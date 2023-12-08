58°F
Politics and Government

‘Transparent and secure’: NV secretary of state’s office responds to RNC allegations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 6:21 pm
 
People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tue ...
People wait in line to cast their vote at the Centennial Center polling place in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada secretary of state’s office expressed concern Thursday about the data the Republican National Committee used to allege inconsistencies with the state’s voter rolls, and it assured the security of Nevada’s elections.

“Nevada runs some of the most transparent and secure elections in the country, and we welcome members of the public who are interested in learning more, or even scrutinizing our processes,” the office said in a Thursday statement. “The cleanup of Nevada’s voter registration lists is a critical process for the security and smooth administration of our elections.”

On Monday the Republican National Committee sent a letter to Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar alleging inconsistencies with the state’s voter rolls, claiming that multiple counties’ voter registrations outnumber county populations of eligible voters. In response, the office said it was concerned about the data the committee was using and how it was being presented.

The office said it will provide additional information and context in the coming weeks and will continue to work with county clerks and registrars to ensure that the three elections that will take place in 2024 run as smoothly as possible.

List maintenance is an ongoing task that requires understanding of what is allowed and prohibited under state and federal law, the office said. Cleanup of the voter rolls must be done carefully to ensure that no legitimate voter is disenfranchised.

In Nevada, county clerks and registrars are responsible for cleaning their own voter rolls, although each clerk and registrar has worked with the secretary of state’s teams to maintain their voter lists after the 2022 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

