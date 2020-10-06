87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Politics and Government

Top US military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and several other U.S. military leaders are in quarantine (i24 News)
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 - 11:06 am
 
Updated October 6, 2020 - 11:12 am

WASHINGTON — Top military leaders are under self-quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, was among those affected, U.S. officials said.

Military leaders who were in contact with Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, have been tested, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. None have exhibited symptoms or have so far tested positive.

Hoffman said the quarantining of leaders won’t affect “the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

“Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location,” he said.

Hoffman’s statement did not identify those affected, but multiple U.S. officials said that besides Milley, they included the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

It is not known how Ray contracted the virus, but it was not believed to be related to the outbreak affecting President Donald Trump and others at the White House, the officials said.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Ray felt mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested on Monday.

Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with Ray. The officials were informed about the positive test on Monday.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
2
Clark, Washoe health authorities complain about Sisolak’s directives
Clark, Washoe health authorities complain about Sisolak’s directives
3
Trump leaves Walter Reed, returns to White House
Trump leaves Walter Reed, returns to White House
4
Election odds taken down after Trump’s positive coronavirus test
Election odds taken down after Trump’s positive coronavirus test
5
Pahrump winery fined after hosting event with president’s son
Pahrump winery fined after hosting event with president’s son
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mood in White House appears somber, fearful as Trump returns
By Jill Colvin, Deb Riechmann and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols.

An Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA log ...
White House blocks updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
By Zeke Miller and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their introduction before the Nov. 3 election.

 
Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask
By Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Trump returned to the White House and ignited a controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett looks over to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConn ...
Democrats cite COVID to delay Supreme Court hearings
By / RJ

Senate Democrats cited the growing number of coronavirus infections in the White House and among senators to call Monday for a delay in the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

 
What’s known, unknown about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis
The Associated Press

A White House physician’s comments on Sunday about the health of President Donald Trump amid his coronavirus diagnosis added a new layer of confusion even as the doctor sought to clarify contradictory statements from the day before.