3
|10.1
|199
|1.6
|0
|9.8
|21.2
|67.4
|13.5
|193
|4.9
|4.4
|9.8
|20.5
|60.5
|6.8
|205
|1.9
|2.8
|9.3
|22.9
|63.1
|1.9
|214
|1.4
|1.9
|8.9
|24.3
|63.6
|1.9
|214
|2.3
|2.8
|9.4
|25.4
|60.1
|2.3
|213
|2.9
|3.3
|13.3
|22.9
|57.6
|2.4
|210
|87.5
|12.6
|231
|16
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gentile
|Denise
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2014. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563121/JUDGING/degentile.jpg
|4.44
|4.17
|4.47
|0
|2.3
|9.3
|30.2
|58.1
|2.3
|43
|4.7
|4.7
|9.3
|34.9
|46.5
|2.3
|43
|7
|2.3
|9.3
|30.2
|51.2
|2.3
|43
|4.7
|4.7
|7
|32.6
|51.2
|2.3
|43
|4.7
|4.7
|4.7
|25.6
|60.5
|2.3
|43
|0
|0
|5
|25
|70
|10
|40
|0
|2.4
|9.8
|19.5
|68.3
|7.3
|41
|0
|0
|5.1
|23.1
|71.8
|10.3
|39
|5
|5
|2.5
|22.5
|65
|7.5
|40
|2.3
|7
|2.3
|18.6
|69.8
|2.3
|43
|0
|2.3
|4.7
|27.9
|65.1
|2.3
|43
|0
|7.1
|4.8
|23.8
|64.3
|4.8
|42
|2.4
|4.8
|7.1
|26.2
|59.5
|4.8
|42
|89.4
|10.6
|47
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|George
|Stephen
|Henderson Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 7, 2000. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562955/JUDGING/stgeorge.jpg
|4.5
|4.27
|4.48
|1
|1
|15.5
|25.8
|56.7
|3.1
|97
|1
|5.2
|10.3
|29.9
|53.6
|3.1
|97
|4.2
|5.2
|12.5
|22.9
|55.2
|3.1
|96
|2.1
|2.1
|10.4
|31.2
|54.2
|3.1
|96
|2.1
|1.1
|8.4
|23.2
|65.3
|4.2
|95
|1.1
|0
|10.8
|20.4
|67.7
|6.5
|93
|2.1
|0
|9.6
|20.2
|68.1
|5.3
|94
|1.1
|1.1
|10
|22.2
|65.6
|10
|90
|1.1
|1.1
|12.6
|22.1
|63.2
|4.2
|95
|1
|0
|7.2
|15.5
|76.3
|3.1
|97
|1
|0
|9.4
|20.8
|68.8
|3.1
|96
|1
|5.2
|12.5
|20.8
|60.4
|4.2
|96
|1
|0
|8.2
|16.5
|74.2
|3.1
|97
|92.4
|7.6
|118
|Gibbons
|Michael
|Nevada Court of Appeals
|Appointed Dec. 17, 2014. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563146/JUDGING/migibbons.jpg
|3.95
|3.72
|4.06
|6.7
|9.3
|13.3
|34.7
|36
|10.7
|75
|9.5
|10.8
|14.9
|28.4
|36.5
|10.8
|74
|8
|14.7
|13.3
|30.7
|33.3
|9.3
|75
|8.3
|9.7
|15.3
|27.8
|38.9
|9.7
|72
|7.1
|5.7
|12.9
|28.6
|45.7
|14.3
|70
|6.2
|0
|12.3
|30.8
|50.8
|21.5
|65
|6.1
|1.5
|12.1
|31.8
|48.5
|21.2
|66
|4.8
|1.6
|12.7
|31.7
|49.2
|27
|63
|7.4
|7.4
|14.7
|30.9
|39.7
|17.6
|68
|5.7
|1.4
|14.3
|32.9
|45.7
|14.3
|70
|5.6
|4.2
|21.1
|29.6
|39.4
|12.7
|71
|4.3
|5.7
|15.7
|30
|44.3
|15.7
|70
|5.8
|5.8
|13
|33.3
|42
|15.9
|69
|80.2
|19.8
|86
|Gibson Jr.
|David
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed Nov. 28, 2018. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562955/JUDGING/dagibsonjr.jpg
|4.4
|4.4
|4.45
|0
|0
|9.4
|32.1
|58.5
|7.5
|53
|1.9
|3.8
|7.5
|24.5
|62.3
|7.5
|53
|0
|7.5
|3.8
|32.1
|56.6
|7.5
|53
|0
|7.5
|3.8
|28.3
|60.4
|7.5
|53
|3.8
|1.9
|7.7
|26.9
|59.6
|9.6
|52
|0
|0
|9.6
|26.9
|63.5
|9.6
|52
|1.9
|0
|9.6
|25
|63.5
|9.6
|52
|0
|0
|11.5
|23.1
|65.4
|9.6
|52
|3.8
|3.8
|7.7
|25
|59.6
|9.6
|52
|7.5
|1.9
|5.7
|32.1
|52.8
|7.5
|53
|0
|1.9
|9.4
|30.2
|58.5
|7.5
|53
|0
|0
|5.8
|32.7
|61.5
|9.6
|52
|3.8
|0
|11.3
|28.3
|56.6
|7.5
|53
|88.5
|11.5
|61
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Giordani
|Kelly
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068444/JUDGING/kegiordani.jpg
|4.41
|4.22
|4.33
|0
|8.3
|4.2
|29.2
|58.3
|2.1
|48
|4.2
|8.3
|4.2
|29.2
|54.2
|2.1
|48
|4.2
|6.2
|8.3
|29.2
|52.1
|2.1
|48
|2.1
|6.2
|10.4
|27.1
|54.2
|2.1
|48
|2.1
|4.2
|8.3
|27.1
|58.3
|0
|48
|2.1
|4.3
|10.6
|19.1
|63.8
|2.1
|47
|0
|4.3
|8.5
|21.3
|66
|2.1
|47
|0
|2.3
|7
|20.9
|69.8
|9.3
|43
|6.1
|4.1
|8.2
|24.5
|57.1
|0
|49
|0
|6.1
|4.1
|26.5
|63.3
|0
|49
|0
|4.2
|6.2
|27.1
|62.5
|0
|48
|0
|2.1
|8.5
|27.7
|61.7
|2.1
|47
|0
|6.2
|4.2
|29.2
|60.4
|0
|48
|89.8
|10.2
|59
|Giuliani
|Cynthia
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563120/JUDGING/cygiuliani.jpg
|4.44
|4.35
|4.55
|0
|9.8
|0
|31.4
|58.8
|5.9
|51
|2
|5.9
|2
|31.4
|58.8
|5.9
|51
|2
|9.8
|2
|27.5
|58.8
|5.9
|51
|2
|5.9
|5.9
|27.5
|58.8
|5.9
|51
|0
|5.9
|0
|27.5
|66.7
|5.9
|51
|0
|3.9
|2
|27.5
|66.7
|5.9
|51
|0
|5.9
|0
|29.4
|64.7
|5.9
|51
|0
|2
|4
|28
|66
|8
|50
|2
|3.9
|2
|25.5
|66.7
|5.9
|51
|2
|2
|0
|27.5
|68.6
|5.9
|51
|0
|2
|2
|23.5
|72.5
|5.9
|51
|2
|15.7
|5.9
|19.6
|56.9
|5.9
|51
|0
|7.8
|2
|29.4
|60.8
|5.9
|51
|94.7
|5.3
|57
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Goodey
|Jessica
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/jegoodey.jpg
|4.06
|3.86
|4.13
|9.1
|7.3
|7.3
|25.5
|50.9
|1.8
|55
|16.4
|5.5
|5.5
|23.6
|49.1
|1.8
|55
|16.7
|7.4
|3.7
|22.2
|50
|3.7
|54
|13
|5.6
|9.3
|18.5
|53.7
|1.9
|54
|7.4
|11.1
|3.7
|20.4
|57.4
|1.9
|54
|7.8
|2
|5.9
|23.5
|60.8
|7.8
|51
|8
|4
|4
|28
|56
|8
|50
|8.3
|2.1
|6.2
|27.1
|56.2
|14.6
|48
|11.3
|5.7
|1.9
|24.5
|56.6
|3.8
|53
|13
|5.6
|5.6
|18.5
|57.4
|1.9
|54
|9.3
|7.4
|3.7
|22.2
|57.4
|1.9
|54
|9.6
|7.7
|3.8
|21.2
|57.7
|5.8
|52
|9.6
|3.8
|5.8
|25
|55.8
|5.8
|52
|76.6
|23.4
|64
|Goodman
|Eric
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563107/JUDGING/ergoodman.jpg
|4.2
|4.06
|4.11
|1.9
|3.7
|11.1
|33.3
|50
|1.9
|108
|2.8
|6.5
|13.9
|31.5
|45.4
|1.9
|108
|3.7
|8.3
|13.9
|29.6
|44.4
|1.9
|108
|2.8
|7.4
|15.7
|31.5
|42.6
|1.9
|108
|4.7
|9.3
|11.2
|29
|45.8
|2.8
|107
|3.8
|0.9
|12.3
|32.1
|50.9
|3.8
|106
|2.8
|5.7
|11.3
|29.2
|50.9
|3.8
|106
|3.1
|2
|9.2
|30.6
|55.1
|12.2
|98
|7.5
|10.4
|8.5
|26.4
|47.2
|2.8
|106
|5.6
|9.3
|12
|26.9
|46.3
|1.9
|108
|3.7
|1.9
|9.3
|38
|47.2
|1.9
|108
|2.8
|2.8
|5.5
|31.2
|57.8
|1.8
|109
|4.6
|7.3
|11.9
|26.6
|49.5
|1.8
|109
|84
|16
|125
|Gordon
|Gregory
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed April 24, 2023. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981809/JUDGING/gegordon.jpg
|4.48
|4.31
|4.45
|2.2
|3.3
|4.4
|21.1
|68.9
|1.1
|90
|5.6
|7.8
|4.4
|20
|62.2
|1.1
|90
|6.7
|5.6
|4.4
|22.2
|61.1
|1.1
|90
|3.3
|1.1
|8.9
|24.4
|62.2
|1.1
|90
|3.3
|5.6
|3.3
|21.1
|66.7
|1.1
|90
|1.2
|0
|4.7
|24.7
|69.4
|7.1
|85
|4.7
|7
|3.5
|20.9
|64
|5.8
|86
|1.2
|1.2
|4.8
|24.1
|68.7
|9.6
|83
|7
|4.7
|3.5
