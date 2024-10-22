Tim Walz to campaign in Vegas this weekend

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will encourage people to make a plan to vote in Las Vegas this weekend.

Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will campaign in Las Vegas this weekend to encourage people to make a plan to vote early, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Walz will visit both Nevada and Arizona for the Harris-Walz campaign as voting is underway in both of the states, according to his campaign. The governor is expected to first visit Arizona on Saturday and then hold campaign events in Las Vegas on Sunday.

His third visit to Las Vegas as the Democratic vice presidential candidate will come one week into early voting, and a little more than a week before the Nov. 5 election. Candidates and their surrogates across the aisle have made repeat visits to the Silver State, a key battleground state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency.

The presidential race is neck-in-neck in Nevada, a state that has voted for a Democrat for president since 2008 but with close margins.

No more information about Walz’ visit was available.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.