Trump abruptly fires FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday night. According to a statement, Trump acted based on the recommendations of both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump explained in his letter to Comey.

LETTER #2: AG Jeff Sessions to President Trump, recommending that FBI Director Comey be dismissed pic.twitter.com/mdZ0ZGFaaT — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017

Over the last few months, Democrats have hurled sharp criticism Comey’s way. Many believe Comey ruined Hillary Clinton’s chance to win the White House in 2016 when he informed Congress on Oct. 28 he was re-opening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In a memo explaining why he supported the decision, Rosenstein essentially agreed. While he praised Comey’s service, Rosenstein wrote, “I cannot defend the Director’s conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken.”

DOCUMENT: President Trump's letter to FBI Director Comey pic.twitter.com/XD86OclSNB — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017

Rosenstein laid out the case for firing Comey in a memo in which he wrote that “over the past year, the FBI’s reputation and credibility have suffered substantial damage, and it has affected the entire Department of Justice.”

He cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. Comey announced in July that the investigation was completed and there would be no prosecution, although he was critical of Clinton’s handling of classified information.

Rosenstein wrote that Comey “was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the director to make such an announcement. At most, the director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors.”

Rosenstein wrote that “compounding the error” was that Comey held a press conference “to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation.”

“The director laid out his version of the facts for the news media as if it were a closing argument, but without a trial,” he wrote.

Comey’s firing, however, is likely to raise questions of independence, as the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian sources related to the hacking attacks during the 2016 campaign. Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee earlier this year, Comey confirmed the investigation, and said that that in and of itself was a bit unusual for the bureau.

On Tuesday, the FBI clarified testimony that Comey gave to a Senate committee last week. In explaining why the FBI reopened its investigation into Clinton’s emails, just 11 days before the election, he talked about the discovery of a trove of emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. He said that Weiner’s wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin, forwarded “hundreds and thousands of emails” to her spouse. The FBI clarified that statement to say that only two email chains with classfied information were forwarded from Abedin to Weiner, with the rest ending up on his server as a result of automatic backup.

Comey announced two days before the election that the investigation of the new trove of emails turned up no new information. Clinton said in an interview last week that she believes that Comey’s announcement at the end of October was a major contributing factor in her defeat.