|16.3
|68.6
|5.8
|86
|3.3
|8.9
|4.4
|15.6
|67.8
|1.1
|90
|1.1
|1.1
|8.9
|18.9
|70
|1.1
|90
|3.4
|1.1
|2.2
|23.6
|69.7
|2.2
|89
|4.5
|5.6
|3.4
|19.1
|67.4
|2.2
|89
|88.4
|11.6
|95
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graham
|Elana
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2018. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1573241671/JUDGING/elgraham.jpg
|3.86
|3.77
|3.97
|4.4
|13.2
|10.3
|33.8
|38.2
|4.4
|68
|5.9
|14.7
|11.8
|29.4
|38.2
|4.4
|68
|8.8
|13.2
|10.3
|32.4
|35.3
|4.4
|68
|7.5
|11.9
|14.9
|26.9
|38.8
|4.5
|67
|6.1
|12.1
|10.6
|27.3
|43.9
|6.1
|66
|4.8
|6.3
|14.3
|25.4
|49.2
|11.1
|63
|4.7
|6.2
|15.6
|21.9
|51.6
|9.4
|64
|5
|5
|18.3
|20
|51.7
|16.7
|60
|6.2
|13.8
|15.4
|20
|44.6
|7.7
|65
|8.8
|11.8
|14.7
|19.1
|45.6
|4.4
|68
|4.4
|8.8
|19.1
|26.5
|41.2
|4.4
|68
|5.9
|10.3
|16.2
|29.4
|38.2
|4.4
|68
|5.9
|8.8
|16.2
|30.9
|38.2
|2.9
|68
|72.3
|27.7
|83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hardy
|Joe
|Clark County District Court
|Appionted April 2, 2015. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/johardyjr.jpg
|4.14
|4.01
|4.34
|2.9
|6.5
|10.1
|33.2
|47.2
|1
|307
|4.6
|10.5
|9.2
|27.5
|48.4
|1
|306
|6.8
|8.8
|11.1
|28
|45.3
|0.7
|307
|4.6
|7.5
|11.8
|33.1
|43
|1
|305
|3
|3.7
|10.3
|29.7
|53.3
|2
|300
|1.8
|0
|8.2
|29.6
|60.4
|8.9
|280
|2.5
|1.1
|7.1
|28
|61.3
|8.5
|282
|1.8
|1.1
|9.2
|29.2
|58.7
|12.5
|271
|3.1
|5.9
|9.8
|28.2
|53
|6.6
|287
|4.3
|5
|9.3
|29.2
|52.2
|1.3
|301
|4.3
|4
|10.9
|29.4
|51.5
|1
|303
|5.3
|5.6
|15.2
|32.1
|41.7
|1.3
|302
|3.3
|6.9
|9.2
|32.3
|48.2
|1
|303
|81.8
|18.2
|324
|162
|3
|1
|10
|0
|37
|16
|0
|3
|0
|Harris
|Belinda
|North Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/beharris.jpg
|3.89
|3.66
|3.84
|8.2
|6.2
|12.4
|28.9
|44.3
|3.1
|97
|12.4
|9.3
|10.3
|30.9
|37.1
|3.1
|97
|11.3
|10.3
|16.5
|29.9
|32
|3.1
|97
|10.3
|11.3
|13.4
|32
|33
|3.1
|97
|12.2
|7.1
|13.3
|19.4
|48
|2
|98
|12.4
|8.2
|13.4
|18.6
|47.4
|3.1
|97
|12.6
|5.3
|11.6
|20
|50.5
|4.2
|95
|11.2
|2.2
|14.6
|18
|53.9
|12.4
|89
|12.2
|10.2
|13.3
|23.5
|40.8
|2
|98
|11.2
|9.2
|13.3
|19.4
|46.9
|2
|98
|7.2
|7.2
|12.4
|24.7
|48.5
|2.1
|97
|8.2
|7.2
|13.4
|21.6
|49.5
|2.1
|97
|8.3
|11.5
|12.5
|21.9
|45.8
|3.1
|96
|71.4
|28.6
|112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henderson
|Bill
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563122/JUDGING/bihenderson.jpg
|3.28
|3.12
|3.86
|10.5
|28.6
|17.1
|22.9
|21
|1
|105
|14.3
|21
|20
|23.8
|21
|1
|105
|12.4
|19
|23.8
|24.8
|20
|1
|105
|18.1
|25.7
|15.2
|20
|21
|1
|105
|9.8
|8.8
|17.6
|27.5
|36.3
|3.9
|102
|5.1
|0
|21.4
|26.5
|46.9
|8.2
|98
|9
|8
|18
|23
|42
|6
|100
|4.3
|0
|24.5
|24.5
|46.8
|12.8
|94
|15.2
|11.1
|12.1
|23.2
|38.4
|7.1
|99
|5.8
|14.4
|18.3
|22.1
|39.4
|1.9
|104
|14.3
|8.6
|21
|20
|36.2
|1
|105
|29.5
|22.9
|16.2
|11.4
|20
|1
|105
|21.6
|11.8
|16.7
|21.6
|28.4
|2.9
|102
|50.5
|49.5
|107
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Herndon
|Douglas
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/doherndon.jpg
|4.25
|3.84
|4.16
|3.9
|4.7
|9.4
|24.2
|57.8
|6.2
|128
|5.5
|9.4
|18.1
|22.8
|44.1
|7.1
|127
|8
|15.2
|12
|23.2
|41.6
|8.8
|125
|4.8
|11.3
|12.9
|32.3
|38.7
|8.9
|124
|4
|7.1
|15.1
|22.2
|51.6
|6.3
|126
|1.6
|4.9
|15.6
|22.1
|55.7
|9.8
|122
|3.3
|2.5
|17.4
|21.5
|55.4
|11.6
|121
|1.7
|1.7
|18.3
|21.7
|56.7
|12.5
|120
|5.6
|7.3
|15.3
|21
|50.8
|8.9
|124
|2.4
|1.6
|12
|28.8
|55.2
|7.2
|125
|3.2
|0.8
|15.9
|24.6
|55.6
|7.1
|126
|2.5
|1.7
|12.5
|25.8
|57.5
|12.5
|120
|3.3
|3.3
|13.1
|27
|53.3
|10.7
|122
|77.3
|22.7
|141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holthus
|Mary Kay
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2018. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/maholthus.jpg
|3.77
|3.53
|3.95
|8.5
|14
|14
|27.7
|35.7
|1.3
|235
|9.9
|16.3
|15
|23.6
|35.2
|1.7
|233
|13.2
|16.2
|14.1
|22.6
|33.8
|1.7
|234
|11.2
|15.5
|14.6
|25.3
|33.5
|2.1
|233
|7.3
|14.5
|12.8
|23.5
|41.9
|1.7
|234
|6.3
|6.7
|12.1
|25.1
|49.8
|6.3
|223
|4.6
|3.2
|15.1
|24.3
|52.8
|8.7
|218
|4.3
|2.9
|13.9
|27.8
|51.2
|13.9
|209
|8.6
|14.2
|12
|22.7
|42.5
|2.1
|233
|8.5
|13.2
|10.2
|28.1
|40
|1.3
|235
|7.7
|8.9
|15.7
|28.5
|39.1
|1.3
|235
|9.8
|11.5
|14.5
|27.8
|36.3
|2.1
|234
|6.4
|10.3
|13.2
|31.6
|38.5
|2.1
|234
|71.3
|28.7
|247
|96
|0
|0
|10
|0
|11
|10
|0
|1
|1
|Hoo
|Kalani
|North Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 6, 2012. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563023/JUDGING/kahoo.jpg
|4.55
|4.46
|4.58
|0
|2.2
|6.7
|25.6
|65.6
|1.1
|90
|0
|2.2
|7.9
|28.1
|61.8
|2.2
|89
|0
|2.2
|11.1
|32.2
|54.4
|1.1
|90
|0
|2.2
|7.9
|30.3
|59.6
|2.2
|89
|0
|2.2
|5.6
|23.3
|68.9
|1.1
|90
|0
|2.3
|5.7
|22.7
|69.3
|3.4
|88
|0
|1.1
|6.8
|22.7
|69.3
|3.4
|88
|0
|1.2
|7.1
|19
|72.6
|8.3
|84
|0
|3.4
|5.7
|26.1
|64.8
|3.4
|88
|0
|3.3
|3.3
|22.2
|71.1
|1.1
|90
|0
|2.2
|4.4
|27.8
|65.6
|1.1
|90
|1.1
|3.3
|5.6
|27.8
|62.2
|1.1
|90
|0
|2.2
|4.5
|29.2
|64
|2.2
|89
|94.3
|5.7
|105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoskin
|Charles
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed March 5, 2009. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563120/JUDGING/chhoskin.jpg
|4.25
|4.12
|4.27
|2.1
|7.3
|6.2
|20.8
|63.5
|3.1
|96
|7.3
|6.2
|12.5
|17.7
|56.2
|3.1
|96
|6.2
|6.2
|14.6
|20.8
|52.1
|3.1
|96
|4.2
|8.3
|11.5
|16.7
|59.4
|3.1
|96
|4.2
|5.3
|13.7
|12.6
|64.2
|4.2
|95
|3.2
|1.1
|14
|17.2
|64.5
|6.5
|93
|5.4
|4.3
|12
|17.4
|60.9
|7.6
|92
|2.2
|1.1
|15.4
|15.4
|65.9
|8.8
|91
|5.4
|7.6
|9.8
|18.5
|58.7
|7.6
|92
|9.4
|6.2
|10.4
|24
|50
|3.1
|96
|3.2
|4.2
|7.4
|27.4
|57.9
|4.2
|95
|3.2
|0
|10.6
|19.1
|67
|5.3
|94
|4.3
|6.5
|9.7
|19.4
|60.2
|6.5
|93
|82.9
|17.1
|105
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|18
|0
|0
|4
|Israel
|Ronald
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2010. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/roisrael.jpg
