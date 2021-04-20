86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Titus bill on DHS diversity passes House

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2021 - 4:40 pm
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday passed a bill by Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada to diversify the Department of Homeland Security workforce so it will better represent the nation’s ethnic makeup as officers greet world travelers at airports such as McCarran International.

A similar bill by Titus, a Democrat and member of the House Homeland Security subcommittee on transportation, passed unanimously in the chamber last year but died for lack of action in the Senate.

Titus, D-Nev., refiled the bill at the beginning of this Congress.

House Republicans demanded roll call votes Tuesday on several bills. Nonetheless, the Titus legislation passed on a 355-69 vote with bipartisan support.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s staff, like all our government agencies, should reflect the diversity of this country,” Titus said in a statement.

The bill would instruct the Department of Homeland Security to recruit candidates for positions from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions while also encouraging the hiring of veterans.

Titus said she would work with senators to get a bipartisan version of her legislation through the upper chamber and to the president’s desk for signature.

With domestic travel increasing after the pandemic, “we must ensure that airports, like McCarran International in Las Vegas, have the equipment and trained personnel they need to safely and efficiently welcome travelers,” Titus said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County proposes 80% capacity in faster track toward full reopening
Clark County proposes 80% capacity in faster track toward full reopening
2
Nevada reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, but figure likely inflated
Nevada reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, but figure likely inflated
3
Businessman Kess announces bid for state treasurer
Businessman Kess announces bid for state treasurer
4
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain well above average
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain well above average
5
CCSD announces return of full-time in-person teaching in fall
CCSD announces return of full-time in-person teaching in fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.

Melanie Rouse poses for a photo outside of the Clark County Government Center building after be ...
New Clark County coroner appointed
By / RJ

Melanie Rouse, who most recently worked in the medical examiner’s office in Maricopa County, will replace John Fudenberg, who retired in August.

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after for ...
Biden says verdict in Floyd case can be ‘giant step’
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senat ...
Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
The Associated Press

Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday. He was 93.