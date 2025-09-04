Treasury releases list of jobs that qualify for ‘no tax on tips.’ Is yours on it?

The Treasury Department released the list of occupations that qualify for the tax exemption on tipped income. Many Las Vegas jobs are on it.

A tip jar is seen at Greens and Proteins restaurant in downtown Las Vegas on May 20, 2025. The U.S. Senate passed the No Tax on Tips Act. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bucket used for tips sits on the counter in Henderson's Water Street Tavern as the No Tax on Tips Act passes the U.S. Senate on May 20, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Many workers in Las Vegas will benefit from the popular policy known as “no tax on tips” — and you could be one of them.

The Treasury Department released a preliminary list this week of 68 jobs that qualify for the policy that eliminates federal taxes on tipped income, signed into law through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July. It specifically provides workers with a temporary tax deduction of up to $25,000 a year through 2028.

An official list of occupations will be published in the Federal Register as part of other proposed regulations from Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service. The final list is expected to be substantially the same as the preliminary list, and public comments will be requested.

Qualified jobs must be ones in which tips were regularly received before Dec. 31, 2024. Jobs that don’t qualify are those where tips are received in the course of “certain specified trades or businesses.” Additional guidance will be released on those types of occupations.

The sweeping list includes many expected occupations, such as bartenders and food servers, but it also includes jobs that might have been overlooked, like roadside assistance workers and social media influencers.

Nevadans who keep Las Vegas’ tourism running will qualify for the exemption. In the entertainment industry, those jobs include card dealers, gambling cashiers, and sportsbook writers and runners. It also includes dancers, musicians, singers, DJs and other performers.

Hospitality staff will benefit, including bellhops, concierges, desk clerks and maids. Rideshare drivers, parking and valet attendants, shuttle drivers and pedicab drivers also qualify for the exemption.

Home service workers made the list, including plumbers, landscapers and home appliance installers.

Private event planners, tutors, pet caretakers, massage therapists and event officiants will also qualify for exemptions on their tipped income.

The list also provided clarity on some concerns Nevada’s Democratic congressional delegation had about who all would qualify. They specifically wanted to ensure that valets, cooks, hosts, cocktail servers and others were included in the provision.

“Nevada Congressional Democrats called on the Trump administration to make clear who is eligible for their ‘No Tax on Tips’ policy, and I’m glad that they listened,” Rep. Steven Horsford said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is something I’ve pushed for since introducing my TIPS Act. Workers deserve to keep their tips, and knowing who is eligible is the first step to making that happen.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., was excited that the initial list included entertainers, her spokesperson Arturo Gutierrez said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“She will continue to work with the IRS to ensure their final rule works for all Nevadans,” he said.

