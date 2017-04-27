ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Politics and Government

‘The Simpsons’ parodies President Trump’s first 100 days

The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 5:13 am
 

“The Simpsons” is taking on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office in a short animation released online.

The clip shows an animated Trump in bed at the White House counting up accomplishments as president, like lowering his golf handicap and increasing his Twitter following. The video also imagines the president’s daughter, Ivanka, taking Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

The video ends with Marge and Homer Simpson taking in the news on TV at home and Marge complains that she’s out of the antidepressant Prozac that was supposed to last her “the whole four years.”

“The Simpsons” has gotten some political predictions right in the past. A 2000 episode of the series joked about Lisa Simpson taking over in the Oval Office from Trump.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like