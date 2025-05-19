Titus calls to remove provision to sell Nevada public lands from reconciliation package

Rep. Dina Titus filed an amendment to the reconciliation bill that would remove Rep. Mark Amodei’s amendment to sell public land in Nevada.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., filed an amendment in the GOP House reconciliation bill to scrap the provision to sell Nevada’s public land that had been put forward by fellow Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei.

Earlier this month Amodei, R-Nev., led the House in putting forward an amendment to the giant funding package that would sell off more than 93,000 acres of public land in Nevada, where over 80 percent of land is owned by the federal government. The amendment prioritizes that the land would be used for housing and economic development.

Nevada’s congressional Democrats complained that under the amendment pushed by Amodei, proceeds from Nevada’s future land sales would not go to the Silver State as has been the practice, and would instead go to the federal government.

Titus posted to X on Sunday night that she filed an amendment to strip the Nevada public lands provision from the bill, “because we need to work together on a plan for responsible growth and keep $ from land sales in our state to support education and conservation.”

Amodei was not immediately available for comment.

