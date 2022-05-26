Top 5 Republican governor candidates debate in Las Vegas

John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Joe Lombardo, Dean Heller and Guy Nohra took part in a debate on KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. senator Dean Heller and Guy Nohra stand before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

From left, debate moderators Steve Sebelius (Review-Journal), Denise Valdez (KLAS) and Vanessa Murphy (KLAS) are seen before a debate on KLAS Channel 8 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/screengrab)

From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. senator Dean Heller and Guy Nohra stand before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and former U.S. Senator Dean Heller laugh before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

The top five Republican candidates for governor took part in a debate Wednesday night on KLAS Channel 8.

Denise Valdez and Vanessa Murphy of KLAS moderated the debate alongside the Review-Journal’s politics and government editor Steve Sebelius.

The five candidates who attended were former Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, businessman Guy Nohra and attorney Joey Gilbert.

Primary day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14 and early voting begins Saturday, May 28. Read the Review-Journal’s 2022 voter guide here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.