|3.14
|2.96
|3.51
|20.1
|20.5
|12.8
|24.2
|22.4
|0.5
|219
|24.3
|19.3
|14.7
|18.8
|22.9
|0.5
|218
|24.9
|19.8
|13.4
|19.4
|22.6
|0.9
|217
|22.7
|19.9
|15.7
|20.8
|20.8
|0.9
|216
|17.8
|10.8
|19.2
|23.5
|28.6
|2.3
|213
|11.6
|7
|17.6
|26.1
|37.7
|9
|199
|10.6
|7
|18.6
|26.1
|37.7
|9
|199
|10.9
|5.7
|18.8
|26.6
|38
|13
|192
|16.7
|15.3
|16.7
|21.1
|30.1
|3.3
|209
|23
|13.6
|16.9
|23
|23.5
|1.4
|213
|22
|15.4
|16.4
|22
|24.3
|1.9
|214
|19.2
|16
|18.3
|22.1
|24.4
|2.3
|213
|18.6
|14
|16.3
|23.7
|27.4
|1.4
|215
|50.7
|49.4
|231
|198
|6
|1
|10
|0
|46
|13
|1
|1
|6
|Johnson
|Eric
|Clark County District Court
|Appionted April 2, 2015. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/erjohnson.jpg
|4.08
|3.91
|4.2
|2.6
|3.3
|6.6
|41.5
|46
|0.4
|272
|4
|8.8
|10.7
|35.7
|40.8
|0.4
|272
|5.9
|9.6
|15.1
|36.5
|32.8
|0.7
|271
|3.7
|8.2
|16.8
|34.3
|36.9
|1.1
|268
|3.4
|5.2
|10.9
|31.5
|49.1
|1.1
|267
|3.6
|4.3
|7.5
|29.6
|54.9
|6.3
|253
|3.2
|6.4
|7.6
|29.5
|53.4
|7.2
|251
|2.9
|2.1
|6.2
|30.4
|58.3
|12.1
|240
|5
|8.4
|11.1
|29.5
|46
|3.4
|261
|3.8
|6.1
|11
|30.7
|48.5
|1.9
|264
|2.7
|4.2
|11
|32.2
|50
|1.9
|264
|9.8
|10.5
|12.8
|28.2
|38.7
|1.9
|266
|4.1
|7.1
|10.9
|35.6
|42.3
|0.7
|267
|81.9
|18.1
|287
|202
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|15
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|Susan
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 7, 2006. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1573241671/JUDGING/sujohnson.jpg
|3.67
|3.44
|3.77
|7.3
|15.4
|9.7
|34.4
|33.2
|1.5
|259
|12.3
|17.2
|10.3
|29.9
|30.3
|0.8
|261
|15.3
|17.6
|12.2
|27.1
|27.9
|0.4
|262
|12.3
|16.1
|12.3
|30.7
|28.7
|0.4
|261
|10.9
|12.9
|11.3
|28.9
|35.9
|1.6
|256
|9.7
|6.8
|12.2
|31.6
|39.7
|9.7
|237
|7.6
|4.2
|13.6
|33.1
|41.5
|10.2
|236
|7
|5.2
|11.8
|33.6
|42.4
|13.5
|229
|13.1
|11.6
|14.7
|25.9
|34.7
|3.6
|251
|12
|12.4
|13.1
|27.4
|35.1
|0.8
|259
|7.7
|12.3
|10.3
|33.3
|36.4
|0
|261
|12.1
|12.8
|13.6
|30.7
|30.7
|1.2
|257
|8.6
|12.1
|14.1
|30.9
|34.4
|1.6
|256
|66.6
|33.5
|275
|214
|0
|1
|25
|0
|74
|17
|0
|2
|19
|Jones
|Tierra
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed April 27, 2017. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/tijones.jpg
|4.28
|4.12
|4.24
|2.4
|5.2
|7.6
|25.1
|59.7
|0.9
|211
|3.8
|10.9
|4.7
|26.5
|54
|0.9
|211
|4.8
|10
|7.1
|27.6
|50.5
|1.4
|210
|3.8
|10
|8.6
|27.3
|50.2
|1.9
|209
|3.8
|9.5
|10.5
|21
|55.2
|1.4
|210
|2.4
|4.9
|10.2
|20.4
|62.1
|3.4
|206
|3.4
|2.9
|11.2
|20
|62.4
|3.9
|205
|1.6
|3.1
|10.4
|22.3
|62.7
|10.4
|193
|7.1
|11.4
|9
|19
|53.3
|1.4
|210
|4.7
|7.1
|12.8
|22.3
|53.1
|0.9
|211
|1.9
|4.8
|9.5
|27.6
|56.2
|1
|210
|2.4
|4.3
|8.1
|23.3
|61.9
|1.4
|210
|2.4
|7.1
|11.9
|22.9
|55.7
|1
|210
|82.9
|17.1
|228
|212
|1
|3
|5
|0
|21
|10
|0
|1
|2
|Ketter
|Courtney
|North Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Appionted June 14, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763069140/JUDGING/coketter.jpg
|4.44
|4.11
|4.33
|3.2
|3.2
|6.5
|38.7
|48.4
|6.5
|31
|3.2
|6.5
|3.2
|38.7
|48.4
|6.5
|31
|9.7
|6.5
|6.5
|29
|48.4
|6.5
|31
|10
|6.7
|3.3
|23.3
|56.7
|10
|30
|6.2
|6.2
|6.2
|12.5
|68.8
|3.1
|32
|10
|3.3
|3.3
|16.7
|66.7
|6.7
|30
|3.3
|0
|10
|20
|66.7
|6.7
|30
|3.6
|0
|3.6
|25
|67.9
|17.9
|28
|9.4
|6.2
|3.1
|18.8
|62.5
|3.1
|32
|3.1
|3.1
|6.2
|18.8
|68.8
|0
|32
|3.1
|3.1
|0
|28.1
|65.6
|3.1
|32
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|28.1
|62.5
|3.1
|32
|3.1
|3.1
|6.2
|21.9
|65.6
|3.1
|32
|86.8
|13.2
|38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kierny
|Carli
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981804/JUDGING/cakierny.jpg
|4.55
|4.28
|4.53
|2.1
|1.1
|4.7
|29.5
|62.6
|0.5
|190
|2.6
|2.1
|8.4
|26.8
|60
|0.5
|190
|3.2
|4.8
|10.1
|28.6
|53.4
|1.1
|189
|4.3
|3.2
|9.1
|30.5
|52.9
|1.1
|187
|3.2
|0.5
|5.4
|23.8
|67
|1.6
|185
|1.7
|0.6
|4
|18.6
|75.1
|6.2
|177
|1.7
|1.1
|4.5
|19.2
|73.4
|5.6
|177
|1.7
|0.6
|4.7
|19.2
|73.8
|8.7
|172
|3.3
|2.7
|7.7
|20.2
|66.1
|2.2
|183
|1.1
|1.1
|4.3
|22.2
|71.4
|1.1
|185
|1.1
|1.1
|5.4
|22.3
|70.1
|0.5
|184
|1.6
|0.5
|7.5
|22.6
|67.7
|0.5
|186
|1.1
|1.1
|7
|22.2
|68.6
|0
|185
|91
|9
|201
|66
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kishner
|Joanna
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2010. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/jokishner.jpg
|3.17
|3.15
|3.55
|9.6
|7.9
|10.1
|34.2
|38.2
|0
|228
|19.7
|17.5
|11.8
|24.6
|26.3
|0
|228
|21.6
|18.9
|9.7
|25.1
|24.7
|0
|227
|20.3
|17.2
|14.5
|24.7
|23.3
|0
|227
|19.9
|12.7
|13.6
|23.5
|30.3
|3.2
|221
|12.4
|2.1
|10.3
|31.4
|43.8
|16.5
|194
|12.6
|3.5
|11.6
|30.2
|42.2
|14.1
|199
|10.3
|3.1
|11.9
|31.4
|43.3
|16.5
|194
|22.9
|15.9
|10.7
|20.6
|29.9
|6.1
|214
|41.2
|18.9
|8.3
|14.5
|17.1
|0.4
|228
|11.9
|9.7
|12.3
|35.2
|30.8
|0
|227
|29.8
|12.4
|12.4
|20
|25.3
|1.3
|225
|28.1
|16.5
|9.8
|22.8
|22.8
|1.8
|224
|46.6
|53.5
|232
|88
|2
|0
|8
|1
|32
|13
|0
|2
|3
|Krall
|Nadia
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981823/JUDGING/nakrall.jpg
|3.88
|3.56
|3.99
|7.3
|9.2
|10.6
|36.7
|36.2
|2.3
|218
|10.6
|13.4
|10.6
|30.9
|34.6
|2.3
|217
|15
|11.2
|15
|29.4
|29.4
|2.8
|214
|10.3
|13.6
|14.6
|31.5
|30
|2.8
|213
|7.1
|10.4
|13.7
|28.3
|40.6
|3.8
|212
|4.5
|3.5
|12.6
|30.7
|48.7
|10.1
|199
|3.5
|5
|13.1
|30.2
|48.2
|9.5
|199
|4.7
|3.1
|12.6
|30.9
|48.7
|14.1
|191
|9.7
|7.7
|14.5
|28
|40.1
|5.8
|207
|5.6
|11.7
|13.6
|29.1
|39.9
|2.3
|213
|6.5
|7.9
|10.2
|34
|41.4
|2.3
|215
|6.9
|4.6
|14.8
|35.6
|38
|2.3
|216
|6
|11.2
|13.5
|31.2
|38.1
|2.8
|215
|67.4
|32.6
|233
|41
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Leavitt
|Michelle
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed April 23, 2002. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562974/JUDGING/mileavitt.jpg
|4.13
|3.81
|4.14
|4.2
|7.2
|12.6
|26.9
|49.1
|0
|167
|5.4
|12
|15
|21
|46.7
|0
|167
|6
|16.3
