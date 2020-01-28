65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Titus slams Trump Organization lease of post office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Democrats aggressively questioned a federal agency Tuesday about a potential sale of the Trump International Hotel and whether the president and his family could sell the lease to a foreign government, a potential violation of the Constitution.

Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, declined to comment about the potential sale of the Trump Organization lease at the Old Post Office where the Trump International Hotel is located.

The government’s lease to the Trump Organization has been the subject of congressional scrutiny since Trump took office and declined to separate himself from his family’s eponymous business.

“President Trump is both the GSA’s tenant and its boss. That’s an obvious problem,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., chairwoman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on public buildings.

Titus held the hearing on Tuesday as Democrats continue to seek documents from the General Services Administration about the lease to the Trump Organization, and whether the arrangement violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution prohibits any person holding federal office from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title of any kind whatever from any king, prince or foreign state.” And Article 2, Section 1 says the president may not receive, beyond his salary, “any other emolument from the United States, or any of them.”

House Democrats have argued in court filings that the president is in violation of Article 1, Section 9 since the Trump Organization profits from the use of the hotel by foreign governments and leaders.

A federal appeals court in July dismissed a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia that alleged Trump was violating the Constitution, saying the states lacked standing to bring the case. The Justice Department argued in that case that the clause was never intended to apply to a president’s private business interests disconnected to his office or any service to a foreign government.

The Trump Organization has nonetheless decided to give up running the hotel in downtown Washington and is asking $500 million for the lease. During testimony Tuesday, the General Services Administration, which oversees government real estate and leases, noted it would not rule out a lease for the property to a foreign government.

Titus said selling the lease would benefit the president. She asked Murphy what percent of the sale would go to federal taxpayers, who own the property, but Murphy said she did not know.

“The Trump Organization is violating the law and the Trump administration is letting them get away with it. It’s an obvious conflict of interest,” Titus said following the hearing. “The potential transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars into the president’s pocket creates even more legal and ethical issues that the Trump administration is desperate to ignore,” she said.

The government would have 45 days to approve a lease once the Trump Organization identifies a potential business willing to buy the lease.

The Office of the Inspector General of the General Services Administration issued a report last year that concludes Trump failed to separate himself from his business interests and that the agency should have conducted a legal review of the lease of the Old Post Office building.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
A power outage at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Boulevard South shut down the ...
Power failure shuts federal courthouse in Las Vegas

All hearings and other court business were being handled at the Foley Federal Building, which is on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard South from the federal court.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event with President Donald Trump in ...
Trump, Netanyahu unveil ‘historic’ Israel-Palestinian peace plan
By Matthew Lee and Aron Heller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan, which was celebrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “vision for peace.”

 
President lawyers dismiss Bolton allegations
By / RJ

President Donald Trump’s legal team dismissed damaging allegations contained in a new book by former national security adviser John Bolton, which claim Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while demanding an investigation of a political rival.

In a July 31, 2019 file photo, then National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at th ...
New details prompt Dems to demand Bolton testify at Trump’s trial
By Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The account immediately gave Democrats new fuel in their pursuit of sworn testimony from John Bolton and other witnesses, a question expected to be taken up later this week by the Republican-led Senate.