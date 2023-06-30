‘This fight is not over’: Biden reacts after Supreme Court’s student debt ruling

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year.

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Friday that “this fight is not over” after the Supreme Court killed his plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. He also blasted Republicans over the issue.

Biden said he would have more to say when he speaks to the nation on Friday afternoon.

He had proposed a $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.