|15.7
|17.5
|44.6
|0.6
|166
|8.5
|13.9
|14.5
|21.8
|41.2
|0.6
|165
|4.2
|7.9
|13.9
|23
|50.9
|0.6
|165
|1.9
|5.1
|14.6
|22.2
|56.3
|4.4
|158
|1.3
|5.7
|14
|20.4
|58.6
|5.1
|157
|1.3
|6
|13.4
|21.5
|57.7
|10.7
|149
|5
|11.2
|15.6
|18.1
|50
|2.5
|160
|3.7
|9.1
|12.8
|19.5
|54.9
|0.6
|164
|1.8
|8
|14.1
|23.3
|52.8
|0.6
|163
|1.8
|5.5
|14.6
|24.4
|53.7
|0.6
|164
|3.7
|8
|11
|23.3
|54
|1.2
|163
|74.2
|25.8
|178
|702
|3
|5
|10
|0
|89
|52
|0
|2
|8
|Lee
|Chris
|North Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563023/JUDGING/chlee.jpg
|3.99
|3.78
|3.96
|8.5
|8.5
|10.6
|17
|55.3
|0
|47
|10.6
|14.9
|8.5
|14.9
|51.1
|0
|47
|12.8
|12.8
|10.6
|14.9
|48.9
|0
|47
|10.6
|12.8
|10.6
|19.1
|46.8
|0
|47
|11.1
|8.9
|11.1
|13.3
|55.6
|2.2
|45
|14
|7
|7
|20.9
|51.2
|7
|43
|9.1
|6.8
|6.8
|15.9
|61.4
|4.5
|44
|7.3
|7.3
|4.9
|17.1
|63.4
|12.2
|41
|11.1
|13.3
|8.9
|13.3
|53.3
|2.2
|45
|13
|4.3
|10.9
|19.6
|52.2
|0
|46
|6.5
|6.5
|10.9
|23.9
|52.2
|0
|46
|6.5
|4.3
|17.4
|19.6
|52.2
|0
|46
|6.5
|6.5
|10.9
|23.9
|52.2
|0
|46
|67.3
|32.7
|52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lee
|Patricia
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Appointed Nov. 21, 2022. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763069139/JUDGING/palee.jpg
|3.95
|3.54
|3.92
|9.2
|10.2
|14.3
|34.7
|31.6
|13.3
|98
|12.1
|12.1
|17.2
|25.3
|33.3
|11.1
|99
|12.2
|14.3
|16.3
|23.5
|33.7
|12.2
|98
|10.3
|14.4
|20.6
|24.7
|29.9
|12.4
|97
|8.2
|10.2
|13.3
|24.5
|43.9
|11.2
|98
|5.3
|3.2
|15.8
|31.6
|44.2
|14.7
|95
|5.3
|4.3
|17
|29.8
|43.6
|16
|94
|5.4
|3.3
|19.6
|29.3
|42.4
|18.5
|92
|7.4
|8.4
|18.9
|27.4
|37.9
|14.7
|95
|4.2
|2.1
|13.7
|33.7
|46.3
|14.7
|95
|6.2
|5.2
|15.6
|31.2
|41.7
|13.5
|96
|4.3
|4.3
|18.5
|32.6
|40.2
|18.5
|92
|5.3
|7.4
|16
|27.7
|43.6
|16
|94
|72.4
|27.6
|116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Letizia
|Harmony
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2016. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563107/JUDGING/haletizia.jpg
|4.44
|4.13
|4.37
|1.8
|3.5
|8
|30.1
|56.6
|1.8
|113
|2.6
|7
|10.5
|28.9
|50.9
|1.8
|114
|2.6
|14
|8.8
|24.6
|50
|1.8
|114
|1.8
|12.3
|7
|28.1
|50.9
|1.8
|114
|2.7
|3.5
|9.7
|24.8
|59.3
|1.8
|113
|1.8
|2.7
|8.2
|25.5
|61.8
|4.5
|110
|1.8
|3.6
|9.1
|21.8
|63.6
|4.5
|110
|1.9
|0.9
|10.4
|22.6
|64.2
|8.5
|106
|3.5
|8.8
|8
|22.1
|57.5
|1.8
|113
|1.8
|2.7
|8
|23.2
|64.3
|2.7
|112
|1.8
|2.7
|10.7
|21.4
|63.4
|1.8
|112
|2.7
|1.8
|6.2
|26.8
|62.5
|1.8
|112
|1.8
|0.9
|7.1
|25.9
|64.3
|1.8
|112
|86.6
|13.4
|134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lilly-Spells
|Jasmin
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981813/JUDGING/jalilly-spells.jpg
|3.55
|3.27
|3.78
|9.6
|16.1
|17.9
|28.9
|27.5
|2.8
|218
|12.9
|16.1
|21.7
|23.5
|25.8
|2.3
|217
|16.1
|19.4
|18
|21.2
|25.3
|2.3
|217
|13.4
|18.9
|21.2
|21.2
|25.3
|1.8
|217
|10.3
|8.9
|15.9
|28.5
|36.4
|3.3
|214
|10.6
|9.7
|15.9
|22.7
|41.1
|6.8
|207
|8.3
|3.9
|20.1
|26.5
|41.2
|8.3
|204
|7.3
|3.1
|19.9
|26.7
|42.9
|15.2
|191
|9.5
|10
|20.4
|24.2
|36
|4.3
|211
|7.5
|9.8
|16.4
|29.4
|36.9
|3.3
|214
|9.8
|10.7
|17.7
|29.3
|32.6
|2.8
|215
|12.9
|21
|16.7
|24.3
|25.2
|4.8
|210
|8.6
|11.4
|22.4
|27.1
|30.5
|4.3
|210
|57.3
|42.7
|234
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marquis
|Linda
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2014. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563120/JUDGING/limarquis.jpg
|4.23
|4.01
|4.15
|5.1
|2.5
|3.8
|27.8
|60.8
|2.5
|79
|10
|7.5
|10
|22.5
|50
|2.5
|80
|10
|6.2
|8.8
|26.2
|48.8
|3.8
|80
|6.2
|8.8
|3.8
|30
|51.2
|2.5
|80
|8.8
|5
|5
|33.8
|47.5
|2.5
|80
|6.3
|1.3
|13.9
|24.1
|54.4
|3.8
|79
|7.6
|0
|10.1
|26.6
|55.7
|3.8
|79
|6.6
|0
|13.2
|26.3
|53.9
|7.9
|76
|8.8
|6.2
|10
|23.8
|51.2
|2.5
|80
|10
|2.5
|6.2
|27.5
|53.8
|2.5
|80
|8.8
|0
|6.2
|26.2
|58.8
|2.5
|80
|9
|1.3
|3.8
|28.2
|57.7
|5.1
|78
|7.6
|2.5
|3.8
|30.4
|55.7
|3.8
|79
|82.6
|17.4
|86
|31
|1
|3
|2
|0
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Mastin
|Amy
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981803/JUDGING/ammastin.jpg
|4.15
|3.84
|4.25
|1
|7
|8
|40
|44
|5
|100
|2
|20
|7
|34
|37
|5
|100
|7
|14
|12
|30
|37
|4
|100
|4
|9.1
|13.1
|38.4
|35.4
|5.1
|99
|4.1
|5.1
|10.2
|41.8
|38.8
|6.1
|98
|0
|2.1
|10.3
|34
|53.6
|7.2
|97
|4.1
|3.1
|6.2
|35.1
|51.5
|7.2
|97
|0
|2.3
|8
|36.4
|53.4
|17
|88
|2.1
|6.2
|9.4
|37.5
|44.8
|8.3
|96
|5
|6.9
|11.9
|38.6
|37.6
|3
|101
|1
|1
|10
|42
|46
|4
|100
|0
|5
|9.9
|41.6
|43.6
|3
|101
|4.1
|8.2
|9.3
|35.1
|43.3
|7.2
|97
|82.9
|17.1
|105
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maxey
|Kerri
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 5, 2024. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981817/JUDGING/KeMaxey.jpg
|4.43
|4
|4.42
|3.4
|1.7
|15.3
|22
|57.6
|5.1
|59
|3.4
|5.2
|13.8
|25.9
|51.7
|6.9
|58
|6.7
|8.3
|25
|16.7
|43.3
|3.3
|60
|3.5
|7
|21.1
|21.1
|47.4
|8.8
|57
|3.3
|0
|11.7
|21.7
|63.3
|3.3
|60
|1.7
|0
|11.7
|20
|66.7
|3.3
|60
|3.3
|3.3
|10
|20
|63.3
|3.3
|60
|1.7
|0
|13.3
|18.3
|66.7
|3.3
|60
|3.3
|1.7
|16.7
|16.7
|61.7
|3.3
|60
|1.6
|0
|9.8
|14.8
|73.8
|1.6
|61
|1.6
|1.6
|6.6
|21.3
|68.9
|1.6
|61
|1.7
|5.1
|8.5
|27.1
|57.6
|5.1
|59
|1.8
|1.8
|17.5
|22.8
|56.1
|8.8
|57
|78.5
|21.5
|65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McConnell
|Regina
|Clark County Family Court
|Appionted March 9, 2023. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981825/JUDGING/remcconnell.jpg
|4.42
|4.23
|4.38
|2.5
|1.2
|10
|25
|61.2
|5
|80
|3.8
|3.8
|11.2
|23.8
|57.5
|3.8
|80
|6.2
|6.2
|11.2
|20
|56.2
|3.8
|80
|3.8
|3.8
|7.6
|29.1
|55.7
|5.1
|79
|5.1
|0
|6.3
|22.8
|65.8
|5.1
|79
|5.2
|0
|7.8
|22.1
|64.9
|7.8
|77
|3.9
|1.3
|10.4
|22.1
|62.3
|7.8
|77
|4.1
|0
|9.5
|20.3
|66.2
|12.2
|74
|6.5
|2.6
|9.1
|22.1
|59.7
|7.8
|77
|5
|0
|6.2
|22.5
|66.2
|3.8
|80
|2.5
|0
|7.5
|25
|65
|3.8
|80
|3.8
|1.2
|10
|28.8
|56.2
|3.8
