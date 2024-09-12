Titus introduces lithium-ion battery transportation legislation following I-15 crash

It is aimed at strengthening federal regulation of transporting lithium-ion batteries after a July truck crash and subsequent fire shut down Interstate 15 near Barstow.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., on Thursday introduced new legislation aimed at strengthening federal regulation of transporting lithium-ion batteries in the wake of a truck crash and subsequent fire that shut down Interstate 15 near Barstow.

The late July crash involved a truck transporting six large lithium-ion batteries, which shut down I-15 for 43 hours. Caltrans, California’s department of transportation, said it was the first incident of its kind in the U.S.

“The disaster on Interstate 15 was a wake-up call that we need to do more to protect the public from dangerous fires related to the transport of lithium-ion batteries,” Titus said in a statement. “An accident such as the one on Interstate 15 can result in ‘thermal runaway,’ when a battery enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state, which makes fires extremely difficult to extinguish.”

With lithium batteries used for a variety of purposes, transportation of them will increase. Titus is hoping to get out in front of another crash occurring, with life-threatening potential for those stuck in traffic, similarly to the July incident.

“An accident involving these batteries in highly populated urban areas could have tragic consequences,” Titus said.

The Thermal Runaway Reduction Act highlights ways to reduce the potential for thermal runaway during the transportation of lithium-ion batteries.

The submitted legislation includes requiring impact testing for lithium-ion batteries that includes potential forces seen in a crash and requiring the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to set regulations that mark a maximum state of charge of 30 percent for lithium-ion batteries set for ground transportation, a similar requirement to air transportation of the batteries.

Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck applauded Titus’ legislation introduction, noting the potential disruption that can be caused to the main artery between Southern Nevada and Southern California.

“As recent fires have shown, the public is vulnerable to fires caused by lithium batteries, especially should these fires occur during transport as was the case most recently on the main road from Nevada to California,” Steinbeck said in a statement. “Clark County Fire is grateful Congresswoman Titus has introduced legislation to guide the transportation and storage of lithium batteries, and we look forward to quick passage to the benefit of first responders and public safety.”

