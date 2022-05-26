Top 5 Republican governor candidates debate — WATCH LIVE
John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Joe Lombardo, Dean Heller and Guy Nohra are having a debate on KLAS Channel 8.
The top five Republican candidates for governor are debating tonight on KLAS Channel 8.
Denise Valdez and Vanessa Murphy of KLAS are moderating alongside the Review-Journal’s politics and government editor Steve Sebelius.
The five candidates who are expected to attend are former Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, businessman Guy Nohra and attorney Joey Gilbert.
Primary day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14 and early voting begins Saturday, May 28. Read the Review-Journal’s 2022 voter guide here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.