|80
|3.8
|0
|8.8
|26.2
|61.2
|3.8
|80
|91.6
|8.4
|83
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza
|Erika
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed March 14, 2024. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981809/JUDGING/ermendoza.jpg
|4.04
|3.72
|4.04
|4.1
|9.1
|9.6
|31
|46.2
|3.6
|197
|8.6
|13.6
|14.1
|22.7
|40.9
|3
|198
|10.1
|15.7
|12.1
|24.2
|37.9
|3
|198
|6.1
|10.1
|21.7
|20.7
|41.4
|3.5
|198
|5.6
|12.8
|10.7
|27
|43.9
|4.1
|196
|4.4
|6
|13.7
|24.7
|51.1
|12.1
|182
|2.8
|2.2
|17.7
|26
|51.4
|12.2
|181
|2.3
|3.4
|12.6
|27
|54.6
|17.2
|174
|6.8
|13.2
|13.2
|22.1
|44.7
|6.8
|190
|6.2
|10.8
|12.9
|23.2
|46.9
|4.1
|194
|3.1
|7.2
|12.9
|27.8
|49
|4.6
|194
|3.6
|6.8
|12
|29.2
|48.4
|5.2
|192
|4.2
|7.9
|16.8
|24.6
|46.6
|5.2
|191
|70
|30.1
|213
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|Michele
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981822/JUDGING/mimercer.jpg
|3.6
|3.18
|3.83
|13.5
|14.9
|13.5
|31.1
|27
|5.4
|74
|13.3
|18.7
|17.3
|24
|26.7
|4
|75
|14.9
|29.7
|13.5
|21.6
|20.3
|5.4
|74
|16.2
|17.6
|23
|20.3
|23
|5.4
|74
|11.3
|7
|18.3
|22.5
|40.8
|8.5
|71
|7.1
|2.9
|18.6
|24.3
|47.1
|11.4
|70
|7.1
|11.4
|14.3
|27.1
|40
|11.4
|70
|5.6
|4.2
|15.5
|28.2
|46.5
|9.9
|71
|15.5
|11.3
|18.3
|22.5
|32.4
|9.9
|71
|8
|4
|13.3
|30.7
|44
|4
|75
|12.2
|4.1
|17.6
|25.7
|40.5
|5.4
|74
|14.9
|16.2
|14.9
|25.7
|28.4
|5.4
|74
|14.9
|12.2
|16.2
|31.1
|25.7
|5.4
|74
|48.1
|51.9
|79
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ochoa
|Vincent
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2010. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563120/JUDGING/viochoa.jpg
|3.45
|3.21
|3.73
|10.3
|28.7
|17.2
|25.3
|18.4
|2.3
|87
|11.5
|21.8
|26.4
|18.4
|21.8
|2.3
|87
|12.6
|19.5
|24.1
|20.7
|23
|2.3
|87
|12.6
|17.2
|26.4
|21.8
|21.8
|2.3
|87
|8.1
|15.1
|15.1
|24.4
|37.2
|3.5
|86
|7.1
|4.8
|17.9
|28.6
|41.7
|6
|84
|7.3
|14.6
|18.3
|24.4
|35.4
|7.3
|82
|7.6
|5.1
|19
|25.3
|43
|11.4
|79
|13.1
|10.7
|17.9
|21.4
|36.9
|4.8
|84
|8.1
|10.5
|17.4
|22.1
|41.9
|2.3
|86
|10.5
|20.9
|16.3
|25.6
|26.7
|2.3
|86
|10.5
|18.6
|20.9
|24.4
|25.6
|2.3
|86
|10.5
|10.5
|22.1
|24.4
|32.6
|2.3
|86
|54.4
|45.6
|90
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Parlade
|Maria
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981817/JUDGING/maparlade.jpg
|4.02
|3.47
|4.02
|3.9
|10.5
|11.8
|30.3
|43.4
|1.3
|76
|18.4
|13.2
|10.5
|17.1
|40.8
|1.3
|76
|15.8
|21.1
|10.5
|23.7
|28.9
|1.3
|76
|11.8
|17.1
|10.5
|18.4
|42.1
|1.3
|76
|8.1
|13.5
|12.2
|12.2
|54.1
|4.1
|74
|0
|6.9
|13.9
|20.8
|58.3
|6.9
|72
|8.5
|12.7
|14.1
|14.1
|50.7
|8.5
|71
|1.4
|1.4
|18.6
|21.4
|57.1
|10
|70
|9.9
|18.3
|11.3
|8.5
|52.1
|7
|71
|2.6
|6.6
|10.5
|23.7
|56.6
|1.3
|76
|1.3
|6.6
|13.2
|22.4
|56.6
|1.3
|76
|9.2
|11.8
|18.4
|18.4
|42.1
|1.3
|76
|8
|10.7
|18.7
|13.3
|49.3
|2.7
|75
|67.1
|32.9
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parraguirre
|Ron
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2004. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562985/JUDGING/roparraguirre.jpg
|4.02
|3.67
|4.03
|2.9
|12.7
|23.5
|25.5
|35.3
|9.8
|102
|4.8
|15.4
|20.2
|24
|35.6
|7.7
|104
|6.9
|15.8
|23.8
|19.8
|33.7
|9.9
|101
|5.9
|13.9
|22.8
|20.8
|36.6
|9.9
|101
|4.8
|5.8
|19.2
|24
|46.2
|6.7
|104
|3
|5.1
|23.2
|21.2
|47.5
|12.1
|99
|3
|5.1
|21.2
|24.2
|46.5
|12.1
|99
|4.1
|2
|22.4
|25.5
|45.9
|13.3
|98
|5
|7.9
|19.8
|25.7
|41.6
|9.9
|101
|2
|3
|20
|25
|50
|10
|100
|3
|6.9
|19.8
|27.7
|42.6
|8.9
|101
|2.1
|1
|21.6
|28.9
|46.4
|13.4
|97
|3
|2
|18.8
|31.7
|44.6
|8.9
|101
|73.5
|26.5
|117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perry
|Mary
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981818/JUDGING/maperry.jpg
|3.03
|2.73
|3.02
|20.8
|14.6
|20.8
|21.9
|21.9
|0
|96
|30.2
|25
|9.4
|14.6
|20.8
|0
|96
|34.7
|23.2
|7.4
|15.8
|18.9
|1.1
|95
|27.7
|21.3
|9.6
|21.3
|20.2
|1.1
|94
|38.3
|14.9
|8.5
|17
|21.3
|2.1
|94
|22.5
|9
|18
|19.1
|31.5
|7.9
|89
|28
|12.9
|18.3
|17.2
|23.7
|3.2
|93
|16.1
|5.7
|24.1
|19.5
|34.5
|10.3
|87
|26.9
|19.4
|17.2
|15.1
|21.5
|3.2
|93
|31.2
|20.8
|9.4
|16.7
|21.9
|0
|96
|18.9
|12.6
|13.7
|29.5
|25.3
|1.1
|95
|20.2
|13.8
|14.9
|27.7
|23.4
|2.1
|94
|33
|19.1
|7.4
|19.1
|21.3
|2.1
|94
|35.1
|65
|97
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson
|Jessica
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981814/JUDGING/jepeterson.jpg
|3.43
|3.14
|3.74
|10.9
|17.4
|10.5
|34.8
|26.3
|2
|247
|14.3
|20.8
|12.7
|26.9
|25.3
|2.4
|245
|22.1
|21.7
|13.1
|23.8
|19.3
|2.9
|244
|18.2
|19.8
|14
|24
|24
|3.3
|242
|14
|9.1
|15.3
|28.1
|33.5
|4.1
|242
|7.8
|2.3
|17.8
|32.4
|39.7
|13.7
|219
|9.5
|3.2
|16.8
|30
|40.5
|13.6
|220
|6.2
|1.9
|18.6
|30.5
|42.9
|19
|210
|16.4
|9.9
|16.4
|26.7
|30.6
|8.2
|232
|16.1
|17.4
|15.7
|24.8
|26
|4.1
|242
|8.3
|12.1
|18.3
|29.6
|31.7
|4.2
|240
|12.9
|12.9
|20.7
|29
|24.5
|4.1
|241
|12.8
|16.5
|18.1
|24.7
|28
|3.7
|243
|54.2
|45.8
|262
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pickard
|Margaret
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981821/JUDGING/mapickard.jpg
|4.25
|4.12
|4.29
|6.7
|8.9
|8.9
|6.7
|68.9
|4.4
|45
|4.7
|9.3
|11.6
|14
|60.5
|7
|43
|4.5
|11.4
|18.2
|11.4
|54.5
|4.5
|44
|2.2
|8.9
|17.8
|13.3
|57.8
|2.2
|45
|4.4
|2.2
|15.6
|17.8
|60
|2.2
|45
|2.3
|0
|15.9
|15.9
|65.9
|4.5
|44
|2.3
|4.5
|13.6
|11.4
|68.2
|4.5
|44
|2.3
|4.7
|14
|11.6
|67.4
|7
|43
|4.5
|4.5
|18.2
|9.1
|63.6
|4.5
|44
|2.2
|2.2
|13.3
|13.3
|68.9
|2.2
|45
|2.2
|0
|13.3
|17.8
|66.7
|2.2
|45
|4.4
|15.6
|13.3
|11.1
|55.6
|2.2
|45
|2.2
|4.4
|13.3
|17.8
|62.2
|2.2
|45
|71.4
|28.6
|49
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pickering
|Kristina
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562985/JUDGING/krpickering.jpg
|4.26
|4.04
|4.16
|2.7
|3.6
|10
|22.7
|60.9
|7.3
|110
|4.5
|12.6
|11.7
|17.1
|54.1
|6.3
|111
|4.5
|13.5
|12.6
|17.1
|52.3
|6.3
