83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign files complaint against Michele Fiore

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2022 - 6:52 pm
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine speaks at a press conference to announce a new program that will p ...
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine speaks at a press conference to announce a new program that will provide funding to 40 local start-ups at International Innovation Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @SteelBrooks

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine’s re-election campaign filed a complaint Sept. 12 with the secretary of state’s office against his Republican opponent, Michele Fiore, for allegedly failing to disclose a business she had started with a former Las Vegas councilman who pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In the complaint, attorney Bradley Schrager, legal counsel for Conine’s campaign, wrote that in July 2020, Fiore and former Councilman Ricki Barlow filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to form the business “Black & White Justice For ALL, LLC.” Fiore currently sits on the Las Vegas City Council.

Fiore and Barlow were listed as managers of the business when the paperwork was filed with the office, but Fiore did not include the business on her financial disclosure statements.

“There is no indication as to the purpose or nature of the business, and it appears the business venture was never publicly announced,” Schrager wrote.

State law requires public officers and candidates for public office to list all business entities on their annual financial disclosure statements, Schrager wrote. Fiore’s lack of adequate disclosure means that Nevada voters do not know what activities the business performed, whether it had any revenue and whether or not Fiore profited from it.

“This omission is unacceptable for a statewide candidate for constitutional office,” Schrager wrote.

Fiore co-founded the business in July 2020 with Barlow, who resigned from office and pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds in 2018. According to a previous Review-Journal report, Barlow now works as a lobbyist at City Hall.

Fiore’s Jan. 15, 2021 financial disclosure form listed two business entities, Truth in Politics and Politically Off the Wall, LLC. Her March 19, 2022 form showed no business entities.

Fiore’s campaign could not provide comment on Monday. The status of Black & White Justice for ALL, LLC was listed as “revoked” in secretary of state records on Monday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
2
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
3
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
4
‘Utter and complete shambles’: Injured workers wait months to receive care
‘Utter and complete shambles’: Injured workers wait months to receive care
5
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, had history of complaints
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, had history of complaints
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump, center cart, rides around his golf course at Trump National Golf ...
Trump team opposes arbiter picks, dismisses records probe
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Justice Department looks to move forward with its criminal investigation into the illegal retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago.