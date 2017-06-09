ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Trump: ‘100 percent’ willing to go under oath to refute Comey

Reuters
June 9, 2017 - 12:53 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2017 - 1:55 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he had told then-FBI chief James Comey he hoped Comey could let go an investigation into a former national security adviser, adding he was willing to give his version of events under oath.

“I didn’t say that,” Trump told reporters when asked about Comey’s account relating to the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey, fired by Trump last month as FBI head, gave the account in sworn testimony to a Senate panel on Thursday.

Asked if he would be willing to give his version of events under oath, Trump replied: “100 percent.”

The leaders of the House of Representatives intelligence committee’s investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election said on Friday they had written to Comey to request any notes or memoranda related to discussions with Trump.

Republican Rep. Mike Conaway and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said they had also written to Don McGahn, the White House counsel, and asked him whether White House recordings or memos of Comey’s conversations with Trump exist. If they do, they asked that copies of the materials be provided to the panel by June 23.

