93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Top 5 Republican governor candidates debate — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2022 - 7:04 pm
 
From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lomb ...
From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former Sen. Dean Heller and businessman Guy Nohra are seen before a debate on KLAS Channel 8 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/screengrab)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy f ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada during an event at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas in June 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left, debate moderators Steve Sebelius (Review-Journal), Denise Valdez (KLAS) and Vanessa ...
From left, debate moderators Steve Sebelius (Review-Journal), Denise Valdez (KLAS) and Vanessa Murphy (KLAS) are seen before a debate on KLAS Channel 8 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/screengrab)

The top five Republican candidates for governor are debating tonight on KLAS Channel 8.

Denise Valdez and Vanessa Murphy of KLAS are moderating alongside the Review-Journal’s politics and government editor Steve Sebelius.

The five candidates who are expected to attend are former Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, businessman Guy Nohra and attorney Joey Gilbert.

Primary day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14 and early voting begins Saturday, May 28. Read the Review-Journal’s 2022 voter guide here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas restaurants criticize proposed 27% fee hike
Las Vegas restaurants criticize proposed 27% fee hike
2
Missing children are on the rise in Nevada
Missing children are on the rise in Nevada
3
COVID-19 ‘rebounding’ in Clark County, report says
COVID-19 ‘rebounding’ in Clark County, report says
4
5 Republican governor candidates to debate Wednesday
5 Republican governor candidates to debate Wednesday
5
Sisolak receives 2nd COVID-19 booster shot in Las Vegas
Sisolak receives 2nd COVID-19 booster shot in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
House panel grills FDA chief over baby formula woes
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response.

Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Me ...
ISIS operative planned to assassinate George W. Bush, report says
By Maggie Prosser and Jamie Landers The Dallas Morning News

An alleged Islamic State operative was plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush and traveled to Dallas to survey his home, according to an exclusive Forbes report.