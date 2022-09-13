Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign files complaint against Michele Fiore

Conine’s campaign allege GOP treasurer candidate Michele Fiore did not properly disclose business she opened with a former councilman who pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine speaks at a press conference to announce a new program that will provide funding to 40 local start-ups at International Innovation Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @SteelBrooks

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine’s re-election campaign filed a complaint Sept. 12 with the secretary of state’s office against his Republican opponent, Michele Fiore, for allegedly failing to disclose a business she had started with a former Las Vegas councilman who pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In the complaint, attorney Bradley Schrager, legal counsel for Conine’s campaign, wrote that in July 2020, Fiore and former Councilman Ricki Barlow filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to form the business “Black & White Justice For ALL, LLC.” Fiore currently sits on the Las Vegas City Council.

Fiore and Barlow were listed as managers of the business when the paperwork was filed with the office, but Fiore did not include the business on her financial disclosure statements.

“There is no indication as to the purpose or nature of the business, and it appears the business venture was never publicly announced,” Schrager wrote.

State law requires public officers and candidates for public office to list all business entities on their annual financial disclosure statements, Schrager wrote. Fiore’s lack of adequate disclosure means that Nevada voters do not know what activities the business performed, whether it had any revenue and whether or not Fiore profited from it.

“This omission is unacceptable for a statewide candidate for constitutional office,” Schrager wrote.

Fiore co-founded the business in July 2020 with Barlow, who resigned from office and pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds in 2018. According to a previous Review-Journal report, Barlow now works as a lobbyist at City Hall.

Fiore’s Jan. 15, 2021 financial disclosure form listed two business entities, Truth in Politics and Politically Off the Wall, LLC. Her March 19, 2022 form showed no business entities.

Fiore’s campaign could not provide comment on Monday. The status of Black & White Justice for ALL, LLC was listed as “revoked” in secretary of state records on Monday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.