|111
|2.7
|12.5
|10.7
|20.5
|53.6
|5.4
|112
|5.3
|8.8
|14
|19.3
|52.6
|3.5
|114
|1.9
|3.7
|13
|24.1
|57.4
|9.3
|108
|1.9
|3.7
|13.1
|22.4
|58.9
|10.3
|107
|1.9
|2.8
|16
|21.7
|57.5
|10.4
|106
|5.5
|11.8
|11.8
|16.4
|54.5
|7.3
|110
|3.5
|5.3
|12.4
|23
|55.8
|4.4
|113
|2.7
|6.2
|13.3
|21.2
|56.6
|4.4
|113
|2.7
|4.5
|13.6
|20.9
|58.2
|7.3
|110
|2.7
|6.2
|13.4
|20.5
|57.1
|5.4
|112
|76.2
|23.8
|126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pieper
|Danielle
|Clark County District Court
|Appionted Feb. 28, 2023. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981808/JUDGING/dapieper.jpg
|4.3
|3.99
|4.29
|3.3
|6.1
|9.4
|27.7
|53.5
|0.5
|213
|3.8
|8.9
|12.2
|28.2
|46.9
|0.5
|213
|6.2
|11.4
|10.5
|24.3
|47.6
|1.9
|210
|5.3
|13
|9.1
|26.4
|46.2
|2.4
|208
|3.3
|7.7
|8.6
|27.3
|53.1
|1.9
|209
|2
|2
|8
|28.9
|59.2
|6
|201
|2.5
|3
|7
|24.1
|63.3
|7
|199
|1.6
|2.2
|7.5
|26.9
|61.8
|14
|186
|3.9
|10.7
|10.7
|22
|52.7
|3.4
|205
|1.9
|6.3
|5.8
|28
|58
|2.4
|207
|2.4
|3.9
|6.3
|30.6
|56.8
|2.4
|206
|2
|2.4
|6.3
|32.7
|56.6
|2.9
|205
|2.4
|5.3
|9.2
|30.6
|52.4
|1.9
|206
|80.4
|19.6
|225
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|Jacob
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed Feb. 28, 2023. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981814/JUDGING/jareynolds.jpg
|4.21
|3.78
|4.09
|5.6
|4.5
|4.5
|34.6
|50.8
|2.2
|179
|10.7
|11.8
|4.5
|27.5
|45.5
|2.2
|178
|16.8
|12.3
|6.1
|21.2
|43.6
|2.2
|179
|10.2
|11.9
|6.8
|23.9
|47.2
|3.4
|176
|10.2
|5.1
|7.3
|26.6
|50.8
|2.8
|177
|5.9
|3
|8.3
|25.4
|57.4
|7.1
|169
|5.3
|4.1
|9.5
|26
|55
|7.1
|169
|7.1
|8.3
|7.1
|22
|55.4
|7.7
|168
|14.5
|7.5
|8.1
|22.5
|47.4
|3.5
|173
|5.1
|5.1
|8
|26.7
|55.1
|2.3
|176
|4.5
|3.4
|9
|29.9
|53.1
|2.3
|177
|4.5
|4
|9.1
|26.7
|55.7
|2.8
|176
|6.2
|6.2
|8
|29
|50.6
|2.8
|176
|73
|27
|189
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rincon White
|Adriana
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed Feb. 21, 2025. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981803/JUDGING/adrinconwhite.jpg
|4.56
|4.41
|4.52
|1.6
|0
|1.6
|26.6
|70.3
|0
|64
|1.6
|1.6
|9.4
|26.6
|60.9
|0
|64
|3.1
|1.6
|7.8
|32.8
|54.7
|0
|64
|1.6
|3.1
|4.7
|29.7
|60.9
|0
|64
|1.6
|3.2
|1.6
|30.2
|63.5
|0
|63
|1.7
|0
|5
|21.7
|71.7
|6.7
|60
|1.7
|1.7
|3.3
|23.3
|70
|5
|60
|1.8
|0
|7
|19.3
|71.9
|12.3
|57
|0
|3.3
|8.2
|23
|65.6
|3.3
|61
|1.6
|3.2
|4.8
|27.4
|62.9
|1.6
|62
|1.6
|0
|1.6
|30.2
|66.7
|1.6
|63
|1.6
|0
|1.6
|31.2
|65.6
|0
|64
|1.6
|0
|7.9
|25.4
|65.1
|0
|63
|98.5
|1.5
|66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ritchie Jr.
|Arthur
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed March 5, 1999. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563122/JUDGING/arritchie.jpg
|4.02
|3.96
|4.23
|3.6
|9.1
|6.4
|27.3
|53.6
|0
|110
|7.3
|10.9
|13.6
|25.5
|42.7
|0
|110
|5.5
|10.9
|10.9
|22.7
|50
|0
|110
|5.6
|7.4
|13.9
|25.9
|47.2
|1.9
|108
|3.7
|4.6
|14.8
|22.2
|54.6
|1.9
|108
|3.8
|1
|9.5
|25.7
|60
|3.8
|105
|3.8
|4.7
|11.3
|24.5
|55.7
|3.8
|106
|2
|1
|11.8
|25.5
|59.8
|7.8
|102
|6.6
|9.4
|10.4
|23.6
|50
|3.8
|106
|10.1
|12.8
|11.9
|20.2
|45
|0.9
|109
|7.3
|10.1
|7.3
|27.5
|47.7
|0.9
|109
|5.6
|5.6
|7.4
|25.9
|55.6
|1.9
|108
|5.6
|9.3
|14
|24.3
|46.7
|2.8
|107
|75.7
|24.4
|115
|67
|0
|0
|6
|0
|26
|7
|0
|1
|2
|Rocheleau
|Stacy
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981826/JUDGING/strocheleau.jpg
|4.32
|4.03
|4.25
|4.7
|1.2
|5.9
|35.3
|52.9
|2.4
|85
|7.1
|9.4
|5.9
|29.4
|48.2
|2.4
|85
|7.1
|9.4
|9.4
|28.2
|45.9
|2.4
|85
|4.8
|8.3
|7.1
|32.1
|47.6
|3.6
|84
|3.6
|4.8
|7.2
|28.9
|55.4
|4.8
|83
|1.3
|2.5
|10.1
|26.6
|59.5
|10.1
|79
|3.8
|7.7
|10.3
|24.4
|53.8
|11.5
|78
|2.7
|1.4
|9.5
|31.1
|55.4
|16.2
|74
|10
|5
|7.5
|26.2
|51.2
|8.8
|80
|3.5
|2.4
|7.1
|24.7
|62.4
|2.4
|85
|3.5
|2.4
|4.7
|30.6
|58.8
|2.4
|85
|2.4
|3.5
|8.2
|35.3
|50.6
|2.4
|85
|4.7
|3.5
|9.4
|28.2
|54.1
|2.4
|85
|82.2
|17.8
|90
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Roger
|Susan
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Appointed June 7, 2011. Left office Oct. 6, 2025.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563133/JUDGING/suroger.jpg
|4.48
|4.4
|4.55
|2.1
|2.1
|8.3
|22.9
|64.6
|0
|48
|2.1
|6.2
|10.4
|12.5
|68.8
|0
|48
|2.1
|6.4
|8.5
|12.8
|70.2
|0
|47
|2.1
|4.2
|8.3
|20.8
|64.6
|0
|48
|4.2
|0
|6.2
|16.7
|72.9
|0
|48
|2.2
|0
|8.7
|15.2
|73.9
|4.3
|46
|2.2
|0
|10.9
|13
|73.9
|4.3
|46
|2.2
|0
|8.9
|15.6
|73.3
|6.7
|45
|4.2
|2.1
|10.4
|12.5
|70.8
|0
|48
|2.1
|2.1
|8.3
|16.7
|70.8
|0
|48
|2.1
|0
|12.5
|16.7
|68.8
|0
|48
|2.1
|2.1
|8.3
|20.8
|66.7
|0
|48
|4.2
|0
|10.4
|16.7
|68.8
|0
|48
|90
|10
|60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Saxe
|Rebecca
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065176/JUDGING/resaxe.jpg
|4.01
|3.75
|3.97
|7.8
|5.6
|10
|30
|46.7
|2.2
|90
|13.3
|8.9
|11.1
|20
|46.7
|2.2
|90
|14.3
|11
|11
|22
|41.8
|1.1
|91
|10.2
|8
|13.6
|25
|43.2
|3.4
|88
|13.2
|8.8
|7.7
|22
|48.4
|1.1
|91
|9.1
|4.5
|9.1
|20.5
|56.8
|3.4
|88
|10.1
|4.5
|7.9
|23.6
|53.9
|3.4
|89
|7.1
|2.4
|8.3
|22.6
|59.5
|7.1
|84
|14.4
|12.2
|5.6
|17.8
|50
|2.2
|90
|8
|5.7
|8
|23.9
|54.5
|2.3
|88
|9.1
|2.3
|12.5
|27.3
|48.9
|2.3
|88
|10.2
|4.5
|9.1
|28.4
|47.7
|2.3
|88
|10.2
|4.5
|9.1
|29.5
|46.6
|2.3
|88
|71.2
|28.8
|111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schifalacqua
|Barbara
|Henderson Justice Court
|Appointed Nov. 27, 2023. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/baschifalacqua.jpg
|4.16
|3.98
|4.15
|6
|2.4
|8.3
|20.2
|63.1
|3.6
|84
|7.1
|8.2
|11.8
|18.8
|54.1
|2.4
|85
|9.4
|10.6
|10.6
|17.6
|51.8
|2.4
|85
|7.1
|7.1
|15.3
|20
|50.6
|2.4
|85
|7.1
|7.1
|9.4
|23.5
|52.9
|1.2
|85
|7.2
|2.4
|10.8
|21.7
|57.8
|4.8
|83
|6
|3.6
|10.8
|22.9
|56.6
|4.8
|83
|6.5
|1.3
|10.4
|16.9
|64.9
|13
|77
|8.2
|10.6
|11.8
|17.6
|51.8
|2.4
|85
|9.3
|8.1
|12.8
|18.6
|51.2
|1.2
|86
|4.7
|5.8
|11.6
|19.8
