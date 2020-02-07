53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
ELECTION 2020
Be informed. Subscribe
The Middle

RJ poll: Democrats beating Trump among nonpartisans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2020 - 9:22 am
 

A Review-Journal poll of Nevada nonpartisan voters shows President Donald Trump trailing in hypothetical matchups with top Democratic rivals.

The results of the poll, which surveyed 402 likely nonpartisan voters from Feb. 2-4, found that former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren each have slight leads over Trump in hypothetical, head-to-head November matchups.

Nonpartisans make up about 22 percent of Nevada’s active voter base and will be essential to either party’s hopes of winning the battleground state this year. The poll, presented in partnership with AARP Nevada and conducted by Washington, D.C.-based WPA Intelligence, is part of “The Middle,” the Review-Journal’s yearlong look at nonpartisan voters.

Fifty percent of poll respondents favored Biden to 44 percent for Trump. Sanders scored 49 percent to Trump’s 44 in his matchup, with Warren netting 48 percent to Trump’s 44 percent. Warren was the only challenger whose lead was inside the poll’s 4.9 percentage-point margin of error.

The poll also shed light on what issues are important to some nonpartisans heading into the 2020 election, as well as their general disapproval of government, disinterest in voting and how they feel about the Democratic field.

Biden, Warren, Sanders and Trump were the most recognizable candidates for the respondents. Most have already formed clear opinions on the president and his would-be challengers.

Forty-five percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 52 percent unfavorable.

Democratic presidential candidates broke down like this: Biden (47 percent favorable, 45 percent unfavorable), Sanders (41 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable) and Warren (40 percent favorable, 48 percent unfavorable).

The rest of the Democratic field was a bit of a mystery to respondents.

About one-third of the group had not heard of or formed an opinion on former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has emerged as the possible victor in Monday’s Iowa caucuses. For Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, that number was 43 percent.

Favorability for the other Democratic candidates: Buttigieg (34 percent favorable, 33 percent unfavorable), businessman Tom Steyer (39 favorable, 36 percent unfavorable), Klobuchar (34 percent favorable, 23 percent unfavorable) and author Andrew Yang (36 percent favorable, 23 percent unfavorable).

The poll participants also voiced their displeasure with Congress, with 57 percent choosing unfavorable to 28 percent favorable.

Margins were much closer for the Democratic Party (48 percent favorable to 46 percent unfavorable) and the Republican Party (43 percent favorable to 49 percent unfavorable). Their appraisal of Trump’s presidential tenure — 47 percent approval to 49 percent disapproval — was an even split statistically.

The poll also found that voting Trump out of office was the top issue for 29 percent of respondents, while 10 percent said keeping him in the White House was their main goal. The economy (8 percent), choosing a preferred candidate (8 percent) and civic duty (7 percent) rounded out the voters’ top five listed reasons for heading to the polls.

Trevor Smith, the research director for WPA Intelligence, said the nonpartisan sample group matches up pretty well with a typical general election group, meaning these nonpartisans lean in many of the same ways that Republicans and Democrats do.

About 30 percent of those surveyed identified as conservative, while 43 percent said they were politically moderate and 20 percent considered themselves liberal.

Most said they were lifelong nonpartisans. More than half of the 33 percent of respondents who previously belonged to a party were once Democrats, and 35 percent were previously registered Republicans.

Thirty-eight percent said they’ve voted for more Democrats than Republicans in past elections, while 29 percent said the opposite. Another 29 percent said their votes depended on the person.

That is, of course, if they voted at all.

A staggering 40 percent of the respondents had not voted in any of the past four elections.

“I think these voters are actually very disengaged,” Smith said. “They don’t pay much attention. They may be really upset about a few certain things, but they’re most worried about taking care of their bottom line — putting food on the table.”

With 92 percent of respondents pledging to “definitely” vote and an additional 7 percent saying they would “probably” vote, Smith said there could be a lot of first-time voters in the sample group.

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Nonpartisan voters may hold the key to Nevada 2020
By / RJ

Nonpartisan Nevada voters have grown by nearly 90 percent in the last decade, outpacing both Republicans and Democrats; they are sought after by both parties as they plan 2020 campaign strategies.