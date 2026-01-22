The FCC is aimming at late-night and daytime talk shows for so-called “equal time” rule

The “equal time” rule requires broadcasters to bring on a politician’s rival to provide balanced coverage and multiple viewpoints.

From left to right: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin on “The View” on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Lou Rocco/ABC/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Federal Communications Commission is taking aim at broadcast networks’ late-night and daytime talk shows, including ABC’s “The View,” which often feature politicians as guests.

On Wednesday, the FCC’s Media Bureau issued a public notice saying broadcast TV stations would be obligated to provide equal time to an opposing political candidate if an appearance by a politician falls short of a “bona fide news” event.

For years, hosts of “The View,” ABC’s “ Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” have freely parried with high-profile politicians without worrying about being subjected to the so-called “equal time” rule, which requires broadcasters to bring on a politician’s rival to provide balanced coverage and multiple viewpoints.

With the new guidance, FCC appears to take a dim view of whether late-night and daytime talk shows deserve an exemption from the “equal time” rules for stations that transmit programming over the public airwaves.

There’s a difference between a “bona fide” news interview and partisan politics, the FCC said.

“A program that is motivated by partisan purposes, for example, would not be entitled to an exemption under longstanding FCC precedent,” the Media Bureau said in its unsigned four-page document.

The bureau encouraged broadcasters to seek an opinion from the FCC to make sure their shows were in compliance — an advisory that will likely raise anxiety and potentially prompt some TV station groups to scrutinize shows that delve deeply into politics.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House a year ago, the FCC has stepped up its involvement in overseeing content — a departure from past practice. The move comes five months after Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested television stations pull Kimmel’s late-night show over controversial remarks the comedian made in the aftermath of the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Kimmel, Colbert, NBC comedian Seth Meyers and various hosts of “The View.”

In a statement, Daniel Suhr, president of the conservative Center for American Rights, said “This important action puts Hollywood hosts and network executives on notice — they can no longer shower Democrats with free airtime while shutting out Republicans.” The organization has lodged several complaints with the FCC about alleged media bias.

Recently, “The View” featured former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a Trump acolyte, who has become a fierce critic of the president.

The precedent was established in 2006, when the FCC determined that then NBC late-night host Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” interview with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who announced his bid for California governor, was “bona fide” news event, and thus, not subject to the FCC rule.

The FCC’s guidance does not apply to cable news programs — only shows that run on broadcast television, which is subject to FCC enforcement actions.

Carr previously opened in

+vestigations into ABC-parent Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp., which owns NBCUniversal.