|58.1
|1.2
|86
|5.8
|4.7
|12.8
|20.9
|55.8
|1.2
|86
|7
|3.5
|11.6
|23.3
|54.7
|1.2
|86
|73.7
|26.3
|99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schwartz
|Jennifer
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981817/JUDGING/jeschwartz.jpg
|4.23
|3.95
|4.17
|5.1
|5.6
|6.8
|30.5
|52
|1.7
|177
|8
|9.7
|9.1
|21.6
|51.7
|2.3
|176
|11.9
|7.9
|9.6
|22.6
|48
|1.7
|177
|8
|8
|10.8
|24.4
|48.9
|2.3
|176
|7.4
|6.8
|8
|24.4
|53.4
|2.3
|176
|5.3
|4.1
|8.9
|23.7
|58
|6.5
|169
|5.4
|4.2
|7.1
|25
|58.3
|7.1
|168
|4.3
|1.8
|8.6
|25.2
|60.1
|10.4
|163
|9.8
|7.5
|7.5
|22.4
|52.9
|3.4
|174
|6.2
|5.6
|7.3
|24.9
|55.9
|1.7
|177
|4
|4.6
|9.1
|23.4
|58.9
|1.7
|175
|5.1
|5.1
|9.1
|22.3
|58.3
|1.7
|175
|5.8
|4
|7.5
|23.1
|59.5
|2.9
|173
|75.5
|24.5
|188
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stiglich
|Lidia
|Nevada Supreme Court
|Appointed Nov. 10, 2016. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562985/JUDGING/listiglich.jpg
|4.16
|3.8
|4.04
|3.7
|3.7
|13.9
|27.8
|50.9
|7.4
|108
|5.5
|13.8
|13.8
|23.9
|43.1
|6.4
|109
|6.5
|15.9
|18.7
|21.5
|37.4
|8.4
|107
|5.6
|13.9
|13.9
|26.9
|39.8
|7.4
|108
|4.5
|8.2
|15.5
|28.2
|43.6
|5.5
|110
|3.9
|4.9
|14.6
|24.3
|52.4
|11.7
|103
|3.9
|4.9
|14.7
|25.5
|51
|12.7
|102
|5
|4
|14
|27
|50
|15
|100
|7.6
|8.6
|15.2
|25.7
|42.9
|9.5
|105
|4.7
|1.9
|11.3
|29.2
|52.8
|8.5
|106
|3.8
|3.8
|11.4
|27.6
|53.3
|9.5
|105
|3.9
|3.9
|12.7
|29.4
|50
|12.7
|102
|3.8
|5.7
|14.2
|29.2
|47.2
|7.5
|106
|82
|18
|122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sturman
|Gloria
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2010. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562971/JUDGING/glsturman.jpg
|4.02
|3.79
|4.17
|2.4
|12.4
|8.1
|35.7
|41.4
|0
|210
|5.7
|11.4
|9
|34.8
|39
|0
|210
|7.1
|14.8
|11
|31
|36.2
|0
|210
|6.2
|14.4
|13.4
|31.6
|34.4
|0
|209
|3.8
|7.2
|9.6
|31.1
|48.3
|0
|209
|1.6
|2.1
|8.9
|31.9
|55.5
|8.9
|191
|2.1
|3.7
|9.4
|30.4
|54.5
|8.9
|191
|1.6
|1.1
|11
|30.2
|56
|14.3
|182
|7.4
|8.4
|12.4
|27.7
|44.1
|2.5
|202
|1.9
|6.2
|10.6
|34.1
|47.1
|0
|208
|3.4
|7.7
|10.1
|36.1
|42.8
|0
|208
|3.9
|10.2
|14.6
|30.7
|40.5
|1.5
|205
|3.4
|14.5
|8.7
|30.4
|43
|0.5
|207
|74.7
|25.4
|213
|119
|9
|0
|8
|0
|50
|18
|0
|0
|10
|Sullivan
|Diana
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 4, 2008. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563108/JUDGING/disullivan.jpg
|3.93
|3.83
|4.01
|8.3
|0.8
|10.8
|33.3
|46.7
|3.3
|120
|10
|5
|11.7
|30.8
|42.5
|3.3
|120
|12.5
|9.2
|10.8
|28.3
|39.2
|3.3
|120
|10.8
|4.2
|15
|28.3
|41.7
|3.3
|120
|12
|5.1
|10.3
|23.1
|49.6
|5.1
|117
|10.6
|2.7
|10.6
|20.4
|55.8
|8.8
|113
|10.6
|1.8
|10.6
|23
|54
|8.8
|113
|10.4
|1.9
|8.5
|22.6
|56.6
|15.1
|106
|10.7
|8
|12.5
|18.8
|50
|8
|112
|10.8
|11.7
|17.5
|20
|40
|3.3
|120
|9.3
|1.7
|9.3
|32.2
|47.5
|3.4
|118
|8.5
|4.2
|7.6
|30.5
|49.2
|3.4
|118
|11
|5.9
|9.3
|28.8
|44.9
|4.2
|118
|71.7
|28.3
|138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Talim
|Tina
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed June 13, 2024. Up for re-election 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981829/JUDGING/titalim.jpg
|4.28
|3.99
|4.32
|2.8
|6.2
|14
|25.3
|51.7
|2.8
|178
|5.7
|6.9
|14.3
|25.1
|48
|4.6
|175
|7.3
|7.3
|14
|24.6
|46.9
|2.2
|179
|4.5
|8.5
|13.6
|30.1
|43.2
|3.4
|176
|1.1
|6.8
|10.2
|27.3
|54.5
|2.3
|176
|0
|2.9
|12.2
|26.7
|58.1
|5.8
|172
|0
|4.1
|11
|26.7
|58.1
|5.8
|172
|0
|2.5
|11.7
|27.6
|58.3
|11.7
|163
|2.8
|5.7
|12.5
|26.1
|52.8
|2.8
|176
|0
|3.4
|11.8
|25.8
|59
|2.2
|178
|1.7
|2.8
|13.5
|28.7
|53.4
|2.2
|178
|0.6
|4.5
|11.9
|30.1
|52.8
|3.4
|176
|1.1
|5.1
|11.9
|28.8
|53.1
|2.8
|177
|85.5
|14.5
|193
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Teuton
|Robert
|Clark County Family Court
|Appointed Jan. 5, 2010. Up for re-election 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572563122/JUDGING/roteuton.jpg
|3.92
|3.92
|4.23
|3.5
|12.3
|12.3
|31.6
|40.4
|8.8
|57
|7.1
|7.1
|10.7
|25
|50
|10.7
|56
|6.9
|13.8
|6.9
|27.6
|44.8
|6.9
|58
|5.2
|13.8
|12.1
|27.6
|41.4
|6.9
|58
|7.1
|7.1
|7.1
|23.2
|55.4
|10.7
|56
|3.6
|3.6
|10.7
|23.2
|58.9
|10.7
|56
|5.4
|3.6
|10.7
|19.6
|60.7
|10.7
|56
|3.6
|3.6
|10.9
|21.8
|60
|12.7
|55
|8.8
|5.3
|5.3
|26.3
|54.4
|8.8
|57
|5.2
|5.2
|5.2
|29.3
|55.2
|6.9
|58
|5.2
|12.1
|10.3
|29.3
|43.1
|6.9
|58
|10.5
|19.3
|12.3
|21.1
|36.8
|8.8
|57
|5.4
|10.7
|12.5
|28.6
|42.9
|10.7
|56
|75.8
|24.2
|62
|27
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Throne
|Dawn
|Clark County Family Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981809/JUDGING/dathrone.jpg
|4.14
|3.89
|4.04
|3.4
|5.7
|10.3
|27.6
|52.9
|2.3
|87
|8
|10.3
|8
|27.6
|46
|2.3
|87
|9.2
|11.5
|8
|31
|40.2
|2.3
|87
|4.6
|12.6
|13.8
|24.1
|44.8
|2.3
|87
|5.7
|8
|10.3
|26.4
|49.4
|2.3
|87
|6
|3.6
|10.8
|24.1
|55.4
|7.2
|83
|9.5
|10.7
|7.1
|25
|47.6
|6
|84
|3.8
|5
|11.2
|25
|55
|11.2
|80
|8.2
|9.4
|7.1
|29.4
|45.9
|4.7
|85
|7
|7
|9.3
|31.4
|45.3
|3.5
|86
|3.4
|5.7
|6.9
|28.7
|55.2
|2.3
|87
|5.8
|2.3
|10.5
|30.2
|51.2
|3.5
|86
|4.7
|10.6
|10.6
|24.7
|49.4
|4.7
|85
|77.4
|22.6
|93
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trujillo
|Monica
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed Jan. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981822/JUDGING/motrujillo.jpg
|4.11
|3.87
|4.13
|6
|4.7
|10.7
|36
|42.7
|2.7
|150
|6.7
|7.3
|10.7
|35.3
|40
|2.7
|150
|8
|6.7
|16
|35.3
|34
|2.7
|150
|6.8
|7.4
|15.5
|35.8
|34.5
|3.4
|148
|4.1
|2.8
|12.4
|35.2
|45.5
|4.8
|145
|3.7
|1.5
|11.9
|34.1
|48.9
|11.1
|135
|3.7
|0.7
|12.5
|33.8
|49.3
|11
|136
|3.9
|0
|12.6
|33.1
|50.4
|18.9
|127
|6.4
|3.6
|12.1
|35
|42.9
|7.9
|140
|4
|4
|12.8
|32.9
|46.3
|2.7
|149
|6.1
|3.4
|9.5
|35.8
|45.3
|2.7
|148
|4.1
|4.1
|13.6
|34.7
|43.5
|4.1
|147
|4
|3.4
|12.8
|34.9
|45
|2.7
|149
|84.6
|15.4
|162
|48
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|Matthew
