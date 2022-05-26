Top 5 Republican governor candidates debate — WATCH LIVE

John Lee, Joey Gilbert, Joe Lombardo, Dean Heller and Guy Nohra are having a debate on KLAS Channel 8.

From left, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former Sen. Dean Heller and businessman Guy Nohra are seen before a debate on KLAS Channel 8 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/screengrab)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada during an event at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas in June 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, debate moderators Steve Sebelius (Review-Journal), Denise Valdez (KLAS) and Vanessa Murphy (KLAS) are seen before a debate on KLAS Channel 8 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/screengrab)

The top five Republican candidates for governor are debating tonight on KLAS Channel 8.

Denise Valdez and Vanessa Murphy of KLAS are moderating alongside the Review-Journal’s politics and government editor Steve Sebelius.

The five candidates who are expected to attend are former Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, businessman Guy Nohra and attorney Joey Gilbert.

Primary day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14 and early voting begins Saturday, May 28. Read the Review-Journal’s 2022 voter guide here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

