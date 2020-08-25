90°F
Trio of Nevadans scheduled to address RNC on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2020 - 7:23 am
 
Updated August 25, 2020 - 7:44 am

WASHINGTON — Three Nevadans are scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night: Hope for Prisoners founder Jon D. Ponder, former FBI agent Richard Beasley and Pastor Norma Urrabazo of the International Church of Las Vegas.

Ponder is a former bank robber who founded HOPE for Prisoners, an organization that helps criminal offenders re-enter the workforce, family life and society.

Beasley, now president of the Global Intelligence Network, is the FBI agent who arrested Ponder. Beasley was there when Ponder, a three-time felon, got out of prison determined to turn his life around.

The two men appeared together at a Rose Garden celebration for the National Day of Prayer in 2018 where President Donald Trump lauded the two friends, saying, “Your story reminds us that prayer changes hearts and transforms lives. It uplifts the soul, inspires action and unites us all as one nation, under God. So important.”

Trump spoke at a HOPE for Prisoners graduation ceremony for ex-offenders in February, the last time he was in Las Vegas. At the event, Trump mused about granting Ponder, who has served his federal sentence, a “full pardon” that would recognize Ponder’s transformation and restore his rights.

Alice Marie Johnson, a federal drug offender whose sentence Trump commuted in 2018, will speak at the convention Thursday night ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech.

Urrabazo, an immigrant from Mexico, attended a roundtable with Hispanic pastors at the White House, where she told the president, “I am an immigrant from Mexico, and also the daughter of an immigrant from Mexico. And I just wanted you to know that you have not only my support, but you have the support of our community.”

This month, Trump named her husband, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, to be a Member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

Tuesday night’s theme at the RNC will be “Land of Opportunity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