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Appointed Feb. 19, 2025. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068443/JUDGING/mawalker.jpg
|4.38
|4.3
|4.46
|3.4
|0
|13.8
|34.5
|48.3
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|10.3
|34.5
|51.7
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|3.4
|6.9
|31
|55.2
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|17.2
|24.1
|55.2
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|10.3
|17.2
|69
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|10.3
|24.1
|62.1
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|6.9
|20.7
|69
|3.4
|29
|3.7
|0
|7.4
|25.9
|63
|11.1
|27
|3.4
|0
|10.3
|24.1
|62.1
|3.4
|29
|3.4
|0
|6.9
|17.2
|72.4
|3.4
|29
|3.6
|0
|7.1
|25
|64.3
|3.6
|28
|6.9
|3.4
|10.3
|20.7
|58.6
|3.4
|29
|3.6
|0
|7.1
|32.1
|57.1
|7.1
|28
|94.3
|5.7
|35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Westbrook
|Deborah
|Nevada Court of Appeals
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763069139/JUDGING/dewestbrook.jpg
|4.41
|4.2
|4.36
|2.9
|7.1
|2.9
|22.9
|64.3
|10
|70
|7
|4.2
|1.4
|29.6
|57.7
|8.5
|71
|5.8
|7.2
|5.8
|27.5
|53.6
|10.1
|69
|4.3
|7.1
|10
|21.4
|57.1
|8.6
|70
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|21.2
|65.2
|13.6
|66
|4.8
|0
|6.3
|27
|61.9
|19
|63
|7.9
|1.6
|1.6
|27
|61.9
|19
|63
|5
|1.7
|3.3
|26.7
|63.3
|25
|60
|3.2
|4.8
|11.1
|23.8
|57.1
|17.5
|63
|4.5
|0
|4.5
|27.3
|63.6
|13.6
|66
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|23.4
|67.2
|17.2
|64
|3.1
|3.1
|7.8
|21.9
|64.1
|17.2
|64
|6.2
|0
|4.6
|24.6
|64.6
|15.4
|65
|91.4
|8.6
|81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wiese
|Jerry
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 2, 2010. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562972/JUDGING/jewiese.jpg
|4.34
|4.08
|4.26
|2
|6
|9
|26.9
|56.2
|3
|201
|5.5
|9.5
|7.5
|24.9
|52.7
|3.5
|201
|5.9
|10.4
|10.4
|21.8
|51.5
|3
|202
|4.6
|7.6
|10.2
|26.4
|51.3
|4.1
|197
|4
|8
|9
|21.5
|57.5
|3.5
|200
|1.1
|4.3
|11.2
|20.2
|63.3
|9
|188
|1.6
|3.2
|11.7
|20.2
|63.3
|9
|188
|1.1
|5.5
|10.9
|20.8
|61.7
|12
|183
|5.6
|9.1
|8.6
|22.8
|53.8
|4.6
|197
|2
|4
|9
|23
|62
|2.5
|200
|1.5
|6.5
|8
|26.1
|57.8
|3
|199
|2
|4.6
|9.7
|25
|58.7
|4.6
|196
|2.1
|5.1
|10.3
|23.1
|59.5
|5.1
|195
|83
|17
|218
|133
|0
|1
|16
|0
|46
|12
|1
|1
|10
|Williams
|Timothy
|Clark County District Court
|Appointed April 4, 2006. Up for re-election 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1572562973/JUDGING/tiwilliams.jpg
|4.42
|4.11
|4.4
|4.7
|3.8
|6.4
|21.7
|63.4
|0.4
|235
|9
|8.5
|3.8
|18.8
|59.8
|0.9
|234
|8.5
|9.8
|9.8
|13.2
|58.5
|0.9
|234
|6.5
|6
|10.3
|18.1
|59.1
|1.3
|232
|6.4
|5.2
|8.2
|15
|65.2
|0.9
|233
|2.8
|0.5
|6
|17.4
|73.4
|7.3
|218
|2.8
|0.5
|6
|15.3
|75.5
|8.3
|216
|2.3
|0
|7
|15.5
|75.1
|9.9
|213
|11.1
|7.5
|6.2
|10.2
|65
|3.5
|226
|3.9
|1.3
|3.4
|13.7
|77.7
|0.9
|233
|4.3
|2.6
|6
|18.9
|68.2
|0.9
|233
|4.3
|1.7
|10.3
|23.6
|60.1
|0.9
|233
|4.3
|4.3
|6.5
|19
|65.8
|1.3
|231
|83.7
|16.3
|245
|147
|1
|0
|8
|0
|58
|17
|0
|1
|10
|Wilson
|Amy
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/amwilson.jpg
|3.97
|3.68
|3.93
|2.9
|12.9
|11.4
|37.1
|35.7
|1.4
|70
|7.2
|15.9
|13
|30.4
|33.3
|2.9
|69
|11.6
|15.9
|10.1
|29
|33.3
|2.9
|69
|7.2
|8.7
|17.4
|30.4
|36.2
|2.9
|69
|6
|16.4
|13.4
|19.4
|44.8
|6
|67
|3
|3
|24.2
|28.8
|40.9
|7.6
|66
|4.5
|10.6
|18.2
|28.8
|37.9
|7.6
|66
|0
|1.6
|21.3
|32.8
|44.3
|16.4
|61
|4.5
|14.9
|13.4
|26.9
|40.3
|6
|67
|2.9
|8.8
|14.7
|33.8
|39.7
|4.4
|68
|1.4
|2.9
|13
|42
|40.6
|2.9
|69
|7.2
|11.6
|10.1
|29
|42
|2.9
|69
|1.4
|10.1
|15.9
|26.1
|46.4
|2.9
|69
|70
|30
|80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wolfson
|Rebecca
|Las Vegas Municipal Court
|Elected June 11, 2024. Up for re-election in 2030.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763068443/JUDGING/rewolfson.jpg
|3.98
|3.91
|4.06
|5
|15
|10
|20
|50
|5
|40
|5
|17.5
|10
|17.5
|50
|5
|40
|7.5
|10
|17.5
|12.5
|52.5
|5
|40
|10
|7.5
|15
|17.5
|50
|5
|40
|7.5
|10
|12.5
|22.5
|47.5
|5
|40
|7.7
|5.1
|10.3
|15.4
|61.5
|7.7
|39
|7.9
|5.3
|10.5
|15.8
|60.5
|10.5
|38
|8.3
|5.6
|5.6
|13.9
|66.7
|16.7
|36
|10.5
|10.5
|7.9
|15.8
|55.3
|7.9
|38
|12.5
|15
|5
|12.5
|55
|5
|40
|7.5
|12.5
|10
|20
|50
|5
|40
|7.5
|2.5
|12.5
|25
|52.5
|5
|40
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|27.5
|50
|5
|40
|76
|24
|50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|Nadia
|Las Vegas Justice Court
|Elected Nov. 8, 2022. Up for re-election in 2028.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1763065175/JUDGING/nawood.jpg
|4.31
|4.11
|4.28
|4.5
|5.5
|3.6
|25.5
|60.9
|1.8
|110
|8.2
|6.4
|5.5
|22.7
|57.3
|1.8
|110
|9.2
|6.4
|10.1
|22
|52.3
|1.8
|109
|6.4
|6.4
|6.4
|26.6
|54.1
|2.8
|109
|6.4
|5.5
|5.5
|20
|62.7
|1.8
|110
|4.7
|3.8
|3.8
|19.8
|67.9
|5.7
|106
|5.5
|3.7
|5.5
|18.3
|67
|3.7
|109
|4.8
|1.9
|4.8
|19.2
|69.2
|7.7
|104
|8
|9.8
|4.5
|19.6
|58
|1.8
|112
|5.5
|4.5
|5.5
|22.7
|61.8
|1.8
|110
|4.5
|2.7
|3.6
|28.2
|60.9
|1.8
|110
|7.3
|3.6
|4.5
|26.4
|58.2
|1.8
|110
|6.4
|2.8
|5.5
|24.8
|60.6
|2.8
|109
|76.5
|23.5
|132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yeager
|Bita
|Clark County District Court
|Elected Nov. 3, 2020. Up for re-election in 2026.
|https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1762981803/JUDGING/biyeager.jpg
|4.42
|4.2
|4.44
|3
|3
|5.6
|28.1
|60.3
|1
|302
|4
|4.6
|10.3
|25.5
|55.6
|1
|302
|3.9
|6.9
|11.2
|27
|51
|0.3
|304
|3.7
|5
|9.3
|29.2
|52.8
|0.7
|301
|3.3
|3
|8.7
|23.3
|61.7
|1
|300
|2.1
|1
|4.8
|21.8
|70.2
|4.5
|289
|1.7
|1.4
|5.6
|22.6
|68.8
|4.9
|288
|1.8
|1.8
|4.6
|21
|70.8
|7.1
|281
|3.8
|4.8
|9.2
|21.6
|60.6
|2.4
|292
|3.4
|2.3
|4.4
|22.1
|67.8
|0.7
|298
|3
|0.7
|6.4
|23.9
|66
|0.7
|297
|3
|2.7
|7.4
|26
|60.8
|1.7
|296
|2.7
|3.4
|6.7
|27.6
|59.6
|1.3
|297
|89.1
|10.9
